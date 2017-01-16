Monday, January 16
Recommended: DIRKSCHNEIDER @ The Bluebird
Udo Dirkschneider is a German heavy metal singer who’s been in the music scene since the 1980s. Dirkschneider founded the legendary band Accept and although he has since left the band, e continues to perpetuate the band’s legacy. He has also paved the way for other heavy metal bands, such as his own son’s band Damaged. DIRKSCHNEIDER will be performing hit songs from his days with Accept for one final performance at The Bluebird this Monday.
Tuesday, January 17
Recommended: August Burns Red @ The Ogden
August Burns Red combines the sounds of heavy metal with profound, relevant lyrics to create their unique sound. The band has produced chart-topping music since their genesis in 2003. Their newest album Found In Far Away Places has been Grammy-nominated and solidified the group’s presence within their genre. Be sure to catch award-winning August Burns Red at The Ogden this Tuesday.
Wednesday, January 18
Recommended: Deorro @ The Ogden
Mexican American DJ Deorro began spinning records at only 14-years-old. Since then, he has collaborated with music icons such as Steve Aoki, Diplo and Chris Brown. Deorro is known for his original spins and innovative sounds, which boosted him to stardom practically overnight. Deorro has quickly solidified his place in the EDM genre and proved he is not a show you’d want to miss.
Thursday, January 19
Recommended: John Paul White @ The Bluebird
John Paul White, formerly of The Civil Wars, will perform at The Bluebird on Thursday to promote his new album Beulah. White started out as a songwriter in Nashville before deciding to take a step into the spotlight. His lyrics reflect a moodier, sometimes dark, southern acoustic feel with a ton of soul. Be sure to catch him while he’s in town to experience a truly intimate set by one of the south’s most talented singer-songwriters.
Friday, January 20
Recommended: Josh Abbott Band @ Grizzly Rose
Award-winning country artist, Josh Abbott, is on tour promoting his new album Front Row Seat. You might know him from his hit singles like “Oh, Tonight” or “She’s Like Texas”, but Abbott’s new album is a totally different sound. Gritty, emotional, and intimate; the singer dives into his personal life to produce an honest and relatable set of songs. Catch Abbott and his band at Grizzly Rose to see first hand the singers vulnerability and talent.
Saturday, January 21
Recommended: Machine Gun Kelly @ The Fillmore
Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his rap game to The Fillmore this weekend. MGK, as he’s commonly known, began his career while in high school, releasing several mixtapes which quickly gained popularity. The rapper is known for his spitfire lyrics and style – and is sure to put on a wild show.
Sunday, January 22
Recommended: Railroad Earth @ The Ogden
Railroad Earth derives its name from a Jack Kerouac short story, and the band definitely does the reference to Kerouac justice. The jam band produces a hodgepodge of sounds – from americana to jazz to you name it. Railroad Earth is also known to put on legendary live improvisational shows. Don’t try labeling their sound, because it won’t work. Railroad Earth is a sound all in of itself with a live performance to match.
