With the 2017 inauguration right around the corner, it’s no coincidence that there are plenty of ways to get politically involved in Denver this Week. Whether you want to engage in politics, interact with art, work out or kick start your media career, there’s something for everyone. So get ready for a jam-packed week of fun, intellect and most likely a lot of political banter. All in all, it’s sure to be an interesting week for all of us.

Monday, January 16

Join Labor Marching in the Marade

When: January 16, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: City Park, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Colorado AFL – CIO is a local statewide organization that is dedicated to organizing working people; to securing and protecting equal rights and benefits; and to improving the quality of life for all working people and their families. It represents over 170 affiliate unions and has a membership of 130,000 working Coloradans. It is an organization by the people, for the people. As such, their vision is “one of a truly democratic society where every voice is heard without regard to wealth or position.” Unity and solidarity remain their banner, so if there is injustice for one, there is injustice for all. On the historical Martin Luther King Jr. Day, join your brothers and sisters of color as they stand up against hate, intolerance and greed. Raise your voice, and let the message of the people be heard.

Essential Oils for Yogis & Dancers

When: January 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Beat, 1221 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Beat is Denver’s live music fitness studio featuring classes in yoga, dance, aerial and flow arts. It also hosts a variety of wellness workshops, such as this one. For this event, essential oils play a key role. As one of nature’s most powerful elements, essential oils consist of life-changing natural chemical compounds that can transform the way you manage your health. Hosted by Addie Pitre and DoTerra Oil, this event will teach you how yogis and athletes can use essential oils for nutrition. These oils will can help heal torn tendons, stressed ligaments and muscle soreness, as well as calm your nerves, alter your mood, and prepare you for a performance or workout. You will get the chance to learn and create, as you build your own essential oil blend to take home at the end of the workshop. Yogis, athletes and everyone in between, are welcome to embrace the power of this natural force.

Tuesday, January 17

One Colorado Legislative Session Kickoff

When: January 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Blueprint Bar, 450 E 17th Ave. 110, Denver

Cost: Suggested Donation $5

RSVP: Available Here

The Lowdown: One Colorado is a statewide advocacy organization that fights for the equality and rights of the LGBTQ+ community and their families. As such, it remains loyal and committed to creating a fair and just Colorado for all people. The organization takes active action by lobbying the general assembly, executive branch and local governments on pertinent issues such as safe schools/spaces, relationship recognition/status and affordable, as well as accessible LGBTQ+ healthcare resources. Anyone can get involved by volunteering, donating and sharing your own story. For this event, join One Colorado and the LGBTQ+ Caucus for a Legislative Session Happy Hour. There will be several bills that will directly impact the lives of the LGBTQ+ community, so get ready to meet pro-equality legislators, learn about what’s to be expected in 2017, and be open to discussions that are beyond your own thought.

Fierce45 West Wash Park Anniversary

When: January 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The White Whale Room, 415 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Fierce45 is Denver’s only lagree-specialized fitness studio that’s equipped with 22 Megaformer (TM) machines between two studio locations – LoHi and West Wash Park. The training focuses on high intensity, low impact and full body movements. For this event, enjoy the entire gang as they celebrate their one year anniversary at their Wash Park Studio. They will raffle off a year of unlimited classes ($1,550 value), have various discounts for their Hilltop Pre-Launch memberships and many other prizes. If you want to have a great time, while winning prizes and learning how you can better your workout, then come cozy up with this #Fiercefam. They’ll even give you your first class for free. Sign up and learn more about lagree on their website. “May the fierce be with you.” – Founder, Torrey Newman.

Wednesday, January 18

Being A Video Spokesperson

When: January 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver YouTube Professionals, 700 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $12 suggested donation

Donation: Available Here

The Lowdown: Have you ever had dreams of becoming a successful spokesperson, broadcaster or TV personality? If so, then this event is for you. Hosted by the Denver YouTube Professionals, join video travel blogger, Mia Voss and former Miss USA, Shawnee Jebbia for an interactive and intellectual discussion about the ins and outs of media telecasting. This live YouTube meetup will teach you step by step of how to be the most efficient video spokesperson in today’s ever-evolving and changing digital marketplace. Soak in all of their examples of on-camera performance, as they help you find your own voice as an up and coming media contributor. As such, YouTube remains the hottest media platform to get your content out to massive audiences, and start your career from the ground up. So dress to impress, put your best foot forward and get ready to step in front of the camera and into the spotlight.

Thursday, January 19

What A Joke Denver

When: January 19, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $11.59

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: “What a Joke – A National Comedy Festival” is a nationwide comedy festival happening in 28 U.S. cities during the inauguration day weekend to benefit American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU is the “nation’s guardian of liberty, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country.” With the goal of putting America’s money where their mouth is, this event wants you to join this national movement to raise money for this entity that fights for us all. Come and show the rest of the country that Denver cares. This event is made possible by generous sponsors: Sexpot Comedy, Little Boxes Vintage, LLC, Choice City Stomp and Self Destructo Records. If you want to become a sponsor or make a personal donation, please contact Timmi Lasley or Kyle Pogue.

