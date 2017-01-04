If you never got around to using your vacation time for, say, an actual vacation in the year 2016, you’re in luck! It looks like cheap airfares from DIA might be here to stay at least until this summer, so while January and February roll in, you better start purchasing that round trip ticket.

We’re not sure if this is an elaborate stunt pulled by the secret organization underground that we all know Blucifer himself is running, but hey, we’re not complaining.

Don’t know where to go? We’ve got a list of domestic and international round trip flights you can afford, so take your pick from these airfares on Kayak and book it, dammit. Life is too short.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Yes there is marijuana here, but we’ve got that in Denver, so hopefully you want to go to Amsterdam for the right reasons! Pay your respects at the Anne Frank museum, rent a bike and cycle around the cobblestone roads, try on some wooden clogs and take in the picturesque colored houses along the canals. The Dutch know how it’s done.

Price: $438

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 21-Sunday, Jan. 29

Price: $438

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Price: $436

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Monday, Feb. 6

Price: $437

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Saturday, March 4 – Monday, March 13

Price: $437

Airline: British Airways

Dates: Saturday, March 11 – Monday, March 20

Brussels, Belgium

Although Belgium is that weird lovechild of France and Germany and is so small you often forget it, this country knows how to have a good time. Brussels has beautiful architecture, the elegant French language and so many Belgian waffles, plus Belgian chocolate, French fries (that were actually invented in Belgium and are called Belgian fries) and world-famous beer. You’ll probably throw up within 24 hours of landing due to overeating.

Price: $333

Airline: Brussels Airlines

Dates: Friday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 11

Price: $373

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, March 8 – Thursday, March 23

Price: $360

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Wednesday, March 22

Price: $345

Airline: Brussels Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, March 21 – Thursday, March 30

Cities in California

Take your pick with the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Golden Gate Bridge, because cheap flights to Los Angeles or San Francisco make for a great weekend trip. There’s a lot of stuff to see in California, so if you want some interesting scenery that’s different from the Rockies, California has you covered.

Los Angeles

Price: $78

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Friday, Feb. 10 – Monday, Feb. 13

Price: $86

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 8

Price: $76

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 14

San Francisco

Price: $95

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Chicago, Illinois

Go, Cubs, go! Chicago is the greatest city the Midwest has to offer. Grab some deep-dish pizza near the Bean and take in the chillness of Lake Michigan.

Price: $78

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 5

Price: $92

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Thursday, June 1 – Tuesday, June 6

Price: $97

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4

Cities in Florida

There’s more to Florida than Disney World, rednecks and alligators, believe it or not. Some of the best beaches in America are in the sunshine state and you’ll get the paradise experience without the passport headache. If you can embrace your inner childhood liveliness or easy-going lifestyle of a retired 50-year-old man, then Florida could very well be the most magical place on earth.

Fort Lauderdale

Price: $85

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Price: $95

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 2 – Tuesday, Feb. 7

Price: $95

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Monday, Feb. 13

Miami

Price: $95

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Wednesday, Feb. 1

Havana, Cuba

It’s now safe to visit Cuba, so scare your parents a little bit and travel to this city that’s frozen in time. Rich in history and culture, Havana is the vacation experience you will not find elsewhere, since it’s much more than just tropical paradise. Live like Hemingway and kick back with a Cuban cigar to enjoy some serious sun rays.

Price: $223

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Friday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 23

Price: $225

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 4 – Wednesday, Feb. 15

Price: $223

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 18 – Tuesday, Feb. 21

Price: $207

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, May 14

Helsinki, Finland

Some people might prefer a cruise in the Bahamas, but if you’re the bold and adventurous exotic travel trendsetter everybody knows you are, then traveling to the frostbitten ends of the earth that is the Lapland territory might be for you. Hitch a ride on a dogsled or catch the northern lights. Santa Claus pretty much lives here, so you know it’ll be magical. But probably pack warmly for this one.

Price: $377

Airline: American Airlines

Dates: Monday, Jan. 30 – Friday, Feb. 10

Price: $377

Airline: American Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Price: $362

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15

Price: $377

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Tuesday, March 14 – Wednesday, March 22

Las Vegas, Nevada

Why drive to Vegas when you can literally fly there for a cheaper price than your next phone bill? If you haven’t been yet, or want to take a crack at winning the jackpot, you can probably gamble away the amount you would spend on airfare if you lived in a different city.

