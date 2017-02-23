Be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new shows get announced, openers get announced and when tickets sell out.
The Red Rocks schedule is starting to fill up, and acts from every genre are making their way to Colorado. The renowned amphitheater is hosting Red Rocks veterans as well as artists that are new to the venue. Among the first-timers are Chance the Rapper, Carlos Santana, Marshmello and even Nickelback. Some of the familiar faces you might remember from their previous shows at Red Rocks include Portugal. The Man, Flume, Lettuce, Tom Petty, Norah Jones, Glass Animals, Chicago and more.
You can expect concert experiences that will fit any music mood with a plethora of options. From the high-energy and lively performances of acts like Chance the Rapper, the EDM and dance culture of Global Dub Festival with Flux Pavilion, country twang of Chris Stapleton and the alternative and grungy sound of Muse- you definitely wont’t have any shortages choosing a show to fit your preferences.
You can check out the official calendar on the Red Rocks website here, as well as some of our 2017 Red Rocks predictions here.
April
Methodman, Redman, Flatbush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, $uicideboy$, Afroman, Probcause – April 19
Flosstradamus, What So Not, Gryffin, Branchez – April 20
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood – April 29
May
Chance the Rapper – May 2 & 3 (sold out)
Dada Life, SLANDER, Pegboard Nerds – May 5
Papadosio, Alex & Allyson Grey, Johnathan Singer, SunSquabi, Desert Dwellers, Supersillyus – May 6
Opeth, Goijra, Devin Townsend Project – May 11
Bonobo, Nick Murphy – May 12
Lettuce, Ghostface Killah, George Porter Jr., Cyril Neville, Turkuaz, The Russ Liquid Test, J Rocc – May 13
Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium – May 16
Global Dub Festival w/ Flux Pavilion – May 20
Elephant Revival, The Oh Hellos, Mandolin Orange – May 21
Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas – May 23
Jethro Tull – May 26
Odesza – May 27 & 28
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Joe Walsh – May 29 & 30
Trey Anastasio Band, Vulfpeck – May 31 (sold out)
June
Chromeo, Rufus du Sol, D.R.A.M. – June 1
The Motet, Jurassic5 – June 2
Disco Biscuits, Shpongle – June 3
John Prine, Kacey Musgraves – June 4
Celtic Woman – June 6
Brit Floyd – June 8
Boombox, Nahko and the Medicine for the People – June 9
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Collective Soul – June 10
Marshmello, Jai Wolf – June 11
Chicago, The Doobie Brothers – June 13
Norah Jones – June 14
Dispatch, Guster – June 16
Gramatik, Mr. Carmack, Ekali, Flamingosis – June 17
Portugal. the Man, Local Natives, Car Seat Headrest – June 18
Ryan Adams, The Infamous Stringdusters, Nicki Bluhm – June 20
Umphrey’s McGee, Stick Figure – June 30
July
Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Bokante – July 1
Umphrey’s McGee, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – July 2
Zed’s Dead – July 3
Flume, Baauer, Touch Sensitive – July 5
Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright – July 6
The Avett Brothers, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers – July 7
The Avett Brothers, Chatham County Line – July 8
The Avett Brothers, Shovels & Rope – July 9
An Evening with Santana – July 10
Ween – July 12
Michael Franti & Spearheads, Trevor Hall, Hirie – July 13
Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, Keller & the Keels – July 14
Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony – July 18
2Cellos – July 25
Glass Animals, Little Dragon – July 26
Tedeschi Truck Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna – July 29 and 30
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton – July 31
August
The Head & the Heart, Grouplove – August 2
moe., Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – August 13
Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, Joywave – August 15
Gov’t Mule, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marcus King Band – August 19
Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese – August 21 & 22
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – August 28
September
Foreigner, Cheap Trick – September 4
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – September 7
Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest – September 12
Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, PVRIS – September 18
Get the Led Out – September 21
Greensky Bluegrass, Fruition – September 23
Sturgill Simpson – September 25
Big Gigantic – September 29 & 30
October
Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius – October 3
Postmodern Jukebox, Straight No Chaser – October 4
Snails, NGHTMRE, JOYRYDE – October 6
