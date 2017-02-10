Valentine’s day is slowly creeping up and big chain stores are stocking up on heart shaped boxes and large teddy bear plushies. Mass produced and mass distributed, sentimental value is sure to fall flat this Valentine’s day season if you opt for a generic gift. So why not dig a bit deeper this year and hit up some local Denver shops on your search for the perfect Valentine’s day present? Not only will you be supporting a local business, but this year’s present just might be the best one yet. Not sure where to start, well we have your back. 303 Magazine has compiled a list of our top 10 local shops and companies perfect for you Valentine’s day search.

Victoriana Antique & Fine Jewelry

Where: Larimer Square, 1417 Larimer Square Larimer St., Denver

Phone: 303-573-5049

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Skip big name shops and avoid their generic valentine’s day selection by hitting up Victoriana located in Denver’s Larimer Square. Established in 1976, they are a great source for antique and fine jewelry. Their staff specializes in Georgian, Victorian, Art Nouveau, Edwardian, Art Deco and Retro era fine jewelry. You can find just about anything in every gemstone imaginable be it a bracelet, ring or earrings. Their staff is expertly selected to help you find the perfect gift with extensive historically knowledge.

Flower Bombers

Where: Online here.

Phone: 303-865-5270

The Lowdown: Don’t even think about stopping by Walmart for your valentine’s bouquet this 2017 season. Flower Bombers, a Denver-based company, is shaking things up in the floral industry. Entirely online based, it’s an easy click away from surprising your significant other with a beautiful bouquet while supporting a local business. They offer a wide range of flower arrangements from minimal to preppy. Handmade and hand delivered, shipping is always free for those in the Denver-metro area. Not only that, but they arrive perfectly arranged available to be sent out on the spot.

5 Star Salt Caves

Where: 722 S Pearl St., Denver

Phone: 855-578-2725

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 11a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Lowdown: A wellness center and spa, 5 Star Salt Caves is an entirely unique experience focused on making you look good and feel good. Built around a man-made salt cave made entirely from Himalayan rock salt, their look is like nothing else in Denver. Salt therapy has become increasing popular within recent years for its effective health benefits. Unique services such as ionic foot baths and energy healing are among a few selections they have to offer. Not only can you select a spa service from their full menu, you and your significant other can attend class events.

Aillea

Where: Cherry Creek, 300 East 1st Ave., Denver Larimer Square, 1408 Larimer Street., Denver

Phone: Cherry Creek, 303-551-0564 Larimer Square, 303-997-6209

Hours: Cherry Creek, Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Larimer Square, Sunday, 12 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Featuring beauty products for both men and women, Aillea focuses on handmade products that are all natural. With a large selection for everything from hair to nails, we had a hard time zoning in for Valentine’s day. So the staff suggested a few of their favorite products up for grabs. Create a romantic bath for two with their Mini Rose Bath salts, complete with dried rose buds for a very romantic look. Or try out their Moon Dust, an herbal supplement you can add to any drink. It’s known to boost your brain, body, and most importantly, sexual energy.

Abby Sparks Jewelry

Where: 3216 Tejon St #200, Denver.

Phone: 303-957-6502

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Founded in 2013, Abby Sparks is a Denver-based fine jewelry design studio. Specializing in custom pieces, each item is handmade from start to finish. Your Valentine will be sure to appreciate this well thought out gift no one else will have. The design team will sit down with you to create a perfect piece of jewelry which effectively reflecting your significant other. Not only are they locally based, Abby Sparks uses 100 percent recycled metals in their process. Their jewelry strives to create jewelry that honors individuality and defines personal expression.

Victoria’s Chocolates

Where: 2615 E 3rd Ave., Denver.

Phone: 303-355-0654

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday – Monday, Closed

The Lowdown:

Victoria’s Chocolates isn’t your typical sweets place. An artisan chocolate shop, Victoria hand makes each chocolate with careful craft. Her tiny little kitchen is located in Cherry Creek North where visitors are invited to view the latest flavors and designs up for selection. Her small boxes of chocolates are perfectly packaged to reveal art-like creations ranging in flavors. You can find everything from espresso flavored marbled treats to champagne filled, gold leaf decorated chocolates that are too pretty to eat.

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Where: 941 E 17th Ave., Denver.

Phone: (303) 813-8488

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8p.m.

The Lowdown: Located inside an 1886 historic home in Denver’s Cap Hill neighborhood, The Woodhouse Day Spa wants you to feel at home. This three level home has 10 renovated fully dedicated to luxurious self-improvement and relaxation. Treatments range from classic spa services such as facials and massages, to more obscure services including sleep treatments. Couples can enjoy a duet massage treatment while relaxing in a cozy, welcoming interior.

Show Of Hands

Where: 210 Clayton St., Denver

Phone: 303-399-0201

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday 12p.m.-5p.m.

The Lowdown: Branded as one of Denver’s oldest, locally owned galleries, Show of Hands is your one stop shop this Valentine’s day. With everything from candles, to jewelry, to art up for grabs, it’s a great place to find something unconventional. Their seasoned staff will help you find the perfect gift for your sweetheart. Guys need a little extra help? They’ve personally curated a “Show Your Love” jewelry case full of V-day perfect gifts that will leave a lasting impression. Or go off the beaten path and pick up a piece of handmade art from a local artist that’s sure to impress.

The Chocolate Therapist

Where: 2560 W Main St #100, Littleton

Phone: 303-795-7913

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Another great option for the chocolate lover without the tacky heart shaped box, The Chocolate Therapist in Littleton has just what you need. With a large selection of sweets to choose from, their hand made quality and look will be sure to stun. Founder, Julie Peach, studied nutrition and found out about the surprising health benefits of Chocolate (in moderation of course.) That’s why all her chocolates are created using only all natural ingredients. The shop also offers a chocolate and wine pairing class, a perfect couples activity.

The Perfect Petal

Where: 3600 W 32nd Ave Ste B, Denver.

Phone: 303-480-0966

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Color seems to be the theme at The Perfect Petal, with each bouquet exploding with texture and design. The Highlands based flower shop specializes in custom bouquets fit for a princess (or prince,) perfect for non-traditional guest. Just a quick look at their selection online showcases staff talents and range of diversity in floral arrangment. They’ve created a few special 2017 bouquets ranging from $65 to $340. Stop into their shop on your time off to select the perfect arrangement or simply shop online with the click of a button.