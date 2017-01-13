Feel that chill down your spine? It might be your air conditioning acting up again but more likely it’s because Friday the 13th is once again creeping into sight. Fear of Friday the 13th has given life to a chilling horror movie franchise, the term paraskevidekatriaphobia and an epidemic of unease each time it comes back around. But this time around, rather than hiding in your closet scared that Jason Voorhees is in pursuit, harness your fear and celebrate the day in a way only Coloradans can. Whether it’s getting a tattoo or hunting for ghosts in Capitol Hill, there’s something for everyone to commemorate the day.

Have dinner at the Buckhorn Exchange.

Built in 1893, the Buckhorn Exchange is Denver’s oldest restaurant. Said to be haunted by cowboys and miners, restaurant-goers report tables sliding across the room and hearing unexplained footsteps and voices. The steakhouse offers the opportunity to interact with some genuine Wild West ghosts as well as partake in exotic fare like the alligator tail appetizer.

Get a $13 tattoo at Marion Street Tattoo Gallery

Mark 2017’s spookiest day with a $13 tattoo at Marion Street Tattoo Gallery. Those interested choose from a predetermined array of designs that range from a spider web to Mickey Mouse. The $13 must be paid in cash and accompanied by a $7 tip.

Go on a Haunted Pub Tour with Nightly Spirits Denver.

This combination ghost tour-pub crawl begins in LODO and winds through the old red light district via the basements and tunnels of the Denver Underground. Tickets start at $25 and can be booked online.

Go on the Royal Rush Skycoaster at Royal Gorge park

If you really want to get scared this friday, Colorado is home to the “World’s Scariest Skycoaster” in Canon City. You can free fall at 50 mph above the Arkansas River with one other person for $55 and with two other people for $75.

Catch a horror movie

Premiering in theaters this Friday is The Bye Bye Man and you can also catch the newest Amityville Horror rebut Amityville: The Awakening.

Take a tour of the Molly Brown House.

The building that once housed Titanic survivor and philanthropist Molly Brown is now an educational museum that offers bi-hourly tours. Molly and her husband James are said to still inhabit the house and visitors have circulated rumors of doors shutting on their own, apparitions of Molly’s daughter, Helen, and the inexplicable smell of a pipe. Tickets for the tour are sold on a first-come first-serve basis and can be purchased here.

Visit the Stanley hotel for a nighttime ghost tour.

The Estes Park hotel famous for inspiring the Stephen King hit The Shining offers a night tour that exposes guests to some of its most notorious and actively haunted spaces. Tour-goers learn about the paranormal history of the hotel and get into close quarters with its most prominent and mischievous ghosts. The 90 minute tour costs $28 and welcomes guests 10 and older.

or

Go to Illusions of the Past at the Stanley Hotel.



Performed by paranormal illusionist Aiden Sinclair, this interactive show uses ghost stories and haunted artifacts to bring the dead back to life. Tickets cost $20 to $45 and can be purchased here.

Go on an interactive ghost hunt in Capitol Hill.



Take a tour of central Denver’s most haunted locations and hear stories of the ghostly dwellers. Tickets are by appointment and cost $15 to $25.

Visit the Museum of Colorado Prisons.

Located in Canon City, the said-to-be-haunted museum provides tours that exhibit cells once inhabited by Antone Wood, a prisoner convicted of murder at just 12 years old, and Alfred Packer, who was convicted of cannibalism. Tickets are $5 to $7 and can be purchased at the museum.

Get a dozen at Voodoo Doughnuts.

The popular doughnut shop located on Colfax Avenue offers the most delicious way of commemorating the 13th with doughnut options like the Voodoo Doll and Diablos Rex Doughnuts.

Do a Great Room Escape.

Grab 11 of your bravest friends for this immersive and adrenaline-pumping experience. Participants are locked in a room from which they have an hour to escape by solving clues and riddles hidden throughout. Room themes range from “Geist Manor,” which is plagued by ghosts, to “Cabin Room” where you are being pursued by a serial killer and “Zombie Room,” which finds participants trying to escape from blood-thirsty zombies. Tickets range from $15 to $39.95 and can be purchased here.

Catch Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Frida Cinema.

Dress up as your favorite Rocky Horror Picture Show character and visit The Frida Cinema to do the time-warp again. The show starts at 11:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale for $7 to $10.