Take note, or just buy your tickets now, Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) is back for 2017. On March 30-April 3, 303 Magazine will once again host hundreds of Denver creatives to collectively present their art. Hairstylists, makeup artists, designers and models alike will bring you a show you won’t forget. Fire twirlers, ballet dancers, and even models on stilts have all graced the Denver Fashion Weekend runway at some point. We say it proud that DFW is unpredictable, but that’s also what makes it so special.

Amongst the changes for Spring ‘17 is a brand new location. This season’s DFW will be hosted at Colorado’s, The Glitter Dome. The 303 Awards, where we celebrate the best of the best in our city, will be presented each night of DFW along with The South West Hairstyling Awards during The Hair Show on night three. As always, DFW will include a red carpet meet and greet, a cocktail hour and several fashion and food vendors. There are definitely plenty of surprises to come, but we can’t give them all away just yet.

Still want to know more? Check out last year’s DFW recap here.

Thursday, March 30

What: Local & National Fashion

When: Doors @ 7 p.m.

Who: Femme Fatale Intimates / Gabriela Martinez / Lady Jane / Darlene Ritz / The Secret Boutique by Jade Locke / Duane Topping / Margaret Sanzo / Jeremy Williard / Royal Outerwear / Steve Sells / Night By Charlie Price. More to be announced soon.

The Lowdown: Local designers, boutiques and national brands will take to the runway on Thursday and Saturday of Denver Fashion Weekend. While you can expect a more traditional runway show on these two nights, don’t be mistaken. Each brand brings their own elements of art and surprise into the show and these fast-paced, high-intensity nights are not to be missed

Saturday, April 1

Photos by Austin Cope.

What: Local & National Fashion

When: Doors @ 7 p.m.

Who: Fab’rik / Velvet Wolf / Rooted / Gino Velardi / Marie Margot by Maggie Burns / Tyne Hall / Vandalism / Kotomi Yoshida / Kimono Dragons by Francis Roces / Nicholas Anthony Clothing / Rachel Marie Hurst

Sunday, April 2. The Hair Show

What: The Hair Show

When: Doors @ 7 p.m.

Who: Antoine Du Chez / Rita B Salon / Bri Bird / Salon Utopia / The Parlour / Betos / Norberto Mojardin / The Look / Javier James / Ansley Meredith / ArtemisBirch / The Grand Salon / Starling / Vanity Dollz / Spa Denver / Marlene Romero / Charlie Price / KTB Hair and Funk Styling / Stephan Lauren / Hannah Reed /Hailey Hodapp

The Lowdown: Each year The Hair Show grows bigger and bigger and this year is no exception. Being a more avant-garde runway show, we’ve seen hair made of barbies, masterpieces over three feet tall and even models doing ballet. Brace yourself and prepare to be overwhelmed by creativity at our famed Hair Show