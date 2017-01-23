Monday, January 23

Recommended: Starset @ The Marquis Theater

American rock band Starset hails from Columbus, Ohio, although the band claims other-worldly purpose. Starset bases its music and sole function on transmitting signals picked up from outer space for the people to hear, and the music they create reflects this. The group’s multimedia story might be the reason behind their rapid rise in popularity, along with their progressive electronic rock sound.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Monday Night Menagerie ft. Good Touch, Zeta June, Smooth Wade & More @ Cervantes

The Denver Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, January 24

Recommended: The Neal Morse Band @ The Oriental Theater

Neal Morse began his career with Spock’s Beard, a band he formed with his brother in the ’90s. Soon after, however, Morse converted to Christianity and began an entirely new music venture: Christian rock . Today, Morse performs with The Neal Morse Band which draws inspiration mostly directly from John Bunyan’s 1678 book “The Pilgrim’s Progress From This World To The That Which Is To Come: Delivered Under The Similitude Of A Dream,” a book detailing a man’s journey to deliverance.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Dorothy w/ The Georgia Flood @ Larimer Lounge

Karrin Allyson @ Dazzle Jazz

Wednesday, January 25

Recommended: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls @ The Fillmore

English born artist Frank Turner began his musical career with band Million Dead, a hard-core punk band from London. Since the band’s break, he has joined together The Sleeping Souls and together they create magical folk music. Since Turner’s shift to acoustic folk music, the artist has gained rapid popularity.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Hamilton Leithauser w/ Alexandra Savior @ The Bluebird

Exmag w/ Casual Commander, Mikey Thunder, Aaron Bordas @ Cervantes

Great Good Fine OK w/ Flor @ Larimer Lounge

Karrin Allyson @ Dazzle Jazz

Jordan Cash @ The Walnut Room

Dinosaur Pile Up @ Lost Lake

Hosanna & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, January 26

Recommended: Morgan Page @ Beta Nightclub

American DJ Morgan Page hit the electro scene in 1999 and has since received various Grammy Award nominations. Best known for tracks like “Fight For You” or “Longest Road,” Page is known to produce chart-topping high quality music for every ear. Page is not only a performer, he is also a music producer, songwriter and even radio host.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

The McLovins w/ UllrGrass All-Stars feat. Members of Lyle Lovett Band, Rapidgrass and Coral Creek & Susannah Burn It Blue @ Cervantes

Zach Brock: Triptych Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Great Blue @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Duchovny & Futurebabes @ The Walnut Room

Quentin @ Lost Lake

Chasing Apollo @ The Marquis

Phantom Circus @ The Oriental Theater

Friday, January 27

Recommended: Zedd @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

German music producer Zedd has been playing music since he was a young tot. Starting with the piano then to rock and finally to electro house, Zedd is well-versed in various genres and instruments. He’s best known for his break-out remix hit of Skrillex’s “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” back in 2010, and has since won a Grammy Award for his song “Clarity.”

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Analog Son @ The Bluebird

Steel Panther @ The Fillmore

Dopapod w/ Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ The Ogden

Passafire w/ Satsang and The Hashtones @ Cervantes

Joe Diffie @ Grizzly Rose

Mobile Death Camp / Final Drive @ 3 Kings Tavern

Kill Paris w/ Virtu and Grym @ Beta Nightclub

Gun Street Ghost w/ Poet’s Row & Bluebook @ Hi-Dive

Herodot And Black/Tuesday @ Bar Standard

Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Cut Chemist w/ Mikey Thunder and DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

Enemy In I @ The Marquis

Luniz, Yukmouth & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, January 28

Recommended: Lil Jon @ Beta Nightclub

You can start “snappin’ yo fingers” because the King of Crunk will be performing at Beta Nightclub on Saturday. Lil Jon has been changing the rap scene since 1999 with his iconic dreadlocks and pimp chalice in hand. Today, Lil Jon performs his solo DJ set centered around songs like his smash hit “Turn Down For What” featuring electro DJ Snake.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

RJD2 w/ TNERTLE & Rumtum @ The Ogden

Jeff Austin Band & more @ Cervantes

Catdog-Solypsis & more @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Plaid & The Bee w/ Clayton K & Sam Warren @ Larimer Lounge

The Bunny Gang @ Goosetown Tavern

American Wrestlers @ Lost Lake

The Color Canvas @ The Marquis

Sunday, January 29

Recommended: Matt Tolfrey @ Beta Nightclub

Matt Tolfrey is not only a talented DJ, but also a business man. Tolfrey currently owns and operates four music labels while pursuing his career in the dance music genre. He’s of English heritage but was born in Bahrain, which may be the reason behind his success. Tolfrey is able to reach any crowd because of his open mind and mixed selections in his set.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Bear Redmon @ Larimer Lounge

Bill Charlap @ Dazzle Jazz

Montropo @ Lost Lake