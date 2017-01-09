It’s about time to start thinking about how to take care of our significant others this Valentine’s day. Whether you decide to spend time with each other at your favorite restaurant, or snuggled up on your couch at home — make sure to let your special someone know they’re dear to you. It’s not always easy to find the perfect gift for the occasion, but Denver has several restaurants and breweries that are guaranteed to impress. From exclusive Valentine’s Day menus to beer flights and spa days, Denver is cooking up some tasty holiday cheer.

Omakase at Sushi Den

When: Tuesday, February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sushi Den, 1487 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $120 per person

The Lowdown: Sushi Den will offer an Omakase (Chef’s choice) menu for Valentine’s day that is guaranteed to impress. Enjoy six courses with your loved one which will include sushi, sashimi and a variety of freshly caught fish imported directly from the renowned Nagahama Fish Market in the southwestern tip of Japan. Make reservations here or by calling 303-777-0826.

Oyster and Beer flights at Alpine Dog

When: Tuesday, February 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1506 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $22 oyster and stout flight

The Lowdown: The second annual Valentine’s day beer pairing is back at Alpine Dog. Chef Sandoval will be shucking oysters to pair with four stout brews in honor of stout month. No tickets or reservations for this event, so feel free so show up and get down on two of your favorite aphrodisiacs: oysters and alcohol.

Jax Aphrodisiacs

When: Tuesday, February 14, 4 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Valentine’s day is the perfect excuse to throw back some oysters. Jax will offer a fixed menu featuring surf and turf with an option to purchase wine pairings for an addition $35. Happy hour will also run from 4-6 p.m. in addition to the holiday menu. Make reservations by calling 303-292-5767.

Go Costal with LOLA’s Holiday Menu

When: Tuesday, February 14, 5 p.m.

Where: LOLA Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Menu items priced individually

The Lowdown: The folks at LOLA are going to start your dinner right on Valentine’s day with a complimentary glass of bubbles to toast with. The offerings on the featured menu include whole Maine lobster, lover’s Parrillada and Mexican chocolate-covered strawberries. An abridged version of the regular menu will be available as well as happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m.

JW Marriott and Second Home will Pamper You

When: February 1-28

Where: JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek,150 Clayton Ln., Denver

Cost: $269 a night

The Lowdown: The holiday gives us another excuse to spoil our significant others and what better way to enjoy each other’s company than by staying a night at a home away from home? Enjoy a deluxe room, a free appetizer at Second Home, a bottle of champagne at turndown and a complimentary late checkout. A night in Cherry Creek is just what the love doctor ordered — call 303-316-2700 to make reservations today.

A Four Seasons Facial

When: Tuesday, January 14

Where: The Four Seasons Hotel, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $150

The Lowdown: Although our love for each other never fades, we are aging every second of every day. Four Seasons invites you to enjoy a 50-minute gold dust facial designed to deliver restorative effects and brighten your skin complexion. The hotels resident EDGE steakhouse will also be offering a fixed Valentine’s day menu to ensure you leave with a full stomach and as beautiful as can be.

Second Home’s Valentine’s Menu

When: Friday, January 10-14

Where: Second Home Kitchen + Bar, 150 Clayton Ln., Denver

Cost: Menu Items priced individually

The Lowdown: Take your date to your Second Home to try out the Valentine’s day menu. The seasonal menu will include items such as grilled octopus and roasted Colorado lamb that would make the perfect addition to a night out on the town.

Ocean Prime on Larimer

When: Tuesday, January 14

Where: Ocean Prime, 1465 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Menu items priced individually

The Lowdown: Ocean Prime will be serving a exclusive Valentine’s day menu underneath the romantic lights at Larimer Square. The three-course menu includes butter poached crab Veal Rib Chop with Cherry Pepper Jus, crab-crusted sea bass and more! Location is perfect for planning your night out on the town.

Rebel Restaurant Asks You to Prom

When: Tuesday, February 14, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant, 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $40 ($35 early bird tickets)

The Lowdown: Rebel restaurant is inviting us to celebrate the hairstyles, clothes and music of the 80s with a Valentine’s day themed prom. Ticket holders will get access to the photo booth, spiked fruit punch and a chance to vote for prom king and queen. Whether you have a high school sweetheart or not, we know you always wanted to go to prom as an adult.