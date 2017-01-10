It’s official – June 17, 2017 marks the Red Rocks return for electronic producer Gramatik. The Slovenian DJ previously brought his funky, hip-hop electro-fusion sounds to the Rocks in 2014 and 2015, though last year the weather was quite uncooperative. Bad weather hasn’t swayed the producer’s opinion on his annual show at our beloved venue, including this in the event description: “Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater remains one of Gramatik’s favorite places on Earth.” This time around, Gramatik has titled the show Re:Coil with a “reworked stage design” and support from Mr. Carmack, Ekali and Flamingosis. Last year’s show sold out, so be sure to snag your ticket early for this one.

Pre-sale tickets are available here. Check out our Q&A with Gramatik here.