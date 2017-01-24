The surprises didn’t end with Epoch. The critically acclaimed and Grammy nominated sophomore album by Tycho was unexpectedly released in September of last year, now the band has dropped North American tour date in support of the record, including a Denver stop on April 25, 2017 at the Fillmore Auditorium. The ambient but dance driven band had previously released dates at major festivals like Coachella and Primavera Sound, and their date in Denver is largely a victory lap around the former. While their supporting performance for Lotus at Red Rocks in September of 2016 was their last appearance in the Mile High City, the band has not had a proper headlining appearance since early 2015. Support has yet to be formerly announced for these run of shows, but they go on sale this Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Here are the Full North American Dates:

Mar 10 – Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

April 15 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 22 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 25 – The Fillmore – Denver, CO

April 27 – Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

April 28 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

April 29 – Massey Hall – Toronto, Canada

April 30 – Metropolis – Montréal, Canada

May 1 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

May 3 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

May 4 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

May 5 – Electric Factory – Philadelphia, PA

May 6 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

May 7 – Echostage, – Washington, DC

May 9 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

May 11 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

May 12 – Stubb’s – Austin, TX