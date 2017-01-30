Here’s an overview of concerts happening in Denver for the month. February’s roundup is killer with loads of talent from every genre. Also be sure to look out for weekly break downs with even more Denver concerts every Monday.

Week 1 – 1/30-2/5

Recommendation: Pepper with Less Than Jake @ The Ogden

The Hawaiian group Pepper formed in 1997 with the hope of producing a reggae rock fusion sound. Ten years later, the trio has successfully cultivated their own genre along with thousands of loyal fans. Their latest album Ohana was released in 2016 and is a sort of homecoming album for the boys with melodic, beach-y vibes stemming from their island roots. The group will be performing with Less Than Jake, a Floridan ska-punk band formed in the ’90s as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

1/30: The Body @ The Marquis Theater

1/ 31:Famous Dex & more @ Cervantes

1/31: Dashboard Confessional @ Summit Music Hall

1/31: Vinyl Theatre @ Summit Music Hall

1/31: Wax Tailor @ Gothic Theatre

1/31: L’Orange @ Gothic Theatre

2/ 1: Sage the Gemini and more @ Cervantes

2/1: Chief Keef @ Summit Music Hall

2/1: Khalid @ Larimer Lounge

2/2: Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Ogden

2/2: 4B + Yookie @ Beta Nightclub

2/2: Trapdoor Social & more @ The Marquis Theater

2/3: Barclay Crenshaw @ Cervantes

2/3: Tracy Lawrence, Justin Adams @ Grizzly Rose

2/3: Joyride w/ SVYR, Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub

2/4: Safetysuit w/ Armors @ Bluebird Theater

2/4: Galactic @ The Fillmore

2/4: City Hearts ft. Mikey Lion and more @ Cervantes

2/4: GZA/Genius @ 1stBank Center

2/5: Falling In Reverse @ The Fillmore

2/5: Nic Fanciulli @ Beta Nightclub

2/5: Carnifex @ The Marquis Theater

Week 2: 2/6 – 2/12

Recommendation: Run The Jewels @ The Fillmore

Run The Jewels is made up of mega-talented rappers El-P and Killer Mike. The duo was formed in 2013 after El-P produced Killer Mike’s album. Since their official collaboration, Run The Jewels has produced three albums and worked on various projects with award-winning artists such as Jack White.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

2/8: Expire and more @ The Marquis Theater

2/9: Sango w/ Monte Booker @ Bluebird Theater

2/9: Tribal Seeds and more @ The Ogden

2/9: TJR @ Beta Nightclub

2/9: Dr. Montgomery Maxwell @ The Marquis Theater

2/10: Angel Olsen w/ Chris Cohen @ Bluebird Theater

2/10: Juicy J @ The Fillmore

2/10: Jauz @ The Ogden

2/10: Big Smo @ Grizzly Rose

2/10: JVST Say Yes + Dack Janiels @ Beta Nightclub

2/11: Lordi @ Bluebird Theater

2/11: The Midnight Club @ The Marquis Theater

2/11: Bunny Of The Rabbit In The Moon@ Beta Nightclub

2/11: Riff Raff @ The Roxy Theater

2/11: Lloyd @ Summit Music Hall

2/12: Shook Twins w/ Edison @ Bluebird Theater

2/12: DJ Tennis + Rebodello @ Beta Nightclub

2/12: Death Angel @ Summit Music Hall

Week 3: 2/13-2/19

Recommendation: Lotus @ The Fillmore

Lotus is a Denver-based electronic jam band that was formed in 1999 at Goshen College. The band recently produced their newest album Eat The Light, which features vocals on every track and is revolutionary for the largely instrumental band. The group is known for their upbeat, energetic live shows which has consequently built a solid fan base for Lotus.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

2/14: Sting @ The Fillmore

2/14: Circa Survive w/ mewithoutYOU & Turnover @ The Ogden

2/15: Silent Planet @ The Marquis Theater

2/16: Jackal DJ Set and more @ Beta Nightclub

2/16: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal @ Ophelia’s

2/17: Templo and more @ Bluebird Theater

2/17: The Polish Ambassador @ The Fillmore

2/17: Alesana- 10 Frail Years Of Vanity And Wax @ The Marquis Theater

2/17: Neal McCoy @ Grizzly Rose

2/17: Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s

2/17: Dwight Yoakam @ Paramount Theatre

2/18: Hippo Campus w/ Magic City Hippies @ Bluebird Theater

2/18: Savoy w/ Puppet @ The Ogden

2/18: Deux @ Beta Nightclub

2/18: Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s

2/18: Seasons After and more @ The Marquis Theater

2/19: The Hip Abduction w/ Madaila @ The Bluebird

2/19: You Blew It! @ The Marquis Theater

Week 4: 2/20-2/28

Recommendation: Lil Wayne @ Bellco Theater

Award-winning rap king Lil Wayne began his career in 1997 at age 16. Weezy, as he’s commonly known, quickly gained popularity – thus, he named himself “the greatest rapper alive” on his album Tha Carter II in 2005. He has since validated that title, winning Grammys to prove it.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

2/20: OTEP @ The Marquis Theater

2/20: Overkill @ Gothic Theatre

2/21: Waterparks/ Too Close To Touch @ The Marquis Theater

2/22: Thundercat @ Bluebird Theater

2/22: Jazz Dinner w/ Dave Devine and more @ Ophelia’s

2/23: DADA w/ Plume Varia @ Bluebird Theater

2/23: California Honeydrops @ Ophelia’s

2/23: Milemarker and more @ The Marquis Theater

2/23: ATB w/ Ston3 @ Beta Nightclub

2/24: Said The Sky @ Bluebird Theater

2/24: Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ Grizzly Rose

2/24: Mstrkrft w/ Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub

2/24: Every Time I Die @ The Marquis Theater

2/24: Alex & Sierra @ Soiled Dove Underground

2/25: Billy Strings w/ Thunder & Rain @ Bluebird Theater

2/25: Pimps of Joytime and more @ The Ogden

2/25: Common Kings @ The Marquis Theater

2/26: Electric Guest w/ Nine Pound Shadow @ Bluebird Theater

Want to get this list before everyone else?