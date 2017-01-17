TEDxMileHigh is revving up for another year of speakers, inspiration and artistry — and they’re in search of Denver locals to deliver it. The organization announced that they will be holding auditions on March 4 and 5 to find performers for upcoming events. For those that are unfamiliar, TED is a non-profit organization with a mission to share “ideas worth spreading” via short but powerful talks (usually 20 minutes or fewer), and TEDxMile High is an independently organized program of local events unique to Denver that emulate the TED experience.

Previous TEDxMileHigh speakers have collectively racked up millions of views on YouTube and included a human rights advocate, a gender equalist and an “internet of things technologist.” From Professor Meghan Sobel, who gives talks that challenge misconceptions about sex trafficking to Assetou Xango, who performs slam poetry, TEDxMileHigh imposes no limitations on the topics or content of its talks.

To audition as a speaker you must submit an application by February 17. Selected applicants can audition talks as long as eight minutes.

According to its website, TEDx MileHigh is looking “for talks that demonstrate new ways of approaching old problems, challenges to the status quo, fascinating research, innovative technology and design, and jaw-dropping performances.”

For guidance on what to audition with, check out this video, then go here to apply. Also, if you want to read about the most recent TEDxMileHigh event, “It’s About Time,” read our review here.