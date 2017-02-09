Valentine’s Day is coming up and there is no way in Hallmark hell that we’re letting you go out in a t-shirt. Chances are that if you have plans, your date has been looking forward to this day for a while and we want to spare them any fashion disappointment. Maybe you’re treating your significant other to a fancy dinner downtown, or maybe a traditional Valentine’s Day plan make you cringe and a casual setting is more your speed. Whatever it is, we want you to look great. Here are a few ideas on what clothes to wear and where you can buy them.

Streetwear Sweethearts

A relaxed look doesn’t have to look like you’re wearing your PJ’s out of the house. Take a few nods from current streetwear trends and build your outfit without any constraints.

For her: Channel the ’90s and wear a distressed denim jacket and a choker. Tie it together with a red top and cropped jeans for a new twist with denim on denim. Intrigue Boutique has unique quality pieces that you’ll have for years to come.

For him: A hoodie and joggers sounds lazy, right? Think again. A fitted hoodie with short sleeves and splashes of color will both feel and look great. A jogger with a print makes for a stylish jeans replacement. Abstract Denver has streetwear pieces you’ll love and won’t find anywhere else.

Semi-Formal Flirtations

For all the inbetweeners who like a dressier option but don’t want to look like they’re going to the Academy Awards, this is for you. Statement pieces can easily elevate your outfit.

For her: A high-waisted, flared pair of pants look effortlessly classy. A delicate polka dot blouse and chunky boot add a mix of rough and sweet to keep the ensemble semi-formal. Ily Iley has trend-savvy pieces that will keep your closet edgy and chic.

For him: A casual, white button down looks just as classy without the stiffness of a shirt you’d wear under a tuxedo. Throw on a red bomber jacket and your getup becomes a show stealer. Black skinnies and Chelsea boots add a clean finish. This look also doubles as a man’s outfit for a date night. Buffalo Exchange has new and used clothing for whenever you’re tired of department stores.

Darling Date Night

You’re the type of person that knows Valentine’s Day is only once a year and you’re ready to wear your most elegant outfit. Strutting around town with your partner is the name of the game here.

For her: The great thing about dresses is that there are so many types to choose from. The color red is immensely popular during this time of year in fashion but part of its accessibility is that it goes with every skin tone (we’re looking at you redheads, everyone can pull this off). Find a shade that works for you. Wearing a black sequined dress with streaks of candy apple red is a subtle way to bring in the passionate color. A cherry red mini dress makes for a sexy and bold statement. Ily Iley has dresses galore to prepare you for your date night.

