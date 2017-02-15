Winter is in full swing, yet seasoned Denverites know that cold snaps always have the potential to be followed by warm sunshine— a winter weather break that the Front Range is famed for. To help you seize these sporadic vitamin D packed days 303 Magazine has rounded up the best neighborhood cafés and eateries for satisfying your palate while you stroll. Get a deeper appreciation for your city as you keep your cheeks rosy through the winter.

The Bardo Coffee House

Where: 238 S Broadway., Denver

Neighborhood: Broadway

What to Get: yerba mate $2.75

The Lowdown: This is an ideal place to begin a walk down South Broadway. An entourage of caffeinated delights will fuel your exploration of the street’s many book and record shops. Best of all, South Broadway gets baked by sun on winter afternoons. Much of the food menu is conveniently prepped and wrapped for patrons on the move, though it wouldn’t be a bad choice to stick around the cozy interior either.

The Corner Beet

Where: 1401 N Ogden St., Denver

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

What to Get: capitol toast $8.50

The Lowdown: Being just a block from the Ogden Theater on Colfax, and striking distance to Cheeseman Park gives this juice bar/eatery a laid back and eclectic vibe. The neighborhood’s bohemian chic pedestrians mix with the Colfax characters, giving come and go patrons plenty to watch. Outdoor seating on both Ogden St. and 14th St. allows you to chase the rising and setting sun. The menu and interior couldn’t be more appropriate to time and place. Their toast is worth the trip alone.

Torta Grill

Where: 1818 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Neighborhood: Colfax

What to Get: carlito $8.33

The Lowdown: They offer the best tortas in town. This cozy spot offers alluring Day of The Dead art, wildly satisfying food, and front row seats for people watching on Colfax. A bus stop keeps the passers-by consistent, and the neighboring businesses are worth a look as they attract interesting patrons. Even better— the menu hits the spot anytime of day, leaving you the choice to be sun-kissed by Colfax morning, noon or night.

Port Side

Where: 2500 Larimer St., Denver

Neighborhood: RiNo

What to Get: pulled pork sandwich $9

The Lowdown: Right in the middle of RiNo, Port Side is a well-designed coffee shop with an expansive food and drink menu. The neighborhood’s murals juxtaposed with their beetle kill interior inspires creative conversations. Shoppers, street art enthusiasts and sun worshippers will find this locale delectable. Huckleberry Roasters provides the coffee. Eating on the patio allows you to be a giver and receiver of eye-candy awards. Wonder around the block to explore the murals.

Acme

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Union Station, Denver

Neighborhood: Downtown

What to Get: turkey sandwich $9.95

The Lowdown: Located in Denver’s Union Station, this is the ideal place to get a quick bite before you board a train or just wonder around the station and surrounding area. Commons Park and The South Platte River are just a block away giving you a wealth of options on a sunny day. Regular updates to the menu keeps things exciting. Acme truly caters to people on the go, so even if you’re strapped for time, don’t hesitate to check it out. If you decide to stick around you have a plethora of quaint seating and even more people watching.

All photography by Candace Peterson.