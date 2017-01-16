Monday, January 16

Recommended: DIRKSCHNEIDER @ The Bluebird

Udo Dirkschneider is a German heavy metal singer who’s been in the music scene since the 1980s. Dirkschneider founded the legendary band Accept and although he has since left the band, e continues to perpetuate the band’s legacy. He has also paved the way for other heavy metal bands, such as his own son’s band Damaged. DIRKSCHNEIDER will be performing hit songs from his days with Accept for one final performance at The Bluebird this Monday.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

The Beatnuts x Big Pooh x Termanology w/ J.O.B. ft. 3two @ Cervantes

Vinyl Mondays w/ DJ Eddie B @ Hi-Dive

The Ghoulies & more @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Tuesday, January 17

Recommended: August Burns Red @ The Ogden

August Burns Red combines the sounds of heavy metal with profound, relevant lyrics to create their unique sound. The band has produced chart-topping music since their genesis in 2003. Their newest album Found In Far Away Places has been Grammy-nominated and solidified the group’s presence within their genre. Be sure to catch award-winning August Burns Red at The Ogden this Tuesday.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

Wednesday, January 18

Recommended: Deorro @ The Ogden

Mexican American DJ Deorro began spinning records at only 14-years-old. Since then, he has collaborated with music icons such as Steve Aoki, Diplo and Chris Brown. Deorro is known for his original spins and innovative sounds, which boosted him to stardom practically overnight. Deorro has quickly solidified his place in the EDM genre and proved he is not a show you’d want to miss.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Felly feat. Gyyps (Mermaid Gang Tour) @ Cervantes

Royal Teeth & more @ Larimer Lounge

The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

Roommates, Jetpants & more @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Radio Scarlet, Voight, & Cozmos @ The Walnut Room

Avifauna & more @ Lost Lake

The Solid Ocean & more @ The Marquis

Midge Ure @ The Soiled Dove Underground

Killing The Messenger & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, January 19

Recommended: John Paul White @ The Bluebird

John Paul White, formerly of The Civil Wars, will perform at The Bluebird on Thursday to promote his new album Beulah. White started out as a songwriter in Nashville before deciding to take a step into the spotlight. His lyrics reflect a moodier, sometimes dark, southern acoustic feel with a ton of soul. Be sure to catch him while he’s in town to experience a truly intimate set by one of the south’s most talented singer-songwriters.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Canyon Collected w/ Thunder & Rain, Wood Belly @ Cervantes

Silver Face EP Release & more @ Hi-Dive

Krewe De Groove w/ Mushroom Funk @ Larimer Lounge

Fresh Noise w/ Joseph Lamar & Mikey Smith

Colfungk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Break Beat Brothel feat. Kanyon, Acidbat, Brian Seraiah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jan MUNK, Namastay In Your Brain, Sunn Rays @ Globe Hall

The Vanilla Milkshakes & more @ Lost Lake

Marc Rizzo & more @ The Marquis

Friday, January 20

Recommended: Josh Abbott Band @ Grizzly Rose

Award-winning country artist, Josh Abbott, is on tour promoting his new album Front Row Seat. You might know him from his hit singles like “Oh, Tonight” or “She’s Like Texas”, but Abbott’s new album is a totally different sound. Gritty, emotional, and intimate; the singer dives into his personal life to produce an honest and relatable set of songs. Catch Abbott and his band at Grizzly Rose to see first hand the singers vulnerability and talent.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Railroad Earth w/ Scott Pemberton @ The Ogden

Mile High Meltdown ft. Project Aspect, Cloud-D, Kruza Kid, Nadasound, Notorious Conduct @ Cervantes

Vanic w/ Sureshot, Ghostboy Jones @ Beta Nightclub

Muscle Beach & more @ Hi-Dive

The Dustbowl Revival w/ Modern Whiskey Market @ Larimer Lounge

Roy Davis Jr. @ Bar Standard

Modern Goon @ Goosetown Tavern

Stock Show Hoedown w/ Ginny Mules, High Desert @ Globe Hall

Seth Walker w/ Reina del Cid @ The Walnut Room

Welshly Arms & more @ Lost Lake

Code Orange & more @ The Marquis

Gerald Albright @ The Soiled Dove Underground

The Railbenders & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, January 21

Recommended: Machine Gun Kelly @ The Fillmore

Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his rap game to The Fillmore this weekend. MGK, as he’s commonly known, began his career while in high school, releasing several mixtapes which quickly gained popularity. The rapper is known for his spitfire lyrics and style – and is sure to put on a wild show.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Railroad Earth w/ Scott Pemberton @ The Ogden

JAZZ is Phish w/ Talking Dreads @ Cervantes

Atomga & Sisters of Soul ft. Kim Dawson, Christie Chambers & Tanya Shylock w/ The Sextones @ Cervantes

Saint Clair w/ Superstar Residents @ Beta Nightclub

The Nude Party & more @ Hi-Dive

Josh Abbott @ Grizzly Rose

Doperunner & more @ 3 Kings Tavern

Phocust & more @ Larimer Lounge

Holy Ghost @ Ophelia’s

School of Rock Denver @ The Walnut Room

Cult Of The Lost Cause & more @ Lost Lake

Huey Mack & more @ The Marquis

Jan Jam feat. The Irrelevance & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, January 22

Recommended: Railroad Earth @ The Ogden

Railroad Earth derives its name from a Jack Kerouac short story, and the band definitely does the reference to Kerouac justice. The jam band produces a hodgepodge of sounds – from americana to jazz to you name it. Railroad Earth is also known to put on legendary live improvisational shows. Don’t try labeling their sound, because it won’t work. Railroad Earth is a sound all in of itself with a live performance to match.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Afton Showcase ft. Time Scale, Jarec Blake, Allan’s Alley, Pilot Haus, Viannason, Tyler Royse @ Cervantes

Chris Liebing w/ Proper Residents @ Beta Nightclub

Georgia Motor @ Larimer Lounge

The Heartstring Hunters & more @ Lost lake