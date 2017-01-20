If you’re a fan of either Top Chef or Iron Chef America, you might want to keep your eyes peeled while on the slopes this weekend. That’s because Beaver Creek is hosting a star-studded culinary event January 19 through the 22 for their Winter Culinary Weekend. Attending chefs include Hugh Acheson, Top Chef and (now Punch Bowl Social); Carla Hall, ABC’s The Chew and Iron Chef America; Susan Tracht of Top Chef Masters and more. The four-day fest will celebrate great cuisine from theses international stars, as well as local talent for a weekend long extravaganza dedicated to food, wine and spirits.

And while the celebrity chefs are a major draw, the Culinary Weekend schedule includes some buzzworthy events. From a “fresh tracks” sunrise breakfast on the mountain and snowshoeing to historic cabins for celebrity dinners, it’s safe to say this isn’t your typical food festival. And while tickets start at $50 for some of the smaller events, even the most exclusive dinners don’t go above $200. So if you have a ski pass to Beaver Creek and need an excuse to get away for the weekend or just love the resort life, this event might be worth checking out. And even if you can’t afford the cost, there will be a free beer garden in Beaver Creek Village for a well deserve apres ski drink or two.

For the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend schedule go here.

