As the first month of 2017 comes to a close, the year has already brought immense change. However, Denver’s unique vibe stays the same with plenty of events going on during the weekend. From a coffee and beer festival to a Chinese New Year celebration , there’s something for everyone to do. Let’s explore some events going on this weekend.

Thursday, January 26

Dine-In Movie: Anchorman

When: Thursday, January 26 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: “Scotch, scotch, scotch, I love scotch.” Enjoy the legendary Anchorman movie at Ophelia’s this Thursday for a dine-in movie night. Admission is free, and if you wear a mustache (both for men and women) you get a $5 glass of scotch. You stay classy, Denver.

Phantom Circus

When: Thursday, January 26 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theatre – 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver

Cost: $12 kids, $25 adults. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the Denver-based contemporary circus, the Phantom Circus, at the Oriental Theatre this Thursday evening for a night full of belly dancing, acrobatics, fire, hooping and aerial wonderment. Director Natalie Brown started this contemporary circus in a bar parking lot in the South after the devastating Hurricane Katrina and created a contemporary circus group that has found its home in Denver. The show is family friendly and will be presented in three acts.

SIA Snow Show

When: Friday January 26 – 31 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center – 700 14th St. Denver

Cost: Learn more here.

The Lowdown: The Annual SnowSports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show will be returning to Denver from January 25 to the 31. It will host over 500 exhibitors and about 20,000 winter sports enthusiasts. It is a huge event for the snow sports industry, and will have pretty much the entire snow sports community in attendance. This is the 62nd year of the SIA Snow Show. It will be sure to bring about the debut of innovation of the industry for next season’s gear.

Friday, January 27

Right to Rest Fest 2017

When: Friday, January 27 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol – 200 E Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Support this years Homeless Bill of Rights in the state legislature at the Right to Rest Fest. The Right to Rest is an event that supports the Homeless Bill of Rights with the intention to end criminalization and the prohibition of allowing homeless individuals to exist in public spaces. With Denver constantly growing, the homeless population gets moved around from different corners of the city. The Right to Rest Fest is bringing awareness to this. It will feature music, art, presentations, public comments and food.

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: Friday, January 27 – 28th from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station – 2027 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $35 – $55. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy 100+ brews, vendors, live music and food at the Denver Winter Brew Fest this Friday. The Mile High Station will be full of lively spirits and great beers for both Friday and Saturday. The event will be both inside and outside, utilizing the nice weather that will be accompanying us this weekend. VIP and general admission tickets are both available, but VIP tickets get you in for a VIP power hour with cheese and beer samples. Tickets for each day are sold separately.

Propaganda!

When: Friday, January 27 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Soiled Dove Underground – 7401 E 1st Ave, Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy Denver’s longest running standup comedy show at its new home, the Soiled Dove Underground, this weekend. 303 local Adam Cayton-Holland will be headlining the show with Nathan Lund, Rachel Weeks and Douglas Terry performing as well. The host for this evening of laughter will be Eric Henderson. $10 tickets and no minimum for food or drink purchases!

Work Hard, Play Hard

When: Friday, January 27 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Blunt Force Training – 3993 Elati St, Denver & The Crafty Fox – 3901 Fox St. Denver

Cost: Free with happy hour deals available for purchase.

The Lowdown: Now that the new year is settling in, it’s time to get rid of the holiday gluttony. The monthly free bootcamp and happy hour will be returning this Friday, with your chance to go to a free bootcamp at Blunt Force Training followed by a happy hour at the Crafty Fox. Life is all about balance, so get a great workout in and enjoy the beauty of Fridays with a great happy hour! The event will start at Blunt Force and proceed to the Crafty Fox down the street.

2017 Ice Ball

When: Friday, January 27 from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: City Hall – 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $13 – $500. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of music, art, and fashion at the 2017 Ice Ball this Friday. City Hall will be packed full of Denver artists and musicians for to showcase the amazing local talent home to the 303. The doors open at 7 p.m. with performances starting at 10 p.m. Also, there will be a $500 guitar giveaway, so don’t miss out on the ice cool event.

Birdy “Empire” Untitled Showcase

When: Friday, January 26 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Untitled at the Denver Art Museum – 100 W 14th Ave, Denver

Cost: $10 admission, free for members.

