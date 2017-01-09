This week has several events ranging from the undeniably excellent to the downright bizarre. In addition to several beer pairings, you can attend a dinner celebrating the freshest unfiltered olive oils and a five-course bug feast — showing yet again that there is never a dull moment in Colorado dining. Check out the full list below.

Monday, January 9



Olio Nuovo Dinner

When: Monday, January 9



Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder.



Cost: $130



The Lowdown: Olio nuovo, or new oil, refers to the best and freshest unfiltered oils made from olives harvested during the first two weeks of the season. Giuliana Imports’ Steve Lewis will be flying it in for this dinner, fresh from harvest. The menu will celebrate this delightful and limited product with a four course meal and expertly paired wines.

Tuesday, January 10



Pop Up Lunch

When: Tuesday, January 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver.



Cost: Varies by item.



The Lowdown: While ordinarily only open for dinner, Troy Guard’s Mister Tuna will be hosting two special lunches this month. Consisting of takes on a bloomsdale spinach salad, bison pastrami and rotisserie lamb sandwiches, charcoal roasted catch of the day and a roasted pork shoulder burrito bowl — this rare lunch is not one to miss.

Wednesday, January 11



Denver Bug Banquet

When: Wednesday, January 11, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: Linger, 2030 W 30th Ave., Denver.



Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Renowned author of The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook David George Gordon will bring his culinary knowledge to Linger for a night of truly exotic dining. Held as a fundraiser to benefit Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch — Colorado’s first and only edible insect farm — each course will pair an insect dish created by Gordon and Linger with a wine or craft beer. The menu includes waxworm quesadillas, mealworm and chapuline squash soup, ant and pear salad, grasshopper kabobs with orthopteran orzo and spiced Moravian cookies with cricket powder on coconut Taiwanese snow ice.



Thursday, January 12



Tapped Event With Renegade Brewing

When: Thursday, January 12, 6:30 p.m.



Where: The Rosedale, 1135 East Evans Ave., Denver.



Cost: $35

The Lowdown: The Rosedale will be offering a five-course beer-paired menu featuring Renegade Brewing. The menu includes brown sugar-cured smoked salmon, confit chicken wings, duck confit asiago arancini, short rib toast and maple pecan pie.



Friday, January 13



Crazy Mountain Tap Takeover

When: Friday, January 13, 4:30 – 8 p.m.



Where: La Guera Gastro Cantina, 1610 Little Raven St #200, Denver.



Cost: Only the cost of the brew.



The Lowdown: Chef Richard Sandoval’s new taqueria will offer a variety of specials from collaborator, Crazy Mountain Brewery. The event will feature limited releases and giveaways — including a free pint glass with your first beer.



Saturday, January 14



Cupcakes + Beer Flights

When: Saturday, January 14, 1 – 4 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver.



Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Ease into the weekend with a Saturday afternoon spent enjoying beer and cupcakes. Ratio’s Genius Wizard Russian Imperial Stout, Young Pilgrims Raspberry Belgian Dubbel and Dear You Citra Hopped French Saison will be thoughtfully paired with sweets from Church of Cupcakes.



Sunday, January 15



Grow to Table Beer Dinner

When: Sunday, January 15, 3 – 7:30 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver.



Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is at it again, this time in collaboration with The Regional. The two are presenting an exciting beer-paired meal to benefit The Growhaus — a nonprofit indoor farm in north Denver dedicated to food production, education and distribution. After meeting at Ratio guests will take shuttles to The Growhaus where they’ll learn about the urban farm and market and how to grow a healthy community through food access, production and education. They will pick vegetables that will then in turn be used in the first course of the four-course dinner provided by The Regional. All proceeds will benefit the Growhaus.



Three Meals in Three Hours

When: Sunday, January 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Where: Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 South Chester St., Centennial.



Cost: $150

The Lowdown: Learn some quality tricks for meal prepping by creating three take home-meals. The menu includes bacon-wrapped pork medallions in a brown sugar reduction sauce, beurre fondue chicken breasts and a margarita calzone with a ceasar salad. Attendees will also make a small lunch to be eaten on-site.



Mark Your Calendars…



TAG Presents: The Guest Chef Series



When: Wednesday, January 18



Where: TAG Restaurant, 1441 Larimer St., Denver.



Cost: $85 for five-course dinner, $125 with wine pairings

American Bourbon Dinner



When: Thursday, January 19



Where: Del Frisco’s Grille, 100 St Paul St. #140, Denver.



Cost: $75

Cooking With Pioneer Wine Company



When: Saturday, January 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.



Where: Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 South Chester St., Centennial.



Cost: $210 per pair