The Debut Show Of Storycraft

When: January 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Storytellers Project is a group of locals that pride themselves on being able to take a story from a rough draft, to a curated, polished and ultimately stage-ready product. They’re always looking to start a new story show here in Denver, but they need your help. They are currently looking for writers, performers, comedians, poets and all other artists who have a funny, heartfelt, amazing, poignant and/or true story, to join them for the ride. Through a month-long creative process, they hope to produce a show different than anything yet to be seen. They focus on modern contemporary storytelling that attempts to connect with an audience on a whole new level. For this event, Denver Storytellers Project and Syntax Physic Opera are proud to debut a night of storytelling featuring Joe Fleenor, Laura Condi, Joshua Kraus, Erika Holmes, Andrew Curtis Fortunes, AJ Pape and Colleen Leggett. This show is a combination of stand-up comedy, a TED Talk presentation and literary reading crafted with a labor of love.

Friday, January 20

Trump Inaugural Protest

When: January 20 – 21, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Capitol Hill, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: 2017 is moving full steam ahead as the next president awaits to take office. Inauguration is days away, but there are still many who wish to stand against the racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia that was dredged up during this election. They choose to stand in solidarity against any sort of injustice anywhere and everywhere. For those who want to engage in a peaceful protest against Donald Trump, this event is for you.

As We May Think – A Hyperlink PopUp Exchange

When: January 20 to February 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: “As We May Think” is a pop-up exhibition that’s partnering with Denver-based art collective, Hyperlink. This exhibit serves as the U.S. portion of a two-continent exhibition exchange featuring Hyperlink artists exhibiting at Yi Dong Bai Dong Gallery, Shanghai, China and Chinese artists showing at RULE Gallery, Denver. The gallery will feature artists: Yu Ai Jun, Sun Wei Hao, Zhang Zhong Ge, Zhang Xiao Wei, Chuan Feng, Yang Tao and Ge Hui. It will “aim to highlight the importance of using art as a tool to exchange ideas and further understand different artistic practices across the globe.” With social media platforms forcing the viewing of art to become a passive experience, this art’s mission is to highlight a sense of urgency and interest in its viewers, pointing out how crucial it is to engage with art in real-time and in person. Hyperlink is a collective of artists that create artistic exchanges between various cities by partnering with other art collectives outside of Colorado, so that artists can share their works beyond their local communities. RULE Gallery has been exhibiting art since 1991 and has another location in Marfa, Texas. If you want to engage in a deep experience with contemporary, abstract and conceptual works, including paintings, sculpture, and photography, then come to this insightful and interactive event.

Saturday, January 21

Women’s March on Denver

When: January 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: “Women’s March” is a nationwide effort to provide an outlet and support for disenfranchised, marginalized and stigmatized groups of people. Inspired by “Women’s March on Washington,” their goal is to maintain the freedom and lawful protection of women and to protect the diverse and vibrant communities of the U.S. from political factions. Join the march as people from all walks of life come together to tell the nation and the administration-elect that they advocate for, and defend, the most marginalized members of society. This peaceful demonstration hopes to be a model for the young women and men who will be the leaders of tomorrow while honoring those who have come before them and fought for all rights. If you want your voice to be heard, then take a stand and join this march in solidarity.

CultureHaus Presents Art of the Force

When: January 21, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: $80 for CultureHaus members; $95 for non-members

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The CultureHaus is a social and educational gateway to the Denver Art Museum. Their goal is to connect the young at heart, with art, with numerous opportunities to learn about art and collecting. This group was formed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and others in 1977 to create awareness and traffic for the Denver Art Museum and the arts amongst the 25 to 40 year old demographic. They actively celebrate the museum’s collections and programs by making them more widely accessible to new-art fans and long-term art lovers. They host exclusive monthly events for their members and guests so they may enjoy and experience unique insights about art, engage with and view private exhibitions, and have the chance to meet and interact with other art enthusiasts. For this event, they are hosting a “lightsabers after dark” event where you are given after-hour access to the Stars Wars™ And The Power of Costume exhibit. Break out your intergalactic cocktail attire and join them for dancing, drinks, bites, and a silent auction. Come and enjoy this “Party of the Year,” as the CultureHaus celebrates their 20th Anniversary and opens the door to Denver’s emerging cultural and arts scene to you.

Sunday, January 22

The World Has No Eyedea Denver Screening

When: January 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The World Has No Eyedea is an internationally acclaimed award-winning documentary about the life and death of Micheal ‘Eyedea’ Larsen. Right now, it is on a 28 city tour across the nation and is returning to Denver at The Oriental Theater. “Micheal ‘Eyedea’ Larsen was a 21st-century prodigy — a freestyle battle rapping champion, a guitar player, a break dancer, lead singer of a punk band, a poet, a philosopher, and a supportive friend to many.” This documentary beautifully tells the real and raw story behind this unique underground artist as a positive force for his friends, family, and his fans.

Mark Your Calendar:

100th Champion Celebration

When: January 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tableland, Official Residence of the Mayor of Denver, 4150 Shangri la Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

Advance Screening Of A Dog’s Purpose To Benefit Life Is Better Rescue

When: January 24, 5 p.m.

Where: United Artist Downtown Theater, Denver

Cost: $10.14

Tickets: Available Here

Bella Diva Movie-Con

When: January 25, 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18

Tickets: Available Here

Phantom Circus

When: January 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 adults, $12 kids

Tickets: Available Here