On February 16, the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) is hosting a unique panel at the Denver Univesity of Colorado to discuss President Trump’s policies in concerns to national security. CELL, which many may recognize as the counterterrorism education center located across from the Denver Art Museum, will bring in national security and foreign policy experts to discuss the question, “How Will President Trump Impact Global Security?”

“The United States and global security are in an incredibly tenuous time,” said Melanie Pearlman, CELL executive director. “The actions that our country takes under this new administration will have profound implications for years to come. We are honored to host an incredible bipartisan panel of the foremost thought leaders who can speak to these timely and critical issues.”

Panelists Include: