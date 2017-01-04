If you never got around to using your vacation time for, say, an actual vacation in the year 2016, you’re in luck! It looks like cheap airfares from DIA might be here to stay at least until this summer, so while January and February roll in, you better start purchasing that round trip ticket.
We’re not sure if this is an elaborate stunt pulled by the secret organization underground that we all know Blucifer himself is running, but hey, we’re not complaining.
Don’t know where to go? We’ve got a list of domestic and international round trip flights you can afford, so take your pick from these airfares on Kayak and book it, dammit. Life is too short.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Yes there is marijuana here, but we’ve got that in Denver, so hopefully you want to go to Amsterdam for the right reasons! Pay your respects at the Anne Frank museum, rent a bike and cycle around the cobblestone roads, try on some wooden clogs and take in the picturesque colored houses along the canals. The Dutch know how it’s done.
Price: $438
Airline: British Airways
Dates: Saturday, Jan. 21-Sunday, Jan. 29
Price: $438
Airline: British Airways
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Price: $436
Airline: British Airways
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Monday, Feb. 6
Price: $437
Airline: British Airways
Dates: Saturday, March 4 – Monday, March 13
Price: $437
Airline: British Airways
Dates: Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 20
Brussels, Belgium
Although Belgium is that weird lovechild of France and Germany and is so small you often forget it, this country knows how to have a good time. Brussels has beautiful architecture, the elegant French language and so many Belgian waffles, plus Belgian chocolate, French fries (that were actually invented in Belgium and are called Belgian fries) and world-famous beer. You’ll probably throw up within 24 hours of landing due to overeating.
Price: $333
Airline: Brussels Airlines
Dates: Friday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 11
Price: $373
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Wednesday, March 8 – Thursday, March 23
Price: $360
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Wednesday, March 22
Price: $345
Airline: Brussels Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, March 21 – Thursday, March 30
Cities in California
Take your pick with the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Golden Gate Bridge, because cheap flights to Los Angeles or San Francisco make for a great weekend trip. There’s a lot of stuff to see in California, so if you want some interesting scenery that’s different from the Rockies, California has you covered.
Los Angeles
Price: $78
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Friday, Feb. 10 – Monday, Feb. 13
Price: $86
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 8
Price: $76
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 14
San Francisco
Price: $95
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Chicago, Illinois
Go, Cubs, go! Chicago is the greatest city the Midwest has to offer. Grab some deep-dish pizza near the Bean and take in the chillness of Lake Michigan.
Price: $78
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Price: $92
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Thursday, June 1 – Tuesday, June 6
Price: $97
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4
Cities in Florida
There’s more to Florida than Disney World, rednecks and alligators, believe it or not. Some of the best beaches in America are in the sunshine state and you’ll get the paradise experience without the passport headache. If you can embrace your inner childhood liveliness or easy-going lifestyle of a retired 50-year-old man, then Florida could very well be the most magical place on earth.
Fort Lauderdale
Price: $85
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Price: $95
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Tuesday, Feb. 7
Price: $95
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Monday, Feb. 13
Miami
Price: $95
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Wednesday, Feb. 1
Havana, Cuba
It’s now safe to visit Cuba, so scare your parents a little bit and travel to this city that’s frozen in time. Rich in history and culture, Havana is the vacation experience you will not find elsewhere, since it’s much more than just tropical paradise. Live like Hemingway and kick back with a Cuban cigar to enjoy some serious sun rays.
Price: $223
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Friday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 23
Price: $225
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 4 – Wednesday, Feb. 15
Price: $223
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 18 – Tuesday, Feb. 21
Price: $207
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, May 14
Helsinki, Finland
Some people might prefer a cruise in the Bahamas, but if you’re the bold and adventurous exotic travel trendsetter everybody knows you are, then traveling to the frostbitten ends of the earth that is the Lapland territory might be for you. Hitch a ride on a dogsled or catch the northern lights. Santa Claus pretty much lives here, so you know it’ll be magical. But probably pack warmly for this one.
Price: $377
Airline: American Airlines
Dates: Monday, Jan. 30 – Friday, Feb. 10
Price: $377
Airline: American Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Price: $362
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15
Price: $377
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Tuesday, March 14 – Wednesday, March 22
Las Vegas, Nevada
Why drive to Vegas when you can literally fly there for a cheaper price than your next phone bill? If you haven’t been yet, or want to take a crack at winning the jackpot, you can probably gamble away the amount you would spend on airfare if you lived in a different city.
