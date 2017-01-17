High-end shopping near Denver is hard to come by if you’re not hitting up Cherry Creek Mall or the streets of Aspen. But big-name shops such as Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have buyers from New York and L.A, making their selection a bit more impersonal. Denver has a unique sense of style merging the high end with the down to earth, resulting in comfortable street wear. Thats why it’s increasingly difficult for local shoppers to try and find pieces that fit their personal style at big name shops. Luckily, Denver shopping has a wide array of local boutiques available at our finger tips. 303 Magazine has complied a list of our top five high-end boutiques in Denver to help you fill up that closet with brand name and designer goodies.

Boutique #1 – MAX

Where: Cherry Creek North, 264 Detroit St., Denver

Phone: 303-321-4949

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: With four locations around Colorado, MAX has really made a name for itself. Offering up more avant garde looks from design houses such as Acne Studios and Haider Ackermann combined with classics from Celine, MAX has something for everyone. Max Martinez, the owner of MAX, always loved dressing up Barbie dolls at a young age. Eventually, his love for styling would transcend into a shop full of fashion-forward looks with the first location opening up in Denver’s Larimer Square. Today MAX has two locations in Denver (a flagship and an outlet), as well as a Boulder and Aspen location. MAX showcases over 100 brands in contemporary, elevated contemporary and high-end designer collections.

Boutique #2 – Common Threads Denver

Where: 1575 Pearl St., Denver

Phone: 720-379-4598

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, closed.

The Lowdown: Common Threads in Denver is a great stop for those looking for high-end brand names without the sticker shock. Known as one of Denver’s best consignment shops, Common Threads sets a standard for what they will accept. You can find a list of brand names and designers they are willing to take on their website. So before customers even walk in the door they’ll know what they might find at Common Threads. The entrance of the boutique features racks of designer shoes and clothing, separated from the other pieces, allowing for a quick look at what designer goods they have to offer. You can find big names here such as Prada and Louis Vuitton if stop on by at the right time.

Boutique #3 – Oster Jewelers

Where: Cherry Creek North, 251 Steele St., Denver

Phone: 303-572-1111

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday, closed

The Lowdown: High-end jewelry is especially difficult to find in Denver without resorting to the mall. Luckily, Oster Jewelers located in Denver’s Cherry Creek North is in the business of high-end gems. A unique diamond, watch, and jewelry boutique, Oster Jewelers has made it a life mission to discover and find the best craftsmanship in the world. The team aims to only buy pieces with lasting quality, letting shoppers know its earrings or necklaces can be passed from generation to generation. You can find just about anything here, from funky pieces with multicolored gems to a simple diamond ring.

Boutique #4 – Goldyn

Where: 2040 W 30th Ave., Denver

Phone: 720-489-0580

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: A well-known shop of the Denver highlands, Goldyn was founded in 2007 and has become a destination for fashion lovers. The stylish interior complements the minimal pieces it offers, usually void of bright colors. Designers such as Helmut Lang and VEDA are just a few examples of looks you might find at the boutique. Goldyn is also a good option for jewelry, with a good portion of the shop dedicated to high-end accessories. An emphasis on conscientious consumption is always kept in mind by working with independent designers and events which benefit the Denver community.

Boutique #5 – Garbarini

Where: 239 Detroit St., Denver

Phone: 303-333-8686

Hours: Sunday, 12-5 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Another favorite located in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood, Garbarini has been in business since 1985. With a focus on contemporary women’s apparel, Garbarini features brand names alongside designer labels. You can find a great gown for a black tie event, or something casual for a night out at the bars at this large scale boutique. Garbarini is also a great shop for the less “fashion forward.” They offer clients one-on-one appointments with a member from the stylist team available to help you with a completely new look, or a dress for that upcoming wedding.