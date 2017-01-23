Monday, January 23
Recommended: Starset @ The Marquis Theater
American rock band Starset hails from Columbus, Ohio, although the band claims other-worldly purpose. Starset bases its music and sole function on transmitting signals picked up from outer space for the people to hear, and the music they create reflects this. The group’s multimedia story might be the reason behind their rapid rise in popularity, along with their progressive electronic rock sound.
Also see:
Monday Night Menagerie ft. Good Touch, Zeta June, Smooth Wade & More @ Cervantes
The Denver Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, January 24
Recommended: The Neal Morse Band @ The Oriental Theater
Neal Morse began his career with Spock’s Beard, a band he formed with his brother in the ’90s. Soon after, however, Morse converted to Christianity and began an entirely new music venture: Christian rock . Today, Morse performs with The Neal Morse Band which draws inspiration mostly directly from John Bunyan’s 1678 book “The Pilgrim’s Progress From This World To The That Which Is To Come: Delivered Under The Similitude Of A Dream,” a book detailing a man’s journey to deliverance.
Also see:
Dorothy w/ The Georgia Flood @ Larimer Lounge
Karrin Allyson @ Dazzle Jazz
Wednesday, January 25
Recommended: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls @ The Fillmore
English born artist Frank Turner began his musical career with band Million Dead, a hard-core punk band from London. Since the band’s break, he has joined together The Sleeping Souls and together they create magical folk music. Since Turner’s shift to acoustic folk music, the artist has gained rapid popularity.
Also see:
Hamilton Leithauser w/ Alexandra Savior @ The Bluebird
Exmag w/ Casual Commander, Mikey Thunder, Aaron Bordas @ Cervantes
Great Good Fine OK w/ Flor @ Larimer Lounge
Karrin Allyson @ Dazzle Jazz
Jordan Cash @ The Walnut Room
Dinosaur Pile Up @ Lost Lake
Hosanna & more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, January 26
Recommended: Morgan Page @ Beta Nightclub
American DJ Morgan Page hit the electro scene in 1999 and has since received various Grammy Award nominations. Best known for tracks like “Fight For You” or “Longest Road,” Page is known to produce chart-topping high quality music for every ear. Page is not only a performer, he is also a music producer, songwriter and even radio host.
Also see:
The McLovins w/ UllrGrass All-Stars feat. Members of Lyle Lovett Band, Rapidgrass and Coral Creek & Susannah Burn It Blue @ Cervantes
Zach Brock: Triptych Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Great Blue @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Duchovny & Futurebabes @ The Walnut Room
Quentin @ Lost Lake
Chasing Apollo @ The Marquis
Phantom Circus @ The Oriental Theater
Friday, January 27
Recommended: Zedd @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
German music producer Zedd has been playing music since he was a young tot. Starting with the piano then to rock and finally to electro house, Zedd is well-versed in various genres and instruments. He’s best known for his break-out remix hit of Skrillex’s “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” back in 2010, and has since won a Grammy Award for his song “Clarity.”
Also see:
Analog Son @ The Bluebird
Steel Panther @ The Fillmore
Dopapod w/ Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ The Ogden
Passafire w/ Satsang and The Hashtones @ Cervantes
Joe Diffie @ Grizzly Rose
Mobile Death Camp / Final Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern
Kill Paris w/ Virtu and Grym @ Beta Nightclub
Gun Street Ghost w/ Poet’s Row & Bluebook @ Hi-Dive
Herodot And Black/Tuesday @ Bar Standard
Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Cut Chemist w/ Mikey Thunder and DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s
Enemy In I @ The Marquis
Luniz, Yukmouth & more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, January 28
Recommended: Lil Jon @ Beta Nightclub
You can start “snappin’ yo fingers” because the King of Crunk will be performing at Beta Nightclub on Saturday. Lil Jon has been changing the rap scene since 1999 with his iconic dreadlocks and pimp chalice in hand. Today, Lil Jon performs his solo DJ set centered around songs like his smash hit “Turn Down For What” featuring electro DJ Snake.
Also see:
RJD2 w/ TNERTLE & Rumtum @ The Ogden
Jeff Austin Band & more @ Cervantes
Catdog-Solypsis & more @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Plaid & The Bee w/ Clayton K & Sam Warren @ Larimer Lounge
The Bunny Gang @ Goosetown Tavern
American Wrestlers @ Lost Lake
The Color Canvas @ The Marquis
Sunday, January 29
Recommended: Matt Tolfrey @ Beta Nightclub
Matt Tolfrey is not only a talented DJ, but also a business man. Tolfrey currently owns and operates four music labels while pursuing his career in the dance music genre. He’s of English heritage but was born in Bahrain, which may be the reason behind his success. Tolfrey is able to reach any crowd because of his open mind and mixed selections in his set.
Also see:
Bear Redmon @ Larimer Lounge
Bill Charlap @ Dazzle Jazz
Montropo @ Lost Lake
