The holiday season is upon us and Christmas fashion is just as prevalent as singing carols and hanging mistletoe. Wearing red and green might be your first instinct when it comes to holiday parties, Christmas dinners and family gatherings but fashion isn’t written in stone. Whether you want to stick to traditional holiday attire or flip the script and bring your own style forward, we’ve got you covered. To end 2016 on a fierce note, we’ve put together a lookbook to give you some ideas for your next holiday ensemble.

Velvet Elegance

Velvet is an elegant way to dress up for the holiday season. A velvet dress in navy still sticks to the Christmas color wheel but also stands out for not being the usual red and green. Delicate jewelry and soft furs elevate the ensemble’s sophistication and will leave you ready for a night of enchantment (or lots of presents). Local fashion blogger Allison Ruchaber of Peach & Pepper Apparel designed this chic dress, and it’s sold at Midnight Rambler, Shine boutique and Shea.





Urban Xmas

If ugly sweaters aren’t your thing and you desire an urban edge, play around with current street trends. Longline is big at the moment and getting your hands on a long jacket or trench is easier than it seems. Grunge isn’t going anywhere and a flannel isn’t the only thing you can tie around your waist. Finally, take the Christmas colors and break the rules: mix patterns, mix styles, and have fun. DVSN West takes streetstyle to the next level and has items to keep your closet fresh and current.

Dapper December

A well-dressed gent is always eye-catching. Christmas red can be a very bold color and while some men rock it with confidence, others can be turned off by it. Opting for more subtle neutrals can be just as dashing. Take a cue from the season’s green color and start with olive pants as a base. Adding a tan jacket and white shirt make for a smooth outfit and a big scarf ties it all together. Lawrence & Larimer proves that looking dapper doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort.

Winter White

The irony of not wearing white after labor day is that winter is replete with snow and layers of ivory clothing. Bring in the more intricate side of winter with a lace dress. Layer it with a red statement scarf and silver jewelry to class it up, or wear it as is to give your holiday outfit a sense of adventure. Meraki Moon in RiNo offers women’s clothing that is free-spirited and effortlessly chic.

Bohemian Holiday

If your wardrobe is a little more Free People and a little less Eileen Fisher, a boho-inspired look is the way to go. Plus a boho getup can have as much holiday color as you want it to. Be daring and opt for a cherry red kimono that will be as dazzling as any light display. A black dress and silver statement jewelry allow the kimono to remain center stage, all the while complementing you. Midnight Rambler has everything your rock & roll roots scream for, sure to rock your pants off (and provide you with fabulous new ones).

Enjoy the looks provided here and we hope you gain new inspiration for this season’s holiday attire.

Models: Kevin Williams, Jordan Albright, Madison Flowers, Janelle Tejan, Bryn Carter,

Stylist: Aaron Rodriguez

Makeup: Jessica Fairbanks

All Photography by Noah Berg