The Lowdown: Explore an evening of power, rebellion, epic empires at the Denver Art Museum’s Untitled. There will be sci-fi stories from the creative forces at Birdy Magazine, discussing all things Star Wars™ while the Denver Art museum hosts the Star Wars™ Power of Costume exhibit. To get a full rundown on the sci-fy reading events and the talks corresponding with the events, go here.

Saturday, January 28

Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival

When: Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate and enjoy coffee, beer and coffee beers at Ratio Beerworks this Saturday. The Cool Beans Beer & Coffee festival is sure to please both coffee brew and beer brewers alike, as Ratio Beerworks and Novo Coffee have teamed up to showcase the ranging variety of flavors found both in coffee and beer, as well as how they’re utilized to create coffee beer. Attendees will be able to get tasters of every coffee beer offered, a full pour of Ratio beer, a treat from The Real Dill, pour over coffee from Novo Coffee, doughnuts from Glazed & Confused, a breakfast burrito from Illegal Pete’s, bacon from Bacon Social House and a beer glass commemorating the unique Cool Beans Beer as well as a Coffee Fest tasting glass.

Night Market at McNichols

When: Saturday, January 28 starting at 6 p.m

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver.

Cost: $100 for young professionals 35 and younger, $225 full price Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Chinese New Year this Saturday at the Night Market. Local restaurants will provide delicious Chinese food, tasting stations, aerialists, fortune tellers, karaoke, a silent and live auction. Even our own Governor Hickenlooper will be present. Enjoy a night of cultural experiences and indulge in some delicious food at this Chinese New Year party.

Stoney’s ’80s Ski After Party

When: Saturday, January 28 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill – 1111 Lincoln St. Denver

Cost: Free with purchase of food and drinks available

The Lowdown: Flashback into the ’80s and enjoy some beer and food at an after party for Sia’s Snow Show this Saturday. Stoney’s Bar and Grill will be a time machine bringing you back into the glory of the ’80s with live music by the Champions. There will be an Oskar Blues Tap Take Over, an Icelantic Ski giveaway and a ’80s costume contest, so dress to impress!

Rocky Horror – Back to Transylvania

When: Saturday, January 28 from 11:45 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Esquire Theatre – 590 Downing St. Denver

Cost: $9. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Bring 2017 in with a film classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at the Esquire Theatre this Saturday. This will be a live-performance of the movie, so the movie will be playing in the background with engaging and hilarious commentary provided by the cast. This is a must see if you haven’t already, or a great tradition to keep going if you are a part of this cult-classic following.

Weird Touch

When: Saturday, January 28 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera – 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free before 10 p.m., $5 afterwards

The Lowdown: Get down at the monthly Weird Touch dance party at Syntax Physic Opera this Saturday. The music will be a mix of dark disco, indie dance, and weird house for an eclectic and electrifying evening of music. DJ’s Fancy Matthew, Tyler Snow & Shannon von Kelly will be spinnin’ the tunes, so don’t miss out on this weird and unique dance party.

Sunday, January 29

Chili Cook Off

When: Sunday, January 29 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brown Brewing Co – 1338 S. Valentia St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a winter-favorite comfort food at the Copper Kettle Brown Brewing Co for a chili cook off this Sunday. Participants will have the chance to showcase their cooking skills and unique recipes for both red and green/white chili. Winners will include a best red, best green/white and most unique chili dish, and will receive gift cards to the Copper Kettle Brown Brewing Co.

Intro to Knitting

When: Sunday, January 29 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fabric Bliss – 989 Santa Fe Dr. Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn about a classic pastimes and fascinating artisan skill this Sunday at the Intro to Knitting class at Fabric Bliss. The class will teach you the fundamentals of knitting so you can take the skills and create something beautiful and handmade. You will need 1 ball wool-ease thick & quick and size 13 knitting needles. Students get 15 percent off supplies purchased for class, too. Enjoy a relaxing Sunday and potentially learn about what could be your new favorite hobby.

Want to get this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendars.

The Milk & Cookies One Year Anniversary Party

When: Friday, February 3 from 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar Denver – 1037 Broadway, Denver

2017 Valentine’s Day Prom

When: Saturday, February 4 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver – 2199 California St. Denver

Cost: $30 per person. Get tickets here.

Winter Wine Fest

When: Friday, February 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.