This week First Friday is upon us again, and as always there is plenty to do in Denver. From an LGBTQ lobby gathering, to comedy, art, wine tasting and much more, there is bound to be something for you. If you’re interested, be sure to check out First Friday Circus Cabaret, As One – a transgender Opera, or The 13th documentary. So saddle up and get ready to dance, roller skate, unravel a murder mystery, workout to disco music and celebrate empowerment for everyone, everywhere. Let’s have a fabulous and fun week.

Monday, February 27

2017 LGBTQ Lobby Day

When: February 27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church Denver, 1660 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: One Colorado is a statewide advocacy organization that fights for the equality and rights of the LGBTQ+ community and their families. For this event, join LGBTQ Coloradans, their families and allies at the State Capitol for their annual LGBTQ Lobby Day. They will provide detailed training with regards to making sure that your elected representatives hear from you, and tackle issues such as conversion therapy and minors, as well as laws that will make it less burdensome for transgender Coloradans to update the gender on their birth certificate. Come on down and join this LGBTQ+ movement.

We Are Change Open Mic

When: February 27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Journeys For Conscious Living, 7401 W. 59th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: We Are Change Colorado is a nonpartisan independent media organization. For this event, Mike Wird of The Soul Pros will be headlining for this year’s Open Mic Night. The night will kick off with a live interview with Tyrone Beverly, founder of Im’Unique – Illustrating Union Yoga & Wellness Tour and a strong facilitator of harmony; he has also been featured in Yoga Journal multiple times. To check out the most recent article about his “Poetic Flow For Meaningful Movement” visit here.

Tuesday, February 28

28th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast

When: February 28, 7-9 a.m.

Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person, which includes breakfast.

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: This year’s annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast is focusing on “The Cost of Being a Woman.” Keynote speakers include Kinsey Hasstedt, Senior Policy Manager at the Guttmacher Institute. The Legislative panel includes Sen. Rachel Zenzinger (D), Sen. Jim Smallwood (R), House Speaker Crisanta Duran (D), Rep. Joseph Salazar (D) , Rep. Janet Buckner (D) , Rep. Leslie Herod (D) and Rep. Lois Landgraf (R). Individual tickets cost $20 per person, which includes breakfast.

Wednesday, March 1

Fauxy: Wednesday Weekly Ladies Night – Launch Party

When: March 1, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: privé at Dorchester, 1448 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

Table Reservations: Call/Text 720.515.5794

The Lowdown: FUAXY is a new no cover and open bar built from the ground up, with the mission to cater to the young and upcoming women of Denver. FAUXY (adjective) is used to describe a hip, confident and sexy young woman. Join this launch party and enjoy this posh venue from the music and entertainment, to the lighting and decor. Everything is centered around the fauxy ladies of Denver.

Thursday, March 2

As One

When: March 2 to March 4, from 8-9:15 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School, 1001 W 84th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 to $75

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Opera Colorado performs a season of three operas annually at the state-of-the-art Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Their mission is to enrich the quality of life through the presentation of opera performances that inspires audiences, and serves the community through education and cultural programs. For this event, As One chronicles a transgender person’s inner journey with humor and empathy. This new, 75-minute chamber opera depicts the experiences of its sole transgender protagonist, Hannah, as she endeavors to resolve the discord between herself and the outside world. Two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, both portray the character Hannah. Inspired in part by the life experiences of acclaimed filmmaker Kimberly Reed, this rich libretto – and evocative melodies and harmonies – make it an unforgettable work. “Laura Kaminsky’s As One proved to be a thoughtful and substantial piece as well as that rarest of operatic commodities — a story that lends itself to dramatization in music” – The Washington Post.

Nick Vatterott

When: March 2 to March 5, 8:00 p.m. (Thursday); 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. (Friday & Saturday); 7 p.m. (Sunday)

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14 to $22

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Nick Vatterottwell is a known comedian who has performed on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and has a half hour special on Comedy Central. His debut comedy record, For Amusement Only was released in November 2014 by Comedy Central Records and was voted by Vulture, Laughspin and Splitsider as one of the year’s best comedy albums. In addition to naming Vatterott’s album one of the best of 2014, Vulture also listed him as one of the “Top 50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015.” For this event, enjoy crude, out-of-the-box humor and laugh your pants off.

