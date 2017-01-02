It’s a new year, and 2017 is going to really have to pack a punch to top the incredible line-up of shows 2016 brought. After an insane New Year Eve weekend, we’re shifting back into slow season for big shows at venues like the Pepsi Center or Red Rocks. That makes now a better than ever time to dive into the local music scene with one (or two) of the many Denver bands playing this week. Check out some of our local and not-so-local recommendations below.

Monday, January 2

Recommended: McKay Brothers @ Appaloosa Grill

This brother duo has quite a history in music. One is a classically trained pianist, and both have established solo careers. Together, they make blues and soul music, as well as cover artists along the lines of John Prine (who recently announced a show at Red Rocks), Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead and more. Check them out for free this Monday at Appaloosa Grill.

Also see:

Panties at the Bar! (Burlesque and Bands) @ 3 Kings Tavern

Tuesday, January 3

Recommended: The Kinky Fingers, Flaurel, Last of the Easy Riders, DJ Scott Beck @ Hi-Dive

The Kinky Fingers are a surf and soul rock group who has made waves of their own on and off in the Denver area for years. The band is looking to sauce up the waters of 2017, and with recent release WORST OF, they do not appear to be joking around. Read more about The Kinky Fingers in our Q&A with the band here. – Denby Gardiner

Also see:

Powerman5000, Death Valley High, Orgy, Knee High Fox and more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Dear Rabbit, Magpie, Tyler Seton @ Lost Lake

DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kaitlyn “Kdubbs” Williams, Julian Cary Collective @ Dazzle Jazz

Overslept, Silver & Gold, The Left Hand Shakes, VYNYL @ The Marquis Theater

Bigwheel Electrosoul @ Appaloosa Grill

Jamboree Open Jam w/ Local musicians jamming out @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple (Every Tuesday)

Wednesday, January 4

Recommended: Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Ballyhoo!, Direct Hit! @ The Ogden Theater

Californian ska rock group Reel Big Fish will be headlining The Ogden Theater this week with Anti-Flag. Having been performing since ’97 they still tour and release music, growing larger every step of the way. Check out this quirky punk group along with a packed lineup of artists this Wednesday.

Also see:

Clayton Wyatt Music, Burnt Bridge Masons @ Herman’s Hideaway

Khabu Young, Rico Jones @ Dazzle Jazz

Steam Wednesdays w/ Andy Immerman Music @ Bar Standard

The Pharos, On Repeat, The Ephinjis @ Lost Lake

Pross, Elora Zamar, Typhy, Connor Ray @ Larimer Lounge

Lo Mismo, Yao Guai, Space Jail @ 3 Kings Tavern

Gogo Lab @ Appaloosa Grill

Thursday, January 5

Recommended: Chrisette Michele, Raheem DeVaughn @ The Ogden Theater

Stopping at Denver’s Ogden Theater on her Milestone Tour, Chrisette Michele is not to be missed. Combining hip-hop, r&b and soul with underlying femininity and romance, Michele has topped Billboard charts and even won a Grammy along the way. Not only does Michele sing and perform, she started and owns the Rich Hipster record label as well as a clothing line under the same name.

Also see:

Joseph Lamar, Mikey Smith @ Dazzle Jazz

Wheelhouse, The Get Together, Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive

Randall Dubis @ Appaloosa Grill

Dirt @ Goosetown Tavern

Lyrical Landlordz CD Release @ Lost Lake

Southern Fryed, Randy Burghardt @ Globe Hall (National Western Stock Show Kick Off Party)

Aaron Watson @ Grizzly Rose

The Blackeyed Saints, American Dischord and more @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dexter Payne, Marrakech Express @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Nappy Roots, Dassarao x Jeraff, J.O.B @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Friday, January 6

Recommended: Lucid Vision, Spectacle, Nobide, Homemade Spaceship, TwoScoops @ The Bluebird Theater

Denver’s home to many an EDM fan, and no act is as exciting to these fans as Lucid Vision. In the last few years, this one man journey of livetronica has taken the 303 by storm, playing all over the area alongside consistent fire lineups and excellent fan turnouts. Having cited successful local influences like Sunsquabi, Bass Physics and Illenium, you can get a feel of where his creations stem from if you have not already taken the jump into his sound.he will be donating 10% of the proceeds from the upcoming Bluebird event to charity, proving that jamming Lucid Vision isn’t just good for your ears, it’s good for humanity. Learn more about Lucid Vision here. – Denby Gardiner

Also see:

Carnelian Cube EP Release, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Hemingway Hero, Fighting the Phoenix and more @ Moon Room

The Caveat CD Release Show, WiddlyWah, The Source and more @ The Marquis Theater

Bowie Fest w/ Shady Elders, Turvy Organ, The Savage Blush, OKO TYGRA, Ancient Elk and more @ Hi-Dive

All Chiefs, Your Own Medicine, Not Quite Kings and more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Eli Young Band, Hudson Moore @ Grizzly Rose

Chris Knight, John Statz @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Bluegrass Generals @ Cervantes

Cowboy Dave Band @ Globe Hall (National Western Stock Show Kick Off Party)

We’s Us, Workshy, Midwest Rebellion @ Larimer Lounge

Under The Radar: Singer / Songwriters You Should Be Listening To @ The Walnut Room

David Bromberg Quintet @ The Oriental Theater

Bear Antler, Bottle Rocket Science, The Threadbarons @ Lost Lake

Saturday, January 7

Recommended: Khemmis, Abrams, Pueblo Escobar @ Larimer Lounge

We didn’t forget about you rock fans, and with Khemmis on the the scene, it was easy to remember. Turn ’em up loud because that’s how they like it. If you have not tuned into these doom rock and rollers, you are missing out. Learn more about Khemmis, their music and their thoughts on Denver’s music scene in our Q&A here. – Denby Gardiner

Also see:

Vienna Tang @ Soiled Dove Underground

Desert Dwellers, Kalya Scintilla, EVE OLUTION, Kaminanda, HÄANA, kLL sMTH @ The Ogden Theater

Rob Drabkin, Brent Cowles, Eric Halborg (of Dragondeer) @ The Bluebird Theater

Glenn McLaughlin @ Infinite Monkey Theorem

A Bears Choice @ The Walnut Room

Randy Rogers Band @ Grizzly Rose

The Bluegrass Generals @ Cervantes

Wildermiss, Tomahawk Fox @ Globe Hall (National Western Stock Show Party)

Kessel Run, Green Hit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Dressy Bessy, Wheelchair Sports Camp, SPELLS @ Hi-Dive

The Tom Petty Project & Denver Dream Police – STYX Tribute @ The Oriental Theater

Funkiphino, Eu Tu Oblivion, Wendy Clark Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Delta Bombers, Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars, The Michael Scott Band @ The Marquis Theater

Bear Antler @ 3 Kings Tavern

Jus’ Sayin’ @ Appaloosa Grill

Anja Schneider, Queen Beats, Desi @ Club Vinyl

Sunday, January 8

Recommended: Ufer, LYFTD @ Larimer Lounge

Local reggae / jazz group Ufer will be headlining Larimer Lounge this Sunday night. Noted for heavy audience involvement and being interested in “shredding, babes and jamming,” this show is a shoe-in for a fun evening. At a ticket price of only $8-10, this is an affordable and fun option for your Sunday Funday.

Also see:

The Adam Bodine Trio, Gypsy Swing Review @ Dazzle Jazz (Urban Brunch)

Afton Showcase @ Cervantes