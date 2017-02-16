Have you ever gone to a bar and find yourself fascinated with the bartenders mixing drinks? Or have you looked at a drink menu and thought, “I wish I knew how to make that at home?”
Well, now’s your chance because The Way Back is taking you to school. The Way Back: Cocktail Curriculum is giving booze hounds the chance to learn how to make all your favorite drinks. Beginning in March, the classes happen every second Saturday of the month. Learn how to make some of the fanciest – and favorite – cocktails with classes led by Chad Michael George, formerly of Williams & Graham, Ted Lamontagne, Conor McDermot and Sara Timmer. These will include the classic cocktails, wines and vermouths, frozen concoctions, all things whiskey and the festive drinks come December. In addition to the class, attendees will get three free drinks paired with some small bites from the kitchen. Also if you stick around they’ll give you 20 percent off their food and drink bill if you dine at The Way Back that same evening.
Classes are from 2 – 4:30 p.m. and run at $40/person. For full schedule and event details see below or visit The Way Back’s website. The Way Back is located at 4132 W. 38th Avenue, Denver, Colorado.
Saturday, March 18
Call Me Old Fashioned
Classics & Twists on Classics
Saturday, April 15
The Fountain of Vermouth
Celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday and Tax Day with his two favorite spirits – Wine & Vermouth
Saturday, May 13
Mother’s Day: Wait – What’s my Punch Line?
Punches & Party Drinks
Saturday, June 10
Fathers Day: “When I was Your Age…ed Whiskey”
Scotch & Whiskey Education
Saturday, July 8
Blender Neutral
How to make REALLY good frozen drinks
Saturday, August 12
I Ohana ‘Nother Drink!
Tiki 101
Saturday, September 9
Which Came First – The Kitchen or the Keg?
Beer Cocktails
Saturday, October 14
More for me, it’s Après Ski
Autumn Warmers & Hot Cocktails
Saturday, November 11
Here Today, Gone Amaro
Amaro & Digestifs
Saturday, December 9
All I Want For Christmas is Veuve
Bubbly & Celebratory Drinks
Leave a Reply