Keystone is having the snowiest season it’s had in a decade. With almost 16 feet of snow this season, the resort announced that it will extend the season by one week. Now the season is scheduled to end on Easter Sunday, April 16. But if the snow keeps falling like this, we wouldn’t be surprised if the extensions kept coming.

“The record-breaking snow seemingly has not stopped falling the past two months,” said Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Keystone Resort. “We’ve received more than 13 feet of snow in December and January, the second highest combined total ever for those two months.”

Keystone also noted that this is the first time in resort history that Keystone has received 80 inches or more of snow in back-to-back months.

“The extended season will be a great way for us to thank our loyal pass holders, our local community, and our destination visitors who will now have the opportunity to spend Easter on the slopes at Keystone,” said Goar.

For information on lodging, lift tickets, ski school and activities, visit KeystoneResort.com.