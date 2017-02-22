From August 4-6, 2017, you can wake up in the beautiful foothills surrounding Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, Colorado and experience the ARISE Music Festival. This independently ran festival is celebrating its fifth year and the success of this event is no surprise to any past festival attendees. For each ticket sold, one tree will be planted and if that isn’t incentive enough to attend, just wait until you hear about the musical line-up that was announced today.

Artists such as Atmosphere, Tipper and Ani DiFranco will be headlining with two more headliners yet to be announced. Additionally, there will be Rising Appalachia, Desert Dwellers, Dopapod, The Expendables and so many more. With eight stages built for music, you can bet on local and national acts to carry you away. But this event is also geared towards families and friends, so there are daily yoga activities, art installations, a Rainbow Lighting Children’s Village, lectures on the environment, arts, music and more, as well as food and drink vendors to keep you occupied and active.

And of course, all of this is done with putting sustainability first. Many music festivals across the nation don’t put their set-up in lieu with protecting the land, and that what makes ARISE so special. There’s a feeling of hope, love and a coming together of people of all backgrounds, and this sense of community shines throughout the weekend. The festival prides itself on being a leave-no-trace event.

Past musical acts have featured Rising Appalachia, Papadosio, Jurassic5, Ziggy Marley, Polish Ambassador and more. I could go on until the words melt off your computer screen. Be sure to join in on the activism and artistry that takes place at ARISE and grab your tickets here.

All photography courtesy of Meg O’Neill. Check out last year’s gallery here.