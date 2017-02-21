After recently canceling his European tour, Bon Iver has announced a US tour with Denver as the first stop. The tour comes a few months after the release of album 22, A Million in September. While he announced the new dates as a tour on Twitter, Denver is one of just three new shows added to their list of scattered appearances coming up, including Coachella, Boston Calling and a few European festivals.

April 11 . This time he’ll be appearing in the smaller setting of the 1st Bank Center and not Red Rocks like he did in 2012. No openers have yet been announced. You can sign up on Bon Iver’s tomorrow , February 22 at 10 a.m. General sale begins Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. The Grammy-winning artist will take on Mile High for the first time in nearly five years on. This time he’ll be appearing in the smaller setting of the 1st Bank Center and not Red Rocks like he did in 2012. No openers have yet been announced. You can sign up on Bon Iver’s website for access to a pre-sale which beginsGeneral sale begins