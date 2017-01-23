The week after the inauguration, most of us can use a breath of fresh air. As always, there is a lot to do in Denver this week. Whether you’re an artist, a movie lover, a music enthusiast, or you simply want to have a good laugh, there’s something for everyone. Let’s shake off all the political banter and continue to volunteer, support and partake in civil engagement. Here’s to positive and productive energy, as well as a fun week ahead.

Monday, January 23

100th Champion Celebration

When: January 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Cableland, Official Residence of the Mayor of Denver, 4150 Shangri la Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: HearStrong is a foundation that began in 2013 with “the goal of inspiring a mass hearing healthcare awareness movement in our country and beyond.” This movement has the potential to empower and impact 80 percent of people with untreated hearing loss to learn about hearing devices and take control of their health. It aims to shatter social stigma that surround hearing impaired people and challenge the general perception of hearing in our society. Those involved are all about recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of those who have not only face hearing loss, but who have overcome it altogether with determined spirit, a focused mind and an unwavering heart. Since its inception, HearStrong has named over 100 champions. For this event, join HearStrong as it celebrates eight amazing champions who’ve approached the challenges surrounding their hearing loss with a fierce and strong attitude. These brave individuals include Ingrid Vanderveldt, Ashton Sollee, Brayden Peterson, Evan Oakley, Elizabeth Grimm, Mandy Harvey, Darnell Parks, and Chris Burt. They have all proven through their actions, as well as advocating for the 38 million Americans with untreated hearing loss, that nothing is impossible. Registration is required for this event.

Tuesday, January 24

Advance Screening Of A Dog’s Purpose

When: January 24, 5 p.m.

Where: United Artist Downtown Theater, Denver

Cost: $10.14

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: A Dog’s Purpose is an upcoming film based on the beloved best-selling novel W. Bruce Cameron. The story follows a devoted dog, voiced by Josh Gad, who embarks on a journey as he finds the meaning of his own life and existence through the lives of the humans he has the pleasure of teaching to laugh and love. This film is told through the dog’s perspectives and also stars actors, Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid. A Dog’s Purpose was directed by Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), and produced by Gavin Polone (Zombieland, TV’s Gilmore Girls). It was executive produced by studio houses Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media and distributed through Universal Pictures. It will officially open nationwide on January 27, 2017. For this event, people are welcome to enjoy an advanced screening of the movie. A standard ticket include admission to the screening and a signed copy of the book. A VIP ticket includes admission to the screening, a personalized signed copy of the book, and a pre-screening cocktail hour with author and co-screenwriter W. Bruce Cameron and co-screenwriter Cathryn Michon. The VIP event begins at 5 p.m. and will provide shared appetizers, a glass of champagne and a cash bar.

Wednesday, January 25

Bella Diva Movie-Con!

When: January 25, 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Bell Diva World Dance is a Denver-based dance company that strives to bring the magic and power of movement to the women of Colorado, by creating an inclusive community for them to be part of. They incorporate culturally authentic world dance forms (Brazilian Samba and Middle Eastern Belly Dance) through unique performance opportunities for our students at two yearly student showcases at various Denver venues. In addition to weekly classes, they offer seasonal workshops for students to study more in depth. Although Samba and Belly Dance may look easy to some, learning these styles can be quite the challenge. Bella Diva World Dance believes in diligent study and practice in order to train your body to respond to the music and rhythms with ease, elegance and grace. They meticulously prepare their students to meet their individual dance goals, while having a fun workout with the end goal of eventually performing on stage. Practice, patience and consistence are essential to getting the most out of your dance experience. For this event, their dance studio is celebrating the New Year by presenting a Hollywood fantasy show paying homage to some of the most famous dance scenes in cinema history. These fabulous ladies will bring to life iconic characters from familiar films including Fame, Hairspray, Risky Business, Magic Mike, Saturday Night Fever, Chicago, Dreamgirls and many more. It will be hosted by Naughty Pierre.

Thursday, January 26

I’m An Artist Relaunch Party

When: January 26, 5-9 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Penny admission gets you into the party and museum

Membership Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) is a non-collecting art museum that provides a unique forum contemporary art “that inspires and challenges all audiences, creating understanding and dialog about art of our time.” For this event, they are excited to be the first museum in Colorado to advocate for and secure funding (for three years) to underwrite memberships for working artists. The purpose of this unique program is to make their museum and community open to artists and creatives. They want to create an open and inclusive environment that allows these artists and creatives to put the money saved towards their pursuits. In November 2015, MCA Denver created the “I’m An Artist” program for Denver’s creative community. In the first year, they were able to provide 1,000 memberships to aspiring professional artists. For this event, they’re thrilled to celebrate their relaunch and officially announced that they’re now reopening applications for an additional 800 members, for a grand total of 1,500 free memberships. The encourage that the artist applications are submitted before the January 26 deadline. Come and enjoy with your fellow art enthusiast as they celebrate their work and this amazing opportunity.

Phantom Circus

When: January 26, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 adults, $12 kids

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Phantom Circus is a Denver-based professional circus performance company that provides whimsical and unique entertainment for corporate events, public shows, etc., in Colorado. Once upon a time, 11 years ago, a New Orleans Belly Dancer was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, moved to the bible belt of the U.S., and ended up building a circus in a bar parking lot. That Belly Dancer was director Natalie Brown, who curates the best talent in Colorado into her circus, which serves as a contemporary circus theater company. For this event, join The Phantom Circus as they present a family-friendly variety show in three acts, featuring bellydancing, acrobatics, fire, hooping, and aerial wonderment. Tickets are available in advance or at the door. You can call 720-504-7993 for more information.

Onesie Swing Dance

When: January 26, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $8, DJ Dance; $30 for the whole month; $10 drop in

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Swing Nights offers the best nights of dance and classes in Denver, from the Lindy Hop, to the Jitterbug, and the Charleston. On Thursdays, they offer beginning and intermediate Lindy Hop, as well as open dance classes. On Sundays, they offer a different style of swing every week, as well as beginning Jitterbug drop-in classes, and open dancing with live bands. For this dance, they want to celebrate and accentuate one of 2016’s biggest trend, the infamous onesie. Pick your favorite one and sing dance the night away. There will also be a onesie dance contest called the “Goof Off”, which you can enter as a soloist or a duo. There will be prizes, so bring your silliest self. If you so desire, you can even join the offered classes beforehand. Come and enjoy this latest theme night of cozy and comfortable in a onesie.

Friday, January 27

Beethoven Symphony No. 9

When: January 27 to 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 $104.00; Price Level 2 $82.00; Price Level 3 $66.00; Price Level 4 $44.00

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony was founded in 1989 with the mission to create “extraordinary musical experiences that transport today’s listener, from the best of the past to the edge of the future.” They are known for creating “extraordinary music, presenting a blend of the traditional, the modern, and the daring to an ever-expanding audience.” With a deeply rooted history with the city of Denver, they are seamlessly woven into its cultural fabric. Their music acts as a a source of great civic pride, defined as a the city’s musical focal point. This orchestra serves as the premier source of music outreach for its people and neighboring communities. You can experience timeless and superb performances by the nation’s most outstanding musicians, ranging from the popular Geek series, to Holiday, to the traditional Masterworks or Pops, to Symphony on the Rocks series, to the fun-filled Family series, or even the re-imagined Inside the Score. The Colorado Symphony is whole heartedly “committed to reaching global audiences with the use of state-of-the-art digital media via live streaming and concert downloads.” For this event, get ready to listen and experience one of musical history’s most notorious pieces of music by Beethoven. Witness Ludwig van Beethoven’s most recognized and beloved work, Beethoven No. 9, led by Music Director Designate Brett Mitchel. Marvel in the talents of the star-studded cast of vocalists and the Colorado Symphony Chorus.

Propaganda! Comedy Show

When: January 27, 8 p.m.

Where: The Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Propaganda is a monthly world-class stand-up comedy show. It was most formerly located at Lannie’s Clocktower Cabaret. It’s produced and hosted by Matt Monroe, Stephen Agyei, Eric Henderson, and Karen Wachtel. Each show features a brand new lineup of the finest local stand-up talent as well as touring headlining comedians seen on Letterman, Leno, Conan, Kimmel, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and many more. They’re the winner of Westword’s “Best of Denver 2014 for Best Comedy Night.” For this event, they’re making the move to The Soiled Dove Underground. Although many of Propaganda regulars have proven their success by moving to larger cities such as LA and NYC, as did fellow producer Matt Monroe when he moved to Portland, Oregon in 2016, with this new location, the show remains stronger than ever. The January show will feature host Eric Henderson, Rachel Weeks and Nathan Lund. This longest running comedy showcase in Denver will celebrate this new beginning with headliner Adam Cayton-Holland, whose truTV show Those Who Can’t was just picked up for a third season, and whose High Plains Comedy Festival will celebrate its fifth year in Denver in 2017.

Saturday, January 28

Night Market at McNichols

When: January 28, 6-11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $225 ($100 for Young Professionals 35 & under)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Nation Yip Foundation actively works on and supports the statement: “Small Steps Toward a Better World for all Children.” Founded by Jimmy and Linda Yip 2002, it honors their only child, Nathan, who was tragically lost in an automobile accident. Nathan was heavily involved in philanthropic efforts when he was in college, and traveled the world with his parents, often overwhelmed by the poverty and lack of educational opportunities for so many young people. Because of these series of events, his parents were inspired to create this foundation so to seek out various opportunities to make a difference in the lives of children by providing access to education; from the state of Colorado, to the mountainous villages of rural China, Mexico, and Africa. With year-round fundraising events like their coveted Chinese New Year Gala, there are numerous ways for the general public to join in supporting this great cause. They’re partnered with other 501(c)3 organizations that also empower vulnerable youth through education. For this event, Denver’s historic McNichols Civic Center Building will be converted into a festive Chinese Night Market, in celebration of Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rooster. Come and enjoy delicious food and drinks, karaoke, stilt walkers, aerialists, Chinese calligraphers, silent and live auctions and more.