Friday, March 3

Up Close and Far Away: Jim Milmoe Opening Reception

When: March 3, from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Pattern Shop Studio, 3349 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

More Information: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Pattern Shop Studio is a founding member of the River North Arts District (RiNo), and regularly participates in RiNo events and openings. For this event, the studio presents its next exhibition by Jim Milmoe, held in conjunction with the Month of Photography. Mr. Milmoe will talk about his work Saturday, April 15 (4 to 6 p.m.). As always, the Pattern Shop Studio is open to groups and individuals by appointment. Come and have a good time in one of the most happening art districts in the city.



Off the Clock: Kilts and Clovers

When: March 3, from 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Advance Tickets – $18, Member – $15; Door Tickets (if available) – $23; Member – $20

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Back by popular demand, this event celebrates the British Isles and the imminent return of all things green. You can revel in the lush warmth and beauty of Marnie’s Pavilion and the Orangery, enjoy live Celtic music and jigs, compete for a pot of gold in the grown-up scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities in the Boettcher Memorial Center and savor specialty dinners and drinks from Offshoots Café and their cash bar. Great for singles, couples and friends.

The 13th Documentary and Panel Discussion

When: March 3, from 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Prodigy Coffeehouse, 3801 E 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: Pizza and drinks provided so be sure to RSVP.

The Lowdown: Grace and Peace Denver is a church community in NorthEast Denver. For this event, the documentary The 13th proposes that the amendment that abolished slavery led to the mass incarceration of African American men that we see today. After the screening Pastor Matt will lead a panelist discussion and Q & A focusing on the Denver justice system and what racial reconciliation can look like in your neighborhood. Pizza and drinks will be provided so be sure to RSVP. Come and embrace this insightful film and discussion.

Carol Golemboski Month of Photography Lecture

When: March 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $5 to $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Anderman Photography Lecture Series presents quarterly talks by the preeminent creators and thinkers in photography today. These talks are sponsored by the Denver Art Museum (DAM) Photography Department and funded by Evan and Elizabeth Anderman. For this event, Carol Golemboski, Associate Professor and Area Head of Photography at the University of Colorado Denver, focuses on the evolution of photography and how the medium has since mingled science with magic. With scenes constructed from her personal cabinet of curiosities, her work recalls this sense of amazement. This exhibition will evoke the fears and fascinations of womanhood and evince hazy memories that might be real and might not. Come and support, as well as witness this eye catching and mind-numbing art.

Sawdust – First Friday Circus Cabaret

When: March 3 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Moth Contemporary Circus Center, 4321 Broadway #5, Denver

Cost: $5 to $8

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: MOTH Poetic Circus is a multi-dimensional, entertainment production company. Their mission is to combine high-level circus, dance and athleticism, with live music and art, to create events that reach far and wide, and bring the masses together. For this event, its artists will push the boundaries of what is humanly possible and bring to life the impossible. This circus cabaret will feature members of the greater circus community as they perform extraordinary feats promising to entertain and amaze.

You’re Lines. Your Lines: New Works by Meeg Conroy

When: March 3 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Lowbrow is an art store that features the works of local artists and can provide you with glitter, graffiti supplies, coloring books, collectible art toys, scented markers, and every other art supply you can think of. For this event, it is playing host to Meeg Conroy’s newest body of work. This exhibition is an exploration of the films and quotes that have influenced her outlook, style and expression. She employs the use of geometric patterns and contour lines to make beautiful, kinetic and complex eye candy. Guided by the films of Jim Henson, this new collection focuses on the wonder and electricity felt when meeting new faces and establishing new connections. Meeg’s exhibition hopes to open a dialogue between strangers and new friends through the magic of mail. This interactive portion will give you the opportunity to begin a new pen pal relationship with someone you would have never met otherwise. Come and enjoy this lovely evening filled with giggles, exciting opportunities and adult beverages.

Lipgloss

When: March 3 (every Friday), 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, Alley Entrance Behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Lipgloss is the USA’s longest running indie dance party, celebrating indie, rock, soul and retro music, held every Friday. They are now joining forces with the Milk Bar, one of Denver’s preeminent alternative dance clubs. For this event, join the party and help celebrate their launch party. Get ready to dance to DJ’s Boyhollow and DJ Tower. Throughout the night, they will be handing out tickets for you to see “An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light” performing the albums Substance by Joy Division & New Order (Summit Music Hall, Sat. 4/29) as well as other events that cool kids like. Get ready for this eclectic indie dance party every Friday.

