The duo, Thievery Corporation, are coming back to Colorado to show off their funky, electronic, high-energy and Jamaican-influenced sound at the Fillmore Auditorium. Their newest album, dropping on February 10, is titled The Temple of I & I. Fans can expect new stylistic innovations from the duo for a new spin on their genre-bending take on electronic music. Despite never having a radio hit, big budget music videos or a major label backing Thievery Corporation has maintained a large following over their 20-year-long career.

The last time Thievery Corporation were in Colorado was when they brought their innovative and unique sound to Red Rocks in May. Check out 303 Magazine’s review of their 2016 show here.

Tickets are on sale and can be found here.