Kathy Griffin

When: January 28, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 and up

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Kathy Griffin, is known for her over the top critiques and interpretations of, as well as experiences with famous celebrities and political leaders in pop cultures, and sometimes even normal people that she encounters. Her infamous reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List won her two Emmy Awards and her comedy album Calm Down Gurrl won her a Grammy Award, being the only other woman besides Lily Tomlin and Whoopi Goldberg, to do so. She also broke the Guinness World Record for the number of aired TV specials on any network, by any comedian in the history of comedy, with 16 television specials. She’s author with her autobiography Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin. She’s also an active LGBTQ+ activist and has served two USO Tours. With her latest book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, she celebrates, mocks and exploits these colorful experiences. If you love comedy, celebrity life and vulgarity, then this book tour and comedy show is for you.

Sunday, January 29

Sunday School: “Resistance and Revolution”

When: January 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Warm Cookies of the Revolution is civic health club for community uplift. They focus on the lifestyle of civic Health serving as a measurement of how well people participate in their community as citizens. By hosting and engaging in communal gatherings and events that are creative and fun, they try to help answer the questions: “What do we want?” and “How do we get there?” The “revolution” shouldn’t be boring and works to dismantle the aspects of various communities that aren’t working while creating beautiful, vibrant and welcoming, new systems. This group is a place for human connection as well as fun and engaging programming for social change. They also have cookies…delicious, perfect, warm cookies. For this event, the topic of discussion is resistance, covering a range of concepts from forgiveness, to body image, to friendship, love and obedience. For this installment they are taking a deep look at resistance, by asking questions: “What does resistance look and feel like? Do you need violence? When is it imperative? How do you succeed? How can people become ungovernable? Can it be beautiful?” They are excited to welcome civil resistance scholar Erica Chenoweth, as she talks about her work studying when and how resistance movements succeed and fail. You’ll also get the chance to learn from past and current resistance movement activists about what it means to resist today. If you’ve been wondering what you can do and how you can do it, they don’t hesitate to join the discussion and movement.

Conversation & Crafting for a Cause

When: January 28, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Polysexual Alliance for Visibility, Education, and Support (PAVES), is an organization whose mission is to “ensure that polysexual individuals know they are not forgotten and are never alone.” Founded on August 13, 2016, this newly formed group actively seeks to raise awareness for polysexual individuals who incorporating many different kinds of sexuality and/or identify as pansexual (some who is not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity). For this event, get ready to paint, knit, crochet, make jewelry, or make any other kind of art. Even if you may not be artistic, join the cause by creating bi/pan/polysexual pride crafts to benefit PAVES. Any amount of donations are welcome, but even if you can’t contribute, you’re still welcome to come on down. As such, watch you choose or are able to donate will be sold at Pride and online to benefit polysexual people through increased visibility, education and support.

Painted Nails: A Documentary

When: January 29, 3:30-8 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $6.00 (non-member); $8 (DFS Member)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Painted Nails is a documentary by Dianne Griffin and Erica Jordan, that is debuting in Denver with the 3rd Annual United Nations Traveling Film Festival. Screening at the SIE Film Center with Base Coat Nail Salon as their proud sponsor, this intimate and culturally rich film, “enters the lively world of a Vietnamese nail salon and explores not only its unique opportunities for immigrant women but also flamboyant nail art, pampered clients, and the serious health risks that lurk beneath the brightly painted surface.” For this year’s festival, the theme is RESPECT which “continues the ongoing celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and focuses on various aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals.” The film was directed and produced by Dianne Griffin and Erica Jordan. To learn more about the film, you can visit their website. Come and enjoy this educational, insightful and cultural feature.

Mark Your Calendar:

Monday Night Yoga at Space Gallery w/Jillian K

When: January 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery Events, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, Colorado 80204

Cost: $10-$15

Tickets: Available Here

Comedy Game Night

When: January 31, 6-9 p.m

Where: Board Game Republic, 900 W 1st Ave., Ste 130, Denver, Colorado 80223

Cost: $5 gaming fee; rsvp-ing for a table with one of the comedians

Hilltop Studio Soft Opening

When: February 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fierce45 Hilltop, 335 Holly St., Denver, Colorado 80220

Cost: First class free, $25 no show fee if missed.

Reserve Class: Available Here