Price: $49

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 7 – Monday, Jan. 9

Price: $44

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Friday, Feb. 3

London, United Kingdom

London is calling, so you should go — immediately. British people are just so cool. In fact, everything there is so cool. London is awesome, and you just need to see it for yourself. Make plans in advance though because this city can cost you a pretty penny.

Price: $447

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Tuesday, Feb. 7

Price: $456

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 11

Price: $459

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Tuesday, April 4 – Sunday, April 9

Medellín, Colombia

Known for its music, night life, beautiful flowers and friendly people, this city might not come to mind when you think of South American cities, but with the super low-cost of living and nearly perfect weather year-round, Medellín ranks as one of the best cities in the world to retire. Plus nothing beats Colombian coffee.

Price: $294

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Price: $251

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Price: $261

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Cities in Mexico

It’s not shocking Mexico makes this list, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the time to visit our southern neighbor. Enjoy a fiesta and then a nice long siesta in one of those colorful cities that is abundant in culture and good times.

Cancún

Price: $191

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Price: $191

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15

Price: $183

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 14

Mexico City

Price: $235

Airline: Aeromexico

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Price: $244

Airline: United

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 4 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Price: $244

Airline: United

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Puerto Vallarta

Price: $228

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Monday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Jan. 21

Price: $228

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Friday, Feb. 3

Price: $228

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Saturday, Jan. 28 – Wednesday, Feb. 1

New York City, New York

Forget Time Square on New Year’s Eve. Wait for that mess to be over because airfares drop faster than the ball itself after the holidays. If you haven’t been to the Big Apple, take a weekend to face the large crowds at Macy’s and the Statue of Liberty and remember why you moved to the mountains in the first place.

Price: $165

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 12 – Monday, Jan. 16

Price: $141

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Wednesday, Feb. 15

Oranjestad, Aruba

You can’t take a cruise from Denver since it’s landlocked, so fly to an exotic island locale like Aruba! After a harsh winter of shoveling your car out, you can bet the tropical sunshine of Oranjestad will give you the vitamin D you so desperately need.

Price: $160

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Price: $160

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Price: $160

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Friday, Feb. 3

Price: $160

Airline: JetBlue

Dates: Sunday, Feb. 12 – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Paris, France

You should probably go to Paris at least once in your life, and for good reason. It’s the city of lights and love, and if sitting in front of the sparkling Eiffel Tower at night eating brie and drinking Bordeaux doesn’t make you feel bougie as hell, then this cultural experience might be wasted on you.

Price: $384

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Feb. 4

Price: $404

Airline: Brussels Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Price: $408

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Sunday, Feb. 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Price: $408

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Wednesday, Feb. 22

Price: $412

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Monday, March 6 – Monday, March 13

Price: $409

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 12

San José, Costa Rica

Enjoy the warm white sands and turquoise waters of this island adventure. San José is rich with great food, celebrations, lively music and friendly people that create a culture that’s always welcoming. Costa Rica also has rainforests and volcanoes — making it the exotic destination your friends will totally be jealous of.

Price: $239

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Price: $242

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Price: $219

Airline: Spirit Airlines

Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Tuesday, March 14

Seattle, Washington

If Denver’s not hipster enough for you, just jet away to the Emerald City for better coffee to get in touch with your earthy soul. Pike Place Market beside the misty harbor is cozy and quintessential enough for you to temporarily believe your Starbucks salted caramel mocha is actually organic.

Price: $115

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Monday, Jan. 16 – Saturday, Jan. 21

Price: $115

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Monday, Jan. 30

Price: $95

Airline: Frontier

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Tuesday, Feb. 7

Stockholm, Sweden

Say hej to this Scandinavian city that’s actually spread across 14 islands and includes 57 bridges. You won’t find warm weather here, but the Swedes have got beautiful architecture, art, amazing fashion sense and landscapes of forests and ocean that will make you swoon.

Price: $391

Airline: Icelandair

Dates: Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Price: $390

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Tuesday, March 7 – Friday, March 17

Price: $390

Airline: Lufthansa

Dates: Wednesday, March 8 – Friday, March 17

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Interested in Canada, eh? Close to Vancouver, Victoria is a beautiful Canadian city that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Victoria is named after the queen but is nicknamed the Garden City since it is mostly spring year-round due to its warmer temperate climate. In Victoria, you can take a ferry and go whale watching, or simply enjoy the politeness of our friendly, nice northern neighbors.

Price: $234

Airline: Delta

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Jan. 29

Price: $234

Airline: Delta

Dates: Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31

Price: $233

Airline: Delta

Dates: Wednesday, April 12 – Monday, April 17