The weekend is filled with energetic and lively events. Though Denver always has quite the eclectic and exciting scene, this week the city is a bit more electrified with events. With a discussion about the history of mankind, to a bourbon and bacon beer festival, there are many ways to get out and enjoy or express your unique self this weekend. Let’s explore what’s going on in the 303 this week.

Thursday, January 19

What A Joke Denver

When: Thursday, January 19 from 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera – 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: With 32 cities across the country (and Oxford, England) simultaneously participating in this event, what better way to deal with a life-altering four years ahead of us than with some humor? What A Joke Denver will be energizing the Syntax Physic Opera this Thursday with some humor in the first annual What A Joke fest. The event will be using humor to raise money for the ACLU, who supports the fight and preserve individual rights granted by the Constitution. Ian Ambramson, David Rodriguez, Brittany Meyer, Christine Buchele, and Nathan Lund will be performing, with Kyle Pogue and Timmi Lasley hosting.

The Science Lounge: What Makes Us Human?

When: Thursday, January 19 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver

Cost: $15 nonmembers. Get tickets here. –

The Lowdown: The Science Lounge will be having a stimulating talk that discuss what it means to be human. The event will dive head first in to the ancient past to current events, discussing language, behavior and rituals, all still present in our modern society. This will be a great event to uniquely think about your conscious self, and about the anthropology presented in the museum’s collection. You will also be able to drink a cocktail during the event to get your mind thinking or to just simply relax and listen to the extraordinary topics.

The Debut Show Of Storycraft

When: Thursday, January 19 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera – 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of riveting evening of storytelling this Thursday. Storycraft was conceived by a group of local writers submitting rough drafts, to group table reads, to a final polished story. These stories are great to be read live, which the Storycraft platform provides. It all created by a love of writing, so this event will be sure to be filled with emotion and passion.

Elevated Yoga Flow

When: Thursday, January 19 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios – 3881 Steele St. Denver

Cost:$15-$20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get elevated while finding your flow at the new cannabis-friendly Cluster Studios. The vinyasa class will feature an elevation opportunity before the class with a local cannabis club. The instructor will be Reace Daniel, a instructor known for his positive energy and mindful messages. Enjoy this unique opportunity to enjoy your flow while getting elevated.

Friday, January 20

Pro Rodeo

When: Friday, January 20 from 1:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show – 4655 Humboldt St. Denver

Cost: Price dependent on section purchased. Buy tickets here.

The Lowdown: Check out some of the best cowboys and cowgirls out there at the Pro Rodeo this Friday. These incredible athletes will showcase their skill as they test their strength against bulls and broncs. The event is great for those who love thrills and spills, or enjoy watching the agility of these athletes in a match between man and beast.

Black Sheep Friday

When: Friday, January 20 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St. Denver

Cost: Free with $5 admission.

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of an impromptu performance for some of Denver’s local musicians while at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) this Friday. Not only can you enjoy this performance live, but MEEP records will also be recording it and cuts the live performance onto wax so you can take a record home with you. There will be a limited number of vinyl records, so the best way to grab one is to get there early and put your name on the sign-up sheet.

Makin’ Noise: A Pussy Riot Beer

When: Friday, January 20 from 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Co – 4970 Lowell Blvd. Denver

Cost: Free with the purchase of beer available

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Co. has created a beer that stands for combatting the hate and oppression. The beer stands for the diversity in America, the country that protects and stands up for people’s genders, sexuality, identity, immigration status, religious views and race. One dollar from each beer will be donated to One Colorado, who will also be present to discuss the work they do in our community.

Make A Change Millennial Festival

When: Friday, January 20 from 1:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Capitol Building – 200 E. Colfax , Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: TeamLOVE will be hosting a millennial festival that helps the youth get engage in politics. The event aims for people to stand up for what is right, in an inspirational and engaging manner. The event will have many NGO’s to help provide information to those interested, as well as providing motivation for individuals stay involved and active within our democratic political realm. It is aimed to provide love and remind us how love can trump hate.

Dirty Doodles

When: Friday, January 20 from 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House – 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, with purchase of beer available

The Lowdown: Let out some frustration, or embrace a dirty side of your mind with Dirty Doodles at Grandma’s House this Friday. It’s a way to get your filthy mind out of the gutter and onto some paper. There will be art supplies covered on the tables, so you can drink your beer and doodle.

Saturday, January 21

Silence in Solidarity

When: Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Samadhi Center for Yoga – 639 E. 19th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: With protests ranging across the country to support equality after the inauguration day, Silence in Solidarity will provide the opportunity for those who wanted to protest but couldn’t to ponder in candlelit silence, with open discussions following immediately afterwards.

Women’s March on Denver

When: Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join fellow other women’s rights supporters to march on Denver this Saturday. The march will be about women’s right to maintain freedom over their bodies, protecting the vibrant and diverse communities that create the cultured America that we call home, and equality. This is an event that invites everyone to inclusively standup for the rights of many.

Bourbon and Bacon Fest 2017

When: Saturday, January 21 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $55 -$75

The Lowdown: Enjoy the amazing pairing of bourbon and bacon, sponsored by Buffalo Trace Bourbon this Saturday. Local chefs and restaurants will be featuring bacon-inspired to match with bourbons and unique whiskeys. Don’t mess this incredible event to heighten your tastebuds!

Sunday, January 22

3rd Annual Barrel Aged Beer Fest

When: Sunday, January 22nd from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen – 8– Lincoln St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate a Sunday than with some unique brews? Enjoy 9 different barrel aged beers from 9 separate breweries at the Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen this Sunday. The beer will start flowing at 11 a.m. and will go until the kegs are tapped.

Shakesbeerian Theatre at Ratio

When: Sunday, January 22 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy the greatness of Sundays with some beer and theatre at Ratio Beerworks. The Wit will be debuting their Shakesbeerian “The Tempest”, a fun take on Shakespeare and a great live performance to watch while drinking some of Ratio’s delicious brews.

Art Trumps Hate

When: Sunday, January 22 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St. Denver

Cost: $10 donation at the door

The Lowdown: Enjoy a night of glittery fun with some gorgeous performers at the Clocktower Cabaret this Sunday. The event will focus on art’s ability to stand as a way to represent personal beliefs. The event is a benefit for the Doria De Long Arts and Music scholarship. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 7.

Want to get this list before everyone else?





Mark your calendars..

Phantom Circus

When: January 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 adults, $12 kids

Tickets: Available Here

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 27 – 28

Where: Mile High Station – 2027 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $35-$55

Tickets: Available Here.