In less than two months Denver will celebrate one of its more festive holidays – St. Patrick’s Day. And what better way to kick off the celebration than the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Presented by Bellco, the parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 a.m. The route begins on the corner of 19th and Wynkoop, turns left onto 17th to Blake street, and then will proceed east to end at 27th and Blake street in the Coors Field Parking lot.

This is Bellco’s 12th year as the parade’s sponsor. “Bellco is proud to once again sponsor this long-standing celebration, which brings our community together to celebrate our diverse culture,” said John Rivera, Bellco’s senior vice president and chief retail officer.

The parade will feature more than 10,000 marchers and 200 entrants. Irish step dancers, pipe bands, marching bands and equestrians will be lining the streets for this celebration. Visit Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for more information including the parade schedule, parking, a parade checklist and all other necessities for the day’s festivities.

And the theme for this year? Emerald Celebration. Do with that what you will.