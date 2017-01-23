The Denver food scene is bubbling with some interesting and equally exciting opportunities this week. Winter seems to be the theme with several restaurants debuting their latest menus and dishes. The week will include wine tastings, beer releases and pop-up lunches from some of our favorite local eateries and breweries. Mark your calendar for your favorite Food and Booze event this week.

Monday, January 23

Frasca on Wines of the Iberian Peninsula

When: Monday, January 23

Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: Frasca Food and Wine will feature wine pairings from Jose Pastor, who specializes in wines of the Iberian Peninsula. His wines are described as terroir driven and focus on the Galicia, Colares and the Canary Island regions of the Iberian Peninsula. Pastor’s wines have not been available in Colorado until recently, and the Frasca team could not be more excited to deviate from the usual Italian focus for this Monday Night Dinner — one white and two reds.

Tuesday, January 24

Italian Classics at Stir Cooking School

When: Tuesday, January 24, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: This is a night to learn the concept behind a traditional Italian staple — pasta. The instructors at Stir Cooking School will walk you through the steps to make your own classic sauces, pasta shapes and fillings. Menu items will include wild mushroom ravioli with thyme brown butter, lemon chicken tortellini with pancetta and white wine cream sauce, butternut squash ravioli with dried cherry reduction and more.

Pop-up Lunch at Mister Tuna

When: Tuesday, January 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Menu items priced individually

The Lowdown: Chef Troy Guard has been busying crafting and experimenting with a new lunch menu at Mister Tuna, and you’ll get the chance to try them all out at this pop-up event. The menu items are island coastal-inspired, and include dishes such as the charcoal-roasted catch of the day and a Colorado bison pastrami sandwich.

Wednesday, January 25

The Winter Menu Debut at LOLA Coastal Mexican

When: Wednesday, January 25

Where: LOLA Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Menu items priced individually

The Lowdown: Executive chef Sharif Cruz will be debuting a brand new menu for the season. It is now the heart of winter and the food on LOLA’s new menu plans to reflect that. New additions include pork and chicken albondigas, cochinita pibil, vegetarian mole negro, and enchiladas mineras with grilled shrimp. Family style taco platters have also made the menu — choose from an array of house tacos like crispy sea bass or skirt steak perrones.

Thursday, January 26

Alpine Dog to Release Colfax Gold

When: Thursday, January 26

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: No Cover

The Lowdown: Join the team at the Colfax favorite Alpine Dog Brewing Company for the release of their latest and greatest brew. The brewery and its brewers have a passion for the mountains, which is reflected in the robust flavors and styling of their beer. Colfax Gold is a Belgian style guaranteed to be a bold and unique brew for a bold and unique Denver.

Friday, January 27

Mount Vernon Country Club Opens Reservations to Public

When: Friday, January 27

Where: Mount Vernon Country Club, 24933 Club House Cir., Golden

Cost: Menu items priced between $12-$30

The Lowdown: Eat dinner designed by Chef Ryan Wolf at the Mount Vernon Country Club, and enjoy his winter seasonal menu while overlooking the beautiful Denver city lights. The view from Lookout Mountain is spectacular, and the club will only be open to the public for a limited time — this is a tasty opportunity to dine at club level without owning a membership. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 303-526-0616.

Saturday, January 28

Brider’s Banh Mi to Celebrate the New Year

When: Saturday, January 28

Where: Brider, 1644 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $13

The Lowdown: Saturday will mark the beginning of celebrations for the Chinese New Year, and what better way to ring it in than with a rotisserie chicken Banh Mi sandwich from Brider? The sandwich will come served with your choice of sides like fried rice or madras curry. Read more about Brider and their Banh Mi here

Sunday, January 29

Little Machine’s 2nd Annual Chili Cook-off

When: Sunday, January 29, 4 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dust off your grandma’s old recipe book and get ready for Little Machine Beer’s second annual chili cook-off. The categories are red, green and unusual, and according to the Facebook page, the green and unusual categories could use some more participants. The winners in each category will win a free growler refill every month for a year! Register by emailing your contact info and entry category to [email protected]

Mark Your Calendars…

Stir Cooking School Rolls out new southern comfort menu

When: Tuesday, January 31, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person