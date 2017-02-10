On February 16, the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) is hosting a unique panel at the Denver Univesity of Colorado to discuss President Trump’s policies in concerns to national security. CELL, which many may recognize as the counterterrorism education center located across from the Denver Art Museum, will bring in national security and foreign policy experts to discuss the question, “How Will President Trump Impact Global Security?”
“The United States and global security are in an incredibly tenuous time,” said Melanie Pearlman, CELL executive director. “The actions that our country takes under this new administration will have profound implications for years to come. We are honored to host an incredible bipartisan panel of the foremost thought leaders who can speak to these timely and critical issues.”
- Juan C. Zarate, Fmr. Deputy Assistant to the President & Deputy National Security Adviser for Combating Terrorism Responsible for developing and implementing the U.S. government’s counterterrorism strategy (2005 to 2009), chairman and co-founder of the Financial Integrity Network
- Michèle Flournoy, Fmr. Under Secretary of Defense for President Obama Principal adviser to the secretary of defense in the formulation of national security and defense policy (2009-2012), co-founder and CEO of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)
- Jeremy Bash, Fmr. Chief of Staff to CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta Helped shape defense strategy, counterterrorism operations and a new cyber strategy (2009-2013), a founder and managing director of Beacon Global Strategies LLC
- Ambassador Christopher Hill, Dean, DU’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies Four-time ambassador, nominated by three presidents, whose last post was as ambassador to Iraq (2009-2010)
- Samuel J. Rascoff, Faculty Director, NYU’s Center on Law and Security Expert in national security law and served as director of intelligence analysis for the NYPD, where he created and led a team responsible for assessing the terrorist threat to the city
The event will be at the University of Denver’s Newman Center. It will begin at 7 p.m and it is open to the public. Tickets ($25) can be purchased at Newmantixs.com
Leave a Reply