Price: $49
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Saturday, Jan. 7 – Monday, Jan. 9
Price: $44
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Friday, Feb. 3
London, United Kingdom
London is calling, so you should go — immediately. British people are just so cool. In fact, everything there is so cool. London is awesome, and you just need to see it for yourself. Make plans in advance though because this city can cost you a pretty penny.
Price: $447
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Tuesday, Feb. 7
Price: $456
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 11
Price: $459
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Tuesday, April 4 – Sunday, April 9
Medellín, Colombia
Known for its music, night life, beautiful flowers and friendly people, this city might not come to mind when you think of South American cities, but with the super low-cost of living and nearly perfect weather year-round, Medellín ranks as one of the best cities in the world to retire. Plus nothing beats Colombian coffee.
Price: $294
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Jan. 24
Price: $251
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Tuesday, Feb. 14
Price: $261
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tuesday, Feb. 14
Cities in Mexico
It’s not shocking Mexico makes this list, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the time to visit our southern neighbor. Enjoy a fiesta and then a nice long siesta in one of those colorful cities that is abundant in culture and good times.
Cancún
Price: $191
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Jan. 24
Price: $191
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15
Price: $183
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 14
Mexico City
Price: $235
Airline: Aeromexico
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Price: $244
Airline: United
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 4 – Sunday, Feb. 12
Price: $244
Airline: United
Dates: Saturday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Feb. 19
Puerto Vallarta
Price: $228
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Monday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Jan. 21
Price: $228
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Friday, Feb. 3
Price: $228
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Saturday, Jan. 28 – Wednesday, Feb. 1
New York City, New York
Forget Time Square on New Year’s Eve. Wait for that mess to be over because airfares drop faster than the ball itself after the holidays. If you haven’t been to the Big Apple, take a weekend to face the large crowds at Macy’s and the Statue of Liberty and remember why you moved to the mountains in the first place.
Price: $165
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 12 – Monday, Jan. 16
Price: $141
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15
Oranjestad, Aruba
You can’t take a cruise from Denver since it’s landlocked, so fly to an exotic island locale like Aruba! After a harsh winter of shoveling your car out, you can bet the tropical sunshine of Oranjestad will give you the vitamin D you so desperately need.
Price: $160
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Price: $160
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Price: $160
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Friday, Feb. 3
Price: $160
Airline: JetBlue
Dates: Sunday, Feb. 12 – Tuesday, Feb. 14
Paris, France
You should probably go to Paris at least once in your life, and for good reason. It’s the city of lights and love, and if sitting in front of the sparkling Eiffel Tower at night eating brie and drinking Bordeaux doesn’t make you feel bougie as hell, then this cultural experience might be wasted on you.
Price: $384
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Feb. 4
Price: $404
Airline: Brussels Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 19
Price: $408
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Sunday, Feb. 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 14
Price: $408
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Wednesday, Feb. 22
Price: $412
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Monday, March 6 – Monday, March 13
Price: $409
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 12
San José, Costa Rica
Enjoy the warm white sands and turquoise waters of this island adventure. San José is rich with great food, celebrations, lively music and friendly people that create a culture that’s always welcoming. Costa Rica also has rainforests and volcanoes — making it the exotic destination your friends will totally be jealous of.
Price: $239
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Price: $242
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Tuesday, Feb. 14
Price: $219
Airline: Spirit Airlines
Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Tuesday, March 14
Seattle, Washington
If Denver’s not hipster enough for you, just jet away to the Emerald City for better coffee to get in touch with your earthy soul. Pike Place Market beside the misty harbor is cozy and quintessential enough for you to temporarily believe your Starbucks salted caramel mocha is actually organic.
Price: $115
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Monday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Jan. 21
Price: $115
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Monday, Jan. 30
Price: $95
Airline: Frontier
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Tuesday, Feb. 7
Stockholm, Sweden
Say hej to this Scandinavian city that’s actually spread across 14 islands and includes 57 bridges. You won’t find warm weather here, but the Swedes have got beautiful architecture, art, amazing fashion sense and landscapes of forests and ocean that will make you swoon.
Price: $391
Airline: Icelandair
Dates: Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19
Price: $390
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Friday, March 17
Price: $390
Airline: Lufthansa
Dates: Wednesday, March 8 – Friday, March 17
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
Interested in Canada, eh? Close to Vancouver, Victoria is a beautiful Canadian city that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Victoria is named after the queen but is nicknamed the Garden City since it is mostly spring year-round due to its warmer temperate climate. In Victoria, you can take a ferry and go whale watching, or simply enjoy the politeness of our friendly, nice northern neighbors.
Price: $234
Airline: Delta
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Price: $234
Airline: Delta
Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31
Price: $233
Airline: Delta
Dates: Wednesday, April 12 – Monday, April 17
