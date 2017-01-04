2017 has arrived, but Denver shall remain eclectic. Though your bank account may be low due to the holidays, spirits are always a mile high in Denver. From a Van Gogh kitty painting class, to 50 comedians telling their first jokes of the year, there are plenty of things to do in Denver this weekend. Let’s explore some unique events going on in the 303.

Thursday, January 5

The Funnyside Session

When: Thursday, January 5 from 8-11 p.m.

Where: Image Brew – 1100 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, including a donation beer

The Lowdown: Start off the new year with some laughs at the Funnyside Session’s comedy show. Comedy and endless giggles will be provided by Ol Kev and Mara, and sponsored by Image Brew and Ratio Beerworks. The event will include videos, stand-ups and sketch comedy performances. Other comedians will include Zeke Herrera, Katie Bowman, Daneil Reskinm, Jacob Rupp and headliner Justine Marino.

Friday, January 6

Off the Clock: Vintage Victorian

When: Friday, January 6 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $15 members, $18 nonmembers

The Lowdown: Flash back this Friday into a botanically inspired Victorian age floral cultivation. The Denver Botanic Garden’s popular event, Vintage Victorian, is back to inspire your gardening and floral arrangements, as well as provide some classic music, for the start of your 2017. Classical Victorian melodies will be provided by the Denver Brass and dance lessons are offered by Adventures in Dance. Learn about orchids and orchid-gami with the Research and Conservation team, and watch an “Unconventional Women of the West” show by Legendary Ladies. There will also be a Victorian costume contest, s0 dress to impress!

Kat Nechleba: Ebb & Flow – Opening Reception

When: Friday, January 6 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Pirate: Contemporary Art – 3655 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore how artist Kat Nechleba connects the conceptual realm to the material world through her Ebb & Flow art installation at Pirate this Friday. This helps bridge the connections between art and life, through her experiences in art and psychotherapy. In her latest work, she takes discarded materials and transforms them into life that expresses the stagnant popular culture that exists today. The gallery will continue until January 22.

Saturday, January 7

South Dock Swing Dance

When: Saturday, January 7 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Dry Dock Brewing Company – 15120 E Hampden Ave., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Put on your red shoes and dance at Dry Dock Brewing Company this Saturday. Swingin’ Denver is ready to start 2017 off with some swing dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn how to do so if you’re uncertain about your swing dancing capabilities. All skill levels are invited to join, with dance instructors on site to help cure you of having two left feet or enhance the swing skills you’ve been working on. Plus, Dry Dock Brewing offers a variety of delicious brews to help you with some liquid courage.

Van Gogh Kitty Painting Class

When: Saturday, January 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Cat Company – 3929 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What’s better than cats and painting? No, seriously. Especially when you get a break a from painting to play with kitties to get some artistic inspiration. Join the Denver Cat Company for an evening full of fun and pur-ty painting. You’ll get to learn how to paint like Van Gogh in a group painting class, with a visit to the Cat Cafe, a free drink and some step-by-step by an art instructor to help you channel your creative side and create a memorable painting.

50 First Jokes

When: Saturday, January 7 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch and get a laugh out of 50 comedians telling their first jokes of the year at the Bug Theatre this Saturday. The comedians will have written the jokes after 2017 officially began and will reveal the jokes for the first time at the event. Hosted by Timmi Lasley and Maria Wiles, this hilarious comedy show is sure to help kick off 2017 with plenty of laughs. Show starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Penny Admission for Colorado Residents

When: Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St. Denver

Cost: Colorado Residents $0.01 – regular admission prices for out-of-state

The Lowdown: The MCA is honoring the residents of Colorado with penny admission into the museum this Saturday. Yup that’s right, only a penny will get you entrance into this creative, innovative art museum this Saturday. Current exhibitions at the MCA include Nathan Carter, Kim Dickey and Bodacioussss.

Brewhouse Yoga at Ratio

When: Saturday, January 7 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $15. Accepting cash or card at the door.

The Lowdown: Stretch out your body and enjoy a beer afterwards at Ratio Beerworks this Saturday. The yoga class will not be boring, with tunes from Hot Water Music, Fugazi and many more to get you flowing before the craft beer starts to flow after the class. Must be 21 to attend, with ticket prices including the one hour yoga session and a pint of beer.

Sunday, January 8

January Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, January 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co – 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free with food and booze for sale

The Lowdown: Join Station 27 Brewing Co’s January Bluegrass Brunch this Sunday to get your blood moving with some feet stompin’ bluegrass, beer, doughnuts and BBQ food. Music will be provided by Follow the Fox, with delicious Station 26 Brewing CO beer available to sip on. There will also be doughnuts provided by Confuzed Doughnuts and barbecue provided by Turn-In Barbecue to fulfill all of your Sunday brunch cravings.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitching Sundays

When: Sunday, January 8 from 12-9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House – 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with purchase at Grandma’s House.

The Lowdown: Bring life to some of your favorite foul-mouthed sayings at Grandma’s House. All the dirty words you can think of can be placed in a beautiful cross-stitched pattern, but don’t expect Grandma to speak the same way in her own house. Supplies are free with a purchase.

