Despite the Broncos not having made it to the Superbowl this year, the city will still be providing ample opportunity to enjoy the big game in style. There will be a variety of ways to prepare throughout the week including a tasting of some of the best whiskey in the Western world, a free yoga class accompanied by beer and a chocolate gala. Check below for a full list of the excellent happenings in and around Denver.

Monday, January 30



Cheese and Beer Pairing

When: Monday, January 30, 6-8:30 p.m.



Where: Strange Craft Brewing, 1330 Zuni St., Denver.



Cost: $25



The Lowdown: Strange Craft Brewing is teaming up with the Truffle Cheese Shop to bring you this month’s edition of A Strange Cheese Incident. Five of the brewery’s delicious beers will be paired with thoughtfully selected cheeses.



Tuesday, January 31



Boards and Brews

When: Tuesday, January 31, 7-10 p.m.



Where: Lost Highway Brewing, 520 East Colfax Ave., Denver.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: This local brewery specializing in Belgian-style ales will be serving up its bold takes on old-world classics. With games including Cards Against Humanity, Connect Four and Schmovie, the party is sure to be riotous.



Wednesday, February 1



Hoppy Yogis

When: Wednesday, February 1, 5:30 p.m.



Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: Great Divide and CorePower Yoga will bring together two of Denver’s favorite activities, yoga and beer. Led by CorePower RiNo’s own Melissa Loeffelholz, this class is expected to fill up quickly. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., so bring your mat and enjoy!



Thursday, February 2



Satellite Taproom Featuring Ballast Point Brewery

When: Thursday, February 2, 6:30 p.m.



Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: West End Tavern’s monthly Satellite Taproom series includes everything from flagship beers to the rare, limited, vintage and extraordinary. Taste a full lineup from San Diego favorite, Ballast Point Brewery and enjoy a chance to meet the brewer.

Friday, February 3



Pappy Van Winkle Tasting

When: Friday, February 3, 3-6 p.m.



Where: Argonaut Wine and Liquor, 760 E Colfax Ave., Denver.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: Connoisseur favorite Pappy Van Winkle 12 year will be poured to taste along with a selection of other high quality whiskies. Free Van Winkle t-shirts will be given away to the first hundred people in attendance. This is not one to miss.



Saturday, February 4



Chocolate Lover’s Fling

When: Saturday, February 4, 5:30-11 p.m.



Where: Omni Interlocken Hotel, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield.



Cost: $150



The Lowdown: Cholaca, Truffles in Paradise, The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and others will come together to help present the 36th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fling. In addition to the obvious presence of massive amounts of chocolate the gala-style event will feature dinner, a cake-walk, a chocolate drawing and a live auction. Funds raised at the event will benefit SPAN — The Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence .



Sunday, February 5



The Super Bowl

Below is a list of the Denver area’s finest spots to enjoy the game. Food and drink specials will be served with gusto despite the home team’s tragic absence from this year’s match-up.

Bruz Beers

When: Sunday, February 5, 4:15 p.m.



Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W 67th Ave. #100, Denver.



Cost: $20



The Lowdown: Bruz Beers will have an all-you-can-eat buffet catered by Denver 808 Fusion Grindz. The menu includes Thai wings, pork sliders, rice, slaw, macaroni salad, chicken nuggets, chips and salsa and dessert served endlessly through the third quarter. The price will also include your first beer.

Milk & Honey Bar + Kitchen

When: Sunday, February 5, 4:15 p.m.



Where: Milk & Honey Bar + Kitchen, 1414 Larimer St., Denver.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: All day happy hour includes prime burger with Gruyere, heirloom tomato and truffle mayo, and an appetizer sampler featuring juicy balsamic-glazed ribs with basil and crispy pretzel-dusted calamari with spicy tomato and mustard aioli.

Roadhouse Boulder Depot

When: Sunday, February 5, 4:15 p.m.



Where: Roadhouse Boulder Depot, 2366 Junction Pl., Boulder.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: Four dollar margaritas and the all-American potato chip nachos will fuel the fire at the Boulder loaction. The handcrafted and homemade ranch potato chips are topped with grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, scallions, voodoo aioli drizzle, sour cream and guacamole.

The ViewHouse

When: Sunday, February 5, 4:15 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Downtown, 2015 Market St., Denver.

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: Both ViewHouse locations will be offering a special tailgate menu including $4 Blue Moon draft beers, $6 specialty cocktails and $20 sampler platters featuring the Dip Trio with house-made guacamole, chile-queso dip and roasted tomato hummus served with an assortment of chips and vegetables. Also the delectable wings sampler including flavorful garlic butter and parmesan, Pepsi cherry barbecue and fried onions, buffalo romesco and green onion, and sweet chile soy sauce will ensure that no true fan will be left hungry.



When: Sunday, February 5, 4:15 p.m.



Where: ViewHouse Centennial, 7101 S Clinton St., Centennial.



Cost: Free!



The Lowdown: The Centennial location will also be offering a take-out special that includes 20 wings and your choice of pizza for $30 or 40 wings and two pizzas for $55.







Mark Your Calendars…



Beer and Chocolate Pairing



When: Monday, February 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.



Where: 38 State Brewery, 8071 S Broadway, Littleton.



Cost: $30

Sixth Annual Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest



When: Saturday February 11 and Sunday February 12, 8:30-11 a.m.



Where: Denver Beer Co., 695 Platte St., Denver.



Cost: $40 per day



Romance Under The Sea



When: Saturday, February 11, 4 p.m.



Where: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St., Denver.



Cost: $130 per couple

