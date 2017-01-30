After all of the protests and marches that have been happening worldwide, it’s time to wind down and enjoy all that Denver has to offer this week. From yoga, art exhibitions, First Friday, themed events and comedy, there is sure to be something for everyone. Enjoy this calm week as we embrace fun, serenity and peace.

Monday, January 30

Monday Night Yoga at Space Gallery w/Jillian K

When: January 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery Events, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15

The Lowdown: Open Space Studio Inc. has joined forces with Sound Off Experience and Sound Off™ Deep Flow Yoga and Fitness to provide an innovative journey of flowing movement and sound. This unique style of yoga includes meditation and specific event experiences incorporating music through wireless headphones that also provide guided instruction. It gives the illusion that you have your own personal yoga instructor and soundtrack. For this event, join Instructor Jillian Keaveny, who plays a large part in the direction and growing success of the gallery classes at Sound Off Colorado, for Monday Night Yoga in this amazing open space indoor/outdoor gallery. There is free parking in the lot. Feel free to sign up on Eventbrite; drop-ins are welcome. Donations are widely accepted and appreciated. Be ready to will get lost in the music for the most elevating silent experiences.

Tuesday, January 31

Comedy Game Night

When: January 31, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Board Game Republic, 900 W 1st Ave, Ste 130, Denver

Cost: $5 gaming fee; rsvp-ing for a table with one of the comedians

The Lowdown: Board Game Republic Denver is the premiere place to sit down, unplug, and reconnect over a board game or two. They offer a full bar, lunch, dinner, and so many tabletop games; their milkshakes are simply to die for. They have a modest per person game fee of $5 which gives each person unlimited daily access their 30 foot wall of board games that includes Crokinole, Giant Jenga, Tumbling Dice, Sudoku and many more. To satisfy your food cravings craft brews and other spirits with crepes, panini sandwiches, salads, and sweets. To satisfy your tabletop game cravings, enjoy 600+ games which includes everything from classics to new releases, word games to party games, 2-player to 12-player games and more. For this event, come laugh it up over some board games with some talented comedians. You’ll get the chance to game, make new friends, a bite to eat and watch up close as they break into some spontaneous stand-up routines. “We believe board games make the world a better place. Nothing gives people a better chance to connect. And in today’s world, we seem to be connecting less and less on any significant level,” explains Board Games Republic on their official Facebook page.

Wednesday, February 1

Hilltop Studio Soft Opening

When: February 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Fierce45 Hilltop, 335 Holly St., Denver

Cost: First class free, $25 no show fee if missed.

The Lowdown: Fierce45 is Denver’s only lagree-specialized fitness studio that’s equipped with 22 Megaformer (TM) machines between two studio locations – LoHi and West Wash Park. The training focuses on high intensity, low impact and full body movements. For this event, they are the celebrating the opening of their third location, Hilltop Studio. The entire day will include an open house of free classes. Join their #Fiercefam today by checking the schedule and signing up via MBO. Be sure to learn more on their website. “May the fierce be with you.” – Founder, Torrey Newman.

Opening Reception for The Lonely Crowd

When: February 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios is a multi-faceted art space in Denver’s thriving RiNo art district, highlighting the up and coming contemporary art galleries, art studios and more. It features a 1,500 square foot contemporary art gallery, 3,000 square feet of art studios for lease, an in-house retail space serving coffee, drinks, snacks, and art-related merchandise, as well as classroom and event space for rent. At the beginning of each year, Helikon actively collaborates with guest curators to host unique exhibits highlighting the overlap of shared curatorial visions. For this event, join a free opening reception for The Lonely Crowd, a group exhibition guest curated by Abend Gallery, a staple of Denver’s contemporary art community known for their broad, inspired exhibitions of figurative, realist, and imaginative visual artists. The event page explains ‘The Lonely Crowd’ is an “attempt to put some focus on a neglected aspect of the human experience: loneliness. Whether it be the longing that we feel from being away from loved ones, the quiet reflection of solitude, or the cold melancholy of isolation, we’re all familiar with these feelings, but for some reason less willing to acknowledge or talk about them than other emotions.”

Thursday, February 2

Lightwire: The Show

When: February 2, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: CU Denver Students – $6; General Admission – $19.65

The Lowdown: CU Denver Live! makes the arts accessible to all CU Denver students through student-centered programming that emphasizes education and community. They aim to expose students to a range of multi-cultural arts to increase awareness, promote self-exploration, embrace diversity, and foster a stronger sense of community. For this event, CU Denver Live! and the Denver Performing Arts Complex are proud to present Lightwire Theater Lightwire: The Show. The story begins with “an outcast young bird trying to come to terms with a strange new power he’s been given. Banished from his tribe for being different, he wanders his planet where danger lurks everywhere. A chance encounter with a warrior cat creates an unlikely friendship and together they have the potential to save their world from an alien species seeking to destroy it.” All Students can use promo code “Lightwire17” to buy up to 4 tickets at $6 each. Lightwire: The Show is a must-see theatrical event the whole family will enjoy.

Friday, February 3

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: First Friday highlights and celebrates the pulse of Denver’s vibrant creative community year-round on the first Friday of each month. Most galleries, studios and cultural attractions around the city stay open late for a mind-expanding night of art, food, drink and fun. The Mile High City’s neighborhood seven art districts include Art District On Santa Fe, Golden Triangle, Belmar Block 7, Navajo Street Art District, Rino (River North Art District), Tennyson Street Cultural District and 40 West Arts District. Have a fun night out with friends, or enjoy the art and culture on your own.

