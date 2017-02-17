If you’ve spent any amount of time in Colorado, it’s likely you are fully aware of how important snowfall is in this state. But it’s not just about resort operation dates and epic ski days, rather the amount of snow we get every season greatly affects our ecosystem, particularly in the hotter months. Called “snowpack” this term refers to the amount of water contained in the snow and determines the water supply for the coming summer. In years with low snowpack, Colorado will experience droughts and will result in things like wildfires and campfire bans.

This year, though, that is not going to be the case. As reported by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Colorado SNOTEL data shows we have hit 100 percent snowpack for the season. This is pretty early, considering snowpack doesn’t reach this number until April.

So if you’re looking forward to a summer filled with campfires, then you may want to start chopping wood now.