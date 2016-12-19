With only one week until Christmas, the Mile High is just as hungry as always. Whether cheersing over a seasonal beer, dancing to live music or sipping whiskey to beat the chills, the Denver food and booze industry has you covered. Get out your jackets and warm winter gloves—there are plenty of activities to get you out of the house this week.

Monday, December 19

Strange Brews and Stinky Cheese

When: Monday December 19, 6-8:30p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: A Strange Cheese Incident will take place in the tap room of Strange Craft complete with chocolate from the Chocolate Therapist, cheeses from the Truffle Cheese Shop and five Strange brews.

Tuesday, December 20

Santa Under the Sea

When: Tuesday, December 20-24, 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $22.99

The Lowdown: Enjoy Breakfast with Santa and the fish at the Denver Downtown Aquarium, complete with red velvet pancakes and omelets made to order. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will receive an additional 50% off all Adventure Exhibit wristbands and validated parking. To purchase tickets click here.

Wednesday, December 21

It’s a Good Old-fashioned Wine-down

When: Wednesday, December 21, 7-11p.m.

Where: 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: goPuff is an all-night delivery service that will be adding Infinite Monkey Theorem selections to their local inventory, and celebrating with a little holiday party. goPuff’s Wine-down Holiday Throw-down will kick things off with free swag, prizes and live music. Free drinks are being offered to the first twenty people to arrive, so get there early.

Thursday, December 22

Whiskey Flight at Laws

When: Thursday December 22, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Need a whiskey blanket for the cold front? Laws is Denver’s whiskey temple—a place to appreciate and explore your passion for the spirit. Three half ounce pours of the weekly whiskey selection will be available for tasting at the distillery so let’s drink.

Friday, December 23

Family style meal with a Black Eye

When: Friday, December 23, 8p.m.

Where: Black Eye Coffee, 800 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: Black Eye Coffee will be serving up Pappy Van Winkle specials and a family style meal in a true White Lies fashion. Bring a coat or some old winter clothing to donate on behalf of the Denver Rescue Mission. Get tickets here to guarantee a spot at the family table.

Release the saison!

When: Friday December 23, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $35 VIP session

The Lowdown: Celebrate the saison with Black Shirt Brewing Co. and their brewers. VIP ticket holders will receive pours of six aged saisons, a gourmet cheese pairing and a face-to-face discussion with the brewers about their beer. In addition to the in house experience, each ticket holder will go home with limited edition 500ml bottles of each of the brews. Purchase your tickets here.

Saturday, December 24

Bagel Pop-up—Chinese American

When: Saturday December 24, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels, 725 E 26th Ave., Denver

Price: $60 per person (all inclusive food and full bar)

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s will hold its second annual Jewish Christmas pop-up at the five points location on Christmas Eve. The menu will feature Chinese American favorites like egg rolls, Lo Mein and General Tso’s chicken. Holiday favorites “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “The Hebrew Hammer.” will air to complete the holiday experience. Get tickets here.

Sunday, December 25

Alpine Dog’s Russian Imperial Stout

When: Sunday December 25

Where: Alpine Dog Brewery, 1505 N Ogden St., Denver

Price: No cover

The Lowdown: Christmas day calls for a dark beer, and Alpine Dog has got you covered with a release of its new Russian Imperial Stout: “The Dyatlov Pass Incident”. The new brew is has been proudly aged in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels for the last year.

Mark your Calendars

Bar Louie Ladies Night Out

When: Saturday January 14, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 8000 E Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free

Whether you’re a transplant staying in the city for the holidays or looking to start your own holiday tradition, check out our list of 11 places in Denver to celebrate Christmas.