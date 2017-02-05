National Margarita Day is finally here again, which means that we have the opportunity to sip tequila without judgment or inhibitions (as if we needed an excuse). If you plan on catching lunch with a co-worker or celebrating the end of the day with a salt-rimmed sipper from heaven, consult this list before you embark. These five Denver margaritas are worth celebrating every day of the year.

Lola Coastal Mexican

Casamigos Reposado Coinstyle Margarita

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Booze-forward drinks (and amazing coastal Mexican cuisine) are the name of the game at this Highlands hotspot. There are plenty of margarita styles (coin, hibiscus, spicy) as well as a plethora of tequilas to choose from. Do yourself a favor and pay the extra couple bucks for a coinstyle margarita with Casamigos Reposado ($11). The tequila, which has names George Clooney and Rande Gerber behind it, is not your typical celebrity-endorsed liquor — this one is actually good. With hints of cocoa and caramel, the Reposado is easy-sipping and makes for a perfect margarita. Betcha can’t have just one.

Bonus: On National Margarita Day, Lola will be giving away 100 free Casamigos coinstyle margaritas to lucky customers.

La Loma

Jalapeño Margarita

Where: 1801 Broadway, Denver

Crafted with jalapeño-infused Corazon Blanco tequila, agave and lime juice, La Loma’s jalapeño margarita ($10) packs quite the punch. The booze to flavor ratio is well-balanced, and the glasses are as big as you could hope for. You might not need more than a couple of these babies.

Bonus: On National Margarita Day, grab the jalapeño margarita with an added touch of grilled pineapple.

Tamayo

Prickly Pear, Spicy Mango or Agavero

Where: 1400 Larimer St., Denver

As the days become warmer, patio season draws nearer, and the patio at Tamayo downtown is ideal for soaking up some vitamin D and vitamin T(equila). There are margaritas here to please everyone, from the daytime drinker with a sweet tooth to the booze-loving purist. If you’re looking to mask the tequila with a good fruity punch, opt for the spicy mango marg ($11) – the mango is definitely apparent without being too sweet, and the serrano-infused tequila adds a nice kick. Those who detest sweets should order the agavero liqueur-infused margarita ($12), and the prickly pear marg ($11) will please those who want to sip something pretty — don’t worry, it tastes great too.

Hopdoddy

The Skinny Dip

Where: 1747 Wynkoop St., Denver

Hopdoddy is known for its unique burgers and green chile queso dip, but the cocktails are nothing to scoff at. While the Skinny Dip ($11) might not be the most classic or boozy margarita on this list, it certainly is fun to drink. The colossal frozen cocktail is topped with an upside-down Coronita, which slowly empties into the marg as you drink it, making it more and more beer-y. It pairs well with a large plate of fries and an Instagram.

Cochino

The House Margarita

Where: 3495 S. Downing St., Englewood

From Johnny Ballen, the brains behind the Squeaky Bean, Cochino is a modern taqueria serving authentic Mexican street food. Between bites of the stellar tacos, make sure to sip a house margarita ($7). The cocktail is as classic as can be, mixed with a combination of Exotico Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and triple sec.

Bonus: On National Margarita Day, sip on house margaritas for just $4 until 5 p.m., and $5 afterward.