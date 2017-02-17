If you’ve spent any amount of time in Colorado, it’s likely you are fully aware of how important snowfall is in this state. But it’s not just about resort operation dates and epic ski days, rather the amount of snow we get every season greatly affects our ecosystem, particularly in the hotter months. Called “snowpack” this term refers to the amount of water contained in the snow and determines the water supply for the coming summer. In years with low snowpack, Colorado will experience droughts and will result in things like wildfires and campfire bans.

This year, though, that is not going to be the case. As reported by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Colorado SNOTEL data shows we have hit 100 percent snowpack for the season. This is pretty early, considering snowpack doesn’t reach this number until April. 

So if you’re looking forward to a summer filled with campfires, then you may want to start chopping wood now.

Image courtesy of WWW.NRCS.USDA.GOV

 

No More Stories

About The Author

Managing Editor
Google+

Brittany is a Denver native and the managing editor of 303 Magazine. Formerly in charge of 303's food desk, she is an omnivore that often finds herself spending way too much money on barbecue, whiskey and coffee. She has a passion for great writing and she hoards collects magazines like Lucky Peach and the New Yorker . Brittany is also a big fan of podcasts and public radio, and you can usually find her cooking while listening to either. She takes a picture of everything she eats and (shamefully) 99 percent of the photos on her phone are of food. See for yourself and follow her on Instagram and Twitter

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.