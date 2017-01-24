Veteran ’90s rockers Bush are looking to get cozy with Colorado as they head to the Paramount Theater June 6, 2017. The trek is in celebration of the remastered re-release of their #1 sophomore album, Razorblade Suitcase, and in anticipation of their forthcoming seventh album. Gavin Rossdale and the gang are sure to unleash a sea of nostalgia as their last tour provided a career spanning hit list, but this one leads with the promise of newfound gems to be scattered throughout, as the new album is slated to hit prior to the Denver show. The grunge band’s last stop in Denver was in 2015 at the Ogden Theatre in support of their sixth album, Man on the Run. Tickets go on Sale January 27, at 10 a.m. on Altitude Tickets.

While support is yet to be announced, here are the full dates:

May 4: Gas Monkey Live! – Dallas, TX

May 5: KC Live! / Power & Light District Outdoor Stage – Kansas City, MO

May 9: Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

May 10: The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre – Atlanta, GA

May 11: Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

May 13: Somerset Amphitheater [Northern Invasion] – Somerset, WI

May 14: Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

May 15: Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

May 17: Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

May 18: Rebel – Toronto, ON

May 19: Mapfre Stadium [Rock on the Range] – Columbus, OH

May 20: BB&T Pavilion [MMRBQ 2017] – Camden, NJ

May 30: Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Jun 01: The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

June 02: The Foundry @ SLS – Las Vegas, NV

June 04: Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

June 06: Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

June 07: Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

June 09: Celebrate Fairfax – Fairfax, VA

June 10: Power Plant Live! – Baltimore, MD

July 21: Fourth Street Live – Louisville, KY

July 22: Ballpark Village – St. Louis, MO