Saturday, March 4

Rocky Mountain Rollergirls Home Team Double Header

When: March 4, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $20 pre-sale from a skater; $22 at the door; $25 VIP (kids 12 and under are free!)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Rollergirls is Denver’s original all-women, flat-track roller derby league and a group of vibrant, diverse, and fearless athletes. national, and inter-league competition. For this event, their home teams will mix it up with this year’s first batch of newly drafted skaters added to rosters. The first tournament will feature Dooms Daisies vs. Sugar Kill Gang and United States Pummeling Service vs. Red Ridin’ Hoods. Come and enjoy their first Fillmore double header of the 2017 season.

Up with People 2017 Gala

When: March 4 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown, 1750 Welton St., Denver

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Up with People is an organization with the mission to spark people to action in meeting the needs of their communities, countries and the world while building bridges of understanding as a foundation for world peace. For this event, join the fifth annual Gala as their international cast of 100 students from more than 10 different countries perform a dynamic, one-of-a-kind performance full of original songs, international dances, and medleys from all musical eras. There will also be a wonderful dinner and a silent auction. Get ready to sing, dance, and help raise money.

Murder Mystery Party at Kingman Winery

When: March 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Kingman Estates Winery, 800 E 64th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Kingman Estates Winery is dedicated to producing great wines that reflect the character of the land and people of Colorado. They purchase bulk grapes primarily from Colorado vineyards, and then from California, Oregon, and Washington vineyards when necessary. They de-stem, crush, ferment, age, bottle, and sell wines through its tasting room, local liquor stores, and at Colorado wine festivals. For this event, join in a “who done it” murder mystery, written by a local author. Each participant plays a character in the book and it’s your job is to figure out who the killer is. Light snacks and wine will be provided. Come and enjoy delicious libations as you witness the mystery unfold.

Art Show and Wine Tasting

When: March 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Dr, Ste A, Denver

Cost: $50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Parasol Arts is a Colorado 501(c)(3) dedicated to spreading the joy and passion of Argentine tango through innovated multi-dimensional performances and educational outreach. For this event, they are holding a fundraiser hosted by The Molecule Effect. There will be various wines provided by local vendors, tasty hors d’oeuvres, beautiful art from local tango artists on display for purchase, music and an Argentine Tango demonstration. Tickets are $50 (a tax deductible donation) and can be purchased on Facebook (Donate Now button) or their website.

Sunday, March 5

’80s Themed Workout with SoundOff

When: March 5, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Fitness in the City, 1212 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Fitness in the City is a community-based and high-Intensity Interval Training fitness studio. For this event, Sound Off Colorado is coming to the studio to give us ’80s jams. Sound Off Experience and Sound Off™ Deep Flow Yoga and Fitness provides an innovative journey of flowing movement and sound. This unique style of yoga includes meditation and specific event experiences incorporating music through wireless headphones that also provide guided instruction. It gives the illusion that you have your own personal yoga instructor and soundtrack. This is an ’80s party, so come ready to rock out to your favorite tunes of the era and be sure to wear your best ’80s gear.

Women’s Empowerment & Self Defense

When: March 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu West, 2595 W 8th Ave., Denver

Suggested Donation: $20

The Lowdown: This event is a fundraiser for the Women’s Womens Gathering that is quickly approaching the third weekend in March. This will be a day of empowerment and learning how to defend yourself in bad situations. The day will begin by warming up with Zumba followed by a light lunch break where you’ll have the opportunity to get to know the other participants. Then there will be a self defense piece after lunch and the day will close out with yoga to work through any emotions that may be triggered during the event. A $20 donation is requested but any amount is greatly appreciated. Please RSVP by indicating on their event page if you will be attending.

Mark Your Calendars

International Women’s Day Event

When: March 6 to March 10, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Humanitarian Assistance Program- Josef Korbel School, 2201 S Gaylord St.

Cost: Free

Winter Glow Flow Silent Disco: Free Yoga

When: March 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St.

Cost: $12 dinner and wine special for all participating yogis.

PFLAG Transgender Community Circle

When: March 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: PFLAG Denver, 1290 Williams St.

Cost: Free

Sally Centigrade presents Double Solo Show Opening Reception

When: March 9, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sally Centigrade Art Gallery, 1423 Larimer Street, Downstairs Walkway, Suite 080

Cost: Free and includes refreshments and $2 parking