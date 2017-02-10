It’s that time of year again. You know, when you can get your man some chocolate, a new watch, a home-cooked meal, or what he really wants – lingerie. That’s right ladies, we found a few of the top locations to buy local lingerie for Valentine’s Day in Denver.

Check out the four stores below that we scouted out specifically for you. Hopefully your Valentine’s Day gets a little spicier this year with these looks.

Store #1 – Wolfsbane Intimates

Where: wolfsbaneintimates.com

Email: info@wolfsbaneintimates.com

The Lowdown: Wolfsbane Intimates just opened this year by owner Anh Phan. The online store offers everything from lacy leotards to cheeky briefs. Phan makes all of her lingerie herself and generally buys material from suppliers in the US.

“Everything is online right now and I’m selling it out of my house,” Phan said. “Right now I have a lot of red available, it’s one of the best sellers.”

Phan’s prices range from $40 to $100 and her items are affordable for low-budget shoppers.

“It’s more on the affordable side compared to other smaller brands,” she said. “It’s super customizable and all of it is adjustable, so it’s a custom fit.” If you want to know more, read our full interview with Phan here.

Store #2 – Le Soutien

Where: 246 Milwaukee St, Denver

Phone: 303-377-0515

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Le Soutien opened in 1994 by owner Sharon Nelson who still runs the shop today. The main purpose for this high-class lingerie joint is to provide Denver women with beautiful, high-quality European bras.

“It’s unique because we’ve been here for 23 years and we offer fantastic products,” Nelson said. “We really make sure that the girls love what they’re buying and we’re expert bra fitters.” The all European line is good quality and provides unique lines to the area. The store mainly offers bras, panties and nighties, but after dropping in the store, you will find so much more.

“We have friendly, knowledgeable staff and friendly people to help,” she said.

Store #3 – SOL

Where: 3010 East 6th Avenue, Denver

Phone: 303-394-1060

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: SOL was founded by two sisters, Cindy Johnson and Jeanie Peterson, in Denver. Now SOL is the largest women-owned, independent lingerie store in the US and has been helping women find the perfect bras and lingerie for 19 years.

“We have items that are gorgeous, perfectly fitting and unique to Denver, and often to the US,” said the sisters. “We know what will make you and your Valentine the happiest and you’ll get it in your size.” All of their bras and bra sized swimwear are from Belgium, France and Spain.

“We have bras for days,” the sisters said. “The Marie Jo Daisy Bra is our most popular bra and she is available in black, café latte and soon to arrive in ice blue.” For Valentine’s Day, they recommend their bras from Lise Charmel and Aubade, their lace chemises and gowns from Natori, and their Pip pajamas, which are always a huge hit for Valentine’s Day.

Store #4 – Femme Fatale

Femme Fatale Intimates at Denver Fashion Weekend. Photos by Austin Cope

Where: ffintimates.com

Phone: 303-946-2894

The Lowdown: Femme Fatale is an online lingerie store that opened five years ago. Owner Angel Macauley is excited to announce the opening of her physical location, set to open mid-March in Arvada.

“For Valentine’s Day I feel like I’m different than Fascinations or any of the local shops because I can do personal styling,” Macauley said. “So if somebody did want something from me, they can come to me and ask … if it’s something that’s not online or if there is something they saw online that really wasn’t them.” She also offers boudoir photo shoots and styling for those as well, which would make for a great Valentine’s Day gift.

“I want to be the best lingerie store in town and I’m very reasonable in my pricing,” she said. “I want to make it affordable and comfortable.” Prices range from $20 to $60 for all lingerie. Her philosophy is to create something that makes a woman feel beautiful from the inside out without costing too much.

“Lingerie is something that is for the moment,” she said.