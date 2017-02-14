Looks like Red Rocks is going to get weird this summer. Late last night in an uncharacteristically subtle move, Die Antwoord announced their first headlining performance at the iconic venue to go down on August 20, 2017. The polarizing and often controversial South American rave-rap group is known to put on a bizarre spectacle and their debut Red Rocks show should be no exception.

The group’s electrifying appearance in Denver last September was at a junction where the group’s future was up in the air. Having noted their intent to release a total of five albums, Die Antwoord released their fourth Mount Ninja and da Nice Time Kid on September 16, 2016 and performed what many considered to potentially be their last show in Denver. But alas, even if their fifth album is their last, they’ve since stated that they’d still pursue music in some capacity but that they’d want to “leave the legacy perfect than muck it up with a slow decline.”

It remains unseen whether the group is embarking on a full fledge tour or whether their Red Rocks performance is to be a one-off. But, with this latest show announcement, the group shows no sign of slowing anytime soon. One thing is for sure though, this show will be one for the books.

Tickets go on sale February 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. via AXS.

