Oh sweet February. This month is sure to be full of love with Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, New York Fashion Week and so much more. Take this month to explore and fall in love with new things as we head into chapter 2 of 2017. Let’s take a look at some of the events that could just melt your heart.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Better Apparel Sale

When: February 2 – 5, 10am to 8:00pm – Women’s Apparel, Level Two

Ippolita Trunk Show

When: February 8, 10am to 5pm – Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: This season’s newest arrivals including exclusive styles and one-of-a kind pieces.

Memoire Trunk Show

When: February 10 -11, 10am to 5pm – Precious Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Beautifully crafted precious jewelry, featuring diamonds, 18K gold and platinum.

Trend Event

When: February 8 – 15 ,– throughout the store.

The Lowdown: A preview of the upcoming spring trends.

Beauty Event

When: February 11 – 26, 10am to 5pm – Beauty Department, Level One

The Lowdown: Spring Beauty trends are featured with special offers by our beauty partners.

Men’s Made-to-Measure Event

When: February 17 – 26, – The Man’s Store, Level One

The Lowdown: Featuring luxurious fabrications for custom made clothing by famous men’s wear designers.

Real Deal Sale

When: February 22 – 26, – throughout the store

Spa Night with Indie Lee + Natalie Uhling at AILLEA

When: Monday, February 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: AILLEA — 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO

Admission: $20

The Lowdown: Indie Lee, a brain tumor conqueror and skincare goddess, alongside Natalie Uhling, a fitness guru, are hosting an event in Denver this month to promote healthy and fabulous living. Attendees will get a front row seat in learning all about Indie Lee products as well as hands on DIY facial sessions. There will be a wellness panel including the AILLEA founder, Kathryn Murray Dickinson. From the importance of health and wellness to clean beauty, the discussion will leave you renewed and refreshed. While the event is open to the public, it is a great idea to purchase tickets in advance. The ticket earns you a CoQ-10 Toner and if you spend over $100, you will receive a complimentary Indie Lee Squalane Oil.

RAW Denver Presents CUSP

When: Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway St., Denver

Admission: $22-$30 (Get Tickets Here )

The Lowdown: The natural born artists of RAW Denver are excited to showcase their creative designs. Local artists, photographers, fashion designers, musicians and creatives from all around the city will display their brilliant work at one of Denver’s highly popular venues. Each RAW artist is responsible for selling 20 tickets so you can choose a starving artist to support specifically. The fashion realm will include Denver designers like Leah Patterson Cosmic Catalyst, Hal Buggy, Leo Soula-Hutchison, Eliot Rose Design, Mountain Lyon Leather, Alive by Efrain Guerrero and many more.

With Love, Goldyn: A Jewelry Takeover

When: Thursday, February 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Goldyn – 2040 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s hottest women’s clothing stores is going be taken over by its jewelers. You can snag some beautiful, new spring jewelry from the likes of Amy Gregg Jewelry, Ariana Boussard-Reifel Jewelry, Communion by Joy, Kathleen Whitaker, Marteau, Selin Kent, WWAKE and The Woods Fine Jewelry. Sacred Thistle will also be in the building so you can find a bouquet for that special someone while shopping for jewels. Champagne and bites will be provided for your shopping pleasure.

Valentine’s Soiree at Stanley Marketplace Hangar

When: Friday, February 10 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 at 12 p.m.

Where: 2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for a place to shop for your love? This soiree is perfect for secretly shopping for them or even having them tag along for a fun night out. From Mingle and Tingle Speed Dating to swing dance performances, this is not your average V-Day soiree. The marketplace is simply all about shopping for love and sharing the love. Some vendors include Bee-och Organic, Carol Love, FIG+YARROW, Lux & Luca, Nana J’s Crafts and Collectibles, That’s My Jam and so many more.

Get Glam Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop

When: Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Glamour Bar Denver – 955 N Lincoln St Unit E, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: We are all for getting glam for your Valentine or “Galentine.” Galentines are your favorite girls and they would be so excited to spend a day glamming it up. Glamour Bar will be offering spray tans for $20, $30 shellac manicures, $30 blowouts, and $30 pedicures. After being pampered, you can shop for gorgeous gifts from Give Lovely’s selection.

Denver Apparel & Accessory Market

When: Friday, February 24-27

Where: Denver Mart – 451 East 58th Avenue, Suite 2490, Unit 470, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Held five times a year, this market premieres women’s, children’s and men’s apparel and accessories collections. There are over 80 showrooms and exhibitors ready to offer a variety of designs in contemporary clothing, sportswear, casual collections, denim and loungewear. During this market, you can also receive complimentary meals while enjoying informal modeling shows and possibly winning one of the many giveaways.

Westword Presents ARTOPIA

When: Saturday, February 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway St., Denver

Admission: $25-$100 (Tickets Here )

The Lowdown: The celebration of art, culture and fashion is happening this month and you do not want to miss it. Think of a super artsy, fun filled party for the masses. Westword is set to round up Denver’s best of the best designers, artists, musicians. Gracing the runway will be D’Lola Couture, Equillibrium, Mona Lucero, Gino Velardi, Elyse Rainbolt, AnnaFesta, Blackberry Maverick, Denver Bespoke and Jiberish, just to name a few. Since this is a full production, models from Matthew Morris Salon, Well Beauty Co. and Wilhelmina Denver will assist in styling and making everyone gorgeous. There will also be spaces dedicated to some of the Mile High City’s iconic avenues – Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax – curated by Jolt among other street artists.