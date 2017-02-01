Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) is going to be bigger than ever this year, as we’re expanding into a new event center- The Glitter Dome. With local and national designers and a hair show featuring Colorado’s most talented stylists, DFW will once again celebrate Colorado’s artistic community by showcasing their newest collections and hair designs. 303 Magazine is looking for Denver’s best male and female models to walk in this year’s DFW Spring ’17 runway show.

The model casting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 21, 5 p.m. at The Glitter Dome event center.

DFW, Denver’s largest fashion show, returns this spring March 30-April 2 .

Think you have what it takes? Sign up below!