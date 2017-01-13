So it’s 2017 and this is the year you’re finally going to get healthy, get in shape and lose those 10 pounds that seem to stick to you like glue. Sounds great, until gym prices give you a mild heart attack. Lucky for you Denver is one active city with great places to workout outside, and the best part, they’re all free.

We know you all have gone to Red Rocks to work out with the swarm of attractive fit people who run the stairs for life, and have run gracefully around Wash Park and the Cherry Creek trails, so our list has some other ideas for you to consider and perhaps get away from the other resolutioners out there.

9. Lookout Mountain

Get a workout with a view! Bike or run up the winding road for an intense cardio session sure to leave you sore. Check out Buffalo Bill’s grave when you reach the top at 7,379 feet of elevation.

8. Platte River Trail

See all of Denver, take a peek at the Rocky mountains and get one hell of a good workout with this 28.5 mile trail. Run or bike the path, stop along the cafés, and even check out the Sheridan Calisthenics equipment by Centennial Park. The trail has another outdoor gym just North of Evans.

7. La Alma Lincoln Park

La Alma Lincoln Park is a true gem. Downtown and near a light rail station, it’s easily accessible. The park has a small calisthenics area, two basketball courts, an amphitheater and a baseball diamond to cover all your fitness needs. The La Alma Recreation Center is also on site with a pool and gym equipment. To the West of number eight on our list, the Platter River Trail, runs right up to La Alma Lincoln Park, and the Cherry Creek trail is just to the East.

6. Mother Cabrini Shrine

Visit a Colorado landmark and take a symbolic walk, or stair climb, on the Stairway of Prayer. 373 steps lead visitors on the path Mother Cabrini took to the top of the mountain.

5. Infinity Park

Suicide drills, field lacing and calisthenics drill galore. Infinity Park’s turf is never muddy and frequently available for workouts when a rugby game isn’t going on.

4. Manitou Incline

Take a short drive down to the Springs and hike this former cable car track. The hike up is only one mile but gains 2,000 feet in elevation. Be safe though, it can take responders three to four hours to reach you if you have a medical emergency.

3. White Ranch

Composed of 20 miles of trails and 5,224 acres, hiker, bikers, campers and horseback riders are welcomed to explore the vast open space, meadows, a canyon, rock formations and more.

2. Garfield Lake Park

Not only does Garfield Lake Park have a great view, but it also has a pretty extensive outdoor calisthenics gym that has a Swedish wall, pull up bars, pushup bars and more. The park loop is only .6 miles, but mix in some body weight exercises and there’s no need for a longer trail.

1. Mile High Stadium Outdoor Gym

Eleven workout stations dot the perimeter of the stadium for an entire body workout. The stadium is equipped with these circuits:

1.Body-Tuck

2. Leg-Flex

3. Heel-Flex

4. Body-Pull

5. Arm-Walk

6. Leg-Over

7. Push-Off

8. Stair Workout

9. Sit-Up

10. Vault-Over

11. Hop-Over

For a map of the workout circuit, click here.