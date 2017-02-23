Be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new shows get announced, openers get announced and when tickets sell out.

The Red Rocks schedule is starting to fill up, and acts from every genre are making their way to Colorado. The renowned amphitheater is hosting Red Rocks veterans as well as artists that are new to the venue. Among the first-timers are Chance the Rapper, Carlos Santana, Marshmello and even Nickelback. Some of the familiar faces you might remember from their previous shows at Red Rocks include Portugal. The Man, Flume, Lettuce, Tom Petty, Norah Jones, Glass Animals, Chicago and more.

You can expect concert experiences that will fit any music mood with a plethora of options. From the high-energy and lively performances of acts like Chance the Rapper, the EDM and dance culture of Global Dub Festival with Flux Pavilion, country twang of Chris Stapleton and the alternative and grungy sound of Muse- you definitely wont’t have any shortages choosing a show to fit your preferences.

You can check out the official calendar on the Red Rocks website here, as well as some of our 2017 Red Rocks predictions here.

April

Methodman, Redman, Flatbush Zombies, Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, $uicideboy$, Afroman, Probcause – April 19

Flosstradamus, What So Not, Gryffin, Branchez – April 20

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood – April 29

May

Chance the Rapper – May 2 & 3 (sold out)

Dada Life, SLANDER, Pegboard Nerds – May 5

Papadosio, Alex & Allyson Grey, Johnathan Singer, SunSquabi, Desert Dwellers, Supersillyus – May 6

Opeth, Goijra, Devin Townsend Project – May 11

Bonobo, Nick Murphy – May 12

Lettuce, Ghostface Killah, George Porter Jr., Cyril Neville, Turkuaz, The Russ Liquid Test, J Rocc – May 13

Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium – May 16

Global Dub Festival w/ Flux Pavilion – May 20

Elephant Revival, The Oh Hellos, Mandolin Orange – May 21

Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas – May 23

Jethro Tull – May 26

Odesza – May 27 & 28

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Joe Walsh – May 29 & 30

Trey Anastasio Band, Vulfpeck – May 31 (sold out)

June

Chromeo, Rufus du Sol, D.R.A.M. – June 1

The Motet, Jurassic5 – June 2

Disco Biscuits, Shpongle – June 3

John Prine, Kacey Musgraves – June 4

Celtic Woman – June 6

Brit Floyd – June 8

Boombox, Nahko and the Medicine for the People – June 9

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Collective Soul – June 10

Marshmello, Jai Wolf – June 11

Chicago, The Doobie Brothers – June 13

Norah Jones – June 14

Dispatch, Guster – June 16

Gramatik, Mr. Carmack, Ekali, Flamingosis – June 17

Portugal. the Man, Local Natives, Car Seat Headrest – June 18

Ryan Adams, The Infamous Stringdusters, Nicki Bluhm – June 20

Umphrey’s McGee, Stick Figure – June 30

July

Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Bokante – July 1

Umphrey’s McGee, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – July 2

Zed’s Dead – July 3

Flume, Baauer, Touch Sensitive – July 5

Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright – July 6

The Avett Brothers, Dr. John & the Nite Trippers – July 7

The Avett Brothers, Chatham County Line – July 8

The Avett Brothers, Shovels & Rope – July 9

An Evening with Santana – July 10

Ween – July 12

Michael Franti & Spearheads, Trevor Hall, Hirie – July 13

Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, Keller & the Keels – July 14

Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony – July 18

2Cellos – July 25

Glass Animals, Little Dragon – July 26

Tedeschi Truck Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna – July 29 and 30

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton – July 31

August

The Head & the Heart, Grouplove – August 2

moe., Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – August 13

Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, Joywave – August 15

Gov’t Mule, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marcus King Band – August 19

Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese – August 21 & 22

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – August 28

September

Foreigner, Cheap Trick – September 4

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – September 7

Nickelback, Daughtry, Shaman’s Harvest – September 12

Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, PVRIS – September 18

Get the Led Out – September 21

Greensky Bluegrass, Fruition – September 23

Sturgill Simpson – September 25

Big Gigantic – September 29 & 30

October

Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Atlas Genius – October 3

Postmodern Jukebox, Straight No Chaser – October 4

Snails, NGHTMRE, JOYRYDE – October 6