Off the Clock: Cajun Carnival

When: February 3, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Advance Tickets – $15 Members, $18 Non-members; Door Tickets – $20 Members, $23 Non-members

The Lowdown: The Denver Botanic Gardens is known for hosting some of the most beautiful and diverse species of plants and flowers in the city. But they’re also known for hosting some of the most eclectic and creative events. For this event, enjoy live music by Fat City Mardi Gras Band and Queen City Jazz Band while looking into the future with a tarot card reading. Also be sure to revel over hundreds of exotic orchid blooms while you savor specialty dinners and drinks from Offshoots Café and their cash bar. Dust off your masks and dancing shoes for a festive early Mardi Gras celebration. Great for singles, couples and friends. Laissez les bons temps router.

Great Space Escape for Adults

When: February 3, 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd.,Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the Rocky Mountain region’s leading resource for science and history education. As a primarily education-based organization, the museum’s mission is to stress the importance of open exchange and learning, and to provide a safe space for family-friendly and respectful engagement. The staff is dedicated to producing a quality experience for their visitors, whether it be online or offline. For this event, join this old-school night in the Gates Planetarium. Grab a drink and take a live tour through the universe guided by certified Museum astro-nerds. Make sure to come early and get a drink at the bar (21+ only). Due to the popularity of this event, they’ve created another Great Space Escape on April 6. Check out their website for more information. Get ready to go to space and beyond!

First Friday Jazz and Art

When: February 3, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge, 1312 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge is a popular record store in Denver . With live music every month, they guarantee you’ll have fun. For this event, join the First Friday Jazz and Art show, which will showcase the artwork of Laura Ellstrom. She is a visual artist currently living in Denver, Colorado. According to the event page she is “inspired by nature, culture, and the human form” and “creates art in the hopes that it will incite viewers to think inwardly about certain topics and be better understood as a person and artist.” The event will also include live music by The Stephem Brooks Jazz Trio. Come enjoy a cocktail, rock out, and get weird.

Chris Tucker

When: February 3, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre (Denver), 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $65

The Lowdown: Chris Tucker is a well-known actor, comedian and humanitarian. Best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour Rush Hour film series, Tucker also became a frequent stand-up performer on Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s. With having starred in 14 films, Five television shows, and featured in four music videos, he was one of the highest paid actors with $25 million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3. He also engages in humanitarian work and spends his spare time traveling and working with his foundation. Currently, his one-man standup comedy tour has received rave reviews all over the world. For this event, get ready to listen to some vulgarity, funny personal stories and some Hollywood gossip.

Saturday, February 4

NO H8 Open Photo Shoot

When: February 4, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: GLBT Community Center of Colorado, 1301 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Single/Solo Photos – $40; Couple/Group Photos – $25 per person

The Lowdown: The NOH8 Campaign is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to promote marriage, gender and human equality through education, advocacy, social media, and visual protest. In protest of Proposition 8 that was passed in California, amending the state Constitution to ban same-sex marriage in 2008, the NOH8 Campaign is a photographic silent protest created by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska and partner Jeff Parsley. Photos feature subjects with duct tape over their mouths, symbolizing their voices being silenced by Prop 8 and similar legislation around the world, with “NOH8” painted on one cheek in protest. To date, NOH8 Campaign has hosted official photo shoots in 45 of the 50 United States (plus D.C.) and 19 countries around the world. Even though Proposition 8 was repealed in 2013, there are still places around the world where simply being who you are means living in fear for your life every single day. “Our mission to promote love, acceptance and respect for all human beings will continue in pursuit of #NOH8Worldwide” explains the Official NO H8 Campaign Facebook Page. For this event, join the movement in Denver and add your face to the fight for equal human rights. All funds raised will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for these various issues, through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign.

Tri-State Swap Meet

When: February 4 to February 5, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver

Cost: Saturday – $10.00; Sunday – $6.00

The Lowdown: The Tri-State Swap Meet started in the parking lot of a local car club and has been the largest indoor swap meet for automotive enthusiast since 1970. For this event, get ready to buy, sell, and trade vintage car parts, race car parts, classic cars, hot rods imports at the region’s largest, indoor automotive swap meet. It will highlight and feature thousands of automotive related products, bumper to bumper and everything in between as well as tools, decals, memorabilia and more. See you there.

Sunday, February 5

An Elemental Practice in Presence

When: February 5, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Karma Yoga Center, 1705 S Pearl St, Denver

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: Karma Yoga Center located in the Platte Park neighborhood is home of Bhakti and Spiritual Yoga. Through various workshops, classes, mind-free Fridays, spiritual school, regional and international retreats, ceremonies, visiting spiritual teachers, Shamanic healings, sound/Kirtan events, and mediations, this studio is a healing sanctuary for the mind, body and heart. Their various styles include Sunrise, Peaceful, Hatha, Yin, Nidra, Kundalini, Anusara, Power, Asthanga, Prenatal, Restorative, Bhakti Flow, Kids, Vinyasa Flow and Meditation. They also offer a 200-hour Yoga Alliance Certified Teacher Training twice a year. For this event, join the introduction to the elements which exist within our body-minds. Through discussion and practice of yoga asana, breath work and meditation, get ready to embrace the elements and learn how we can support our own healing and balance. With instructors and healers, Asiana and Christine, get ready to learn the basics of Ayurveda, presented in a fun and experiential way to open up the senses and reveal the gateways of presence. Come and balance your body and lifestyle.

Mark Your Calendar

Cabaret for a Cause

When: February 6, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St.

Cost: $25

Operatalk

When: February 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum (Schlessman Hall), 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway.

Cost: $15

Indigenous Film: Rising Voices

When: February 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd.

Cost: Free

Tornaviaje/the Return Route

When: February 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr.

Cost: General Admission – $5; Students & Seniors – $3

Tickets: At the Door