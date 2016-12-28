New Years Eve is almost here, so why not celebrate in style with some new and unique looks from Ily Iley. A local shop located in the Denver Highland’s at 2525 15th Street, Ily Iley isn’t a fashion boutique for the shy. They offer up unique and crazy styles you cant find anywhere else. In fact, their pieces be described as runway worthy and sure to make your friends jealous. We stopped by the shop to pick up a few New Year’s inspired looks with two options per moment to give you guys some options. Not sure what your plans are yet? See our

Not sure what your plans are yet? See our 17 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend – New Year’s Edition.

NYE Moment

Need to stand out on New Year’s eve? We suggest going all out and really creating a NYE moment of your own. You can easily take these looks from dinner to the club. First up is a sheer, black sparkle dress from New Friend Colony. Complete with a plunging neckline, this look will be sure to turn heads. We paired it back to a gold choker from Anita K. The V-shaped lines follow the neck line to accentuate the long plunge. We love the half sheer skirt of the dress, which keeps things classy yet sexy. The long sleeves work well with overall, revealing result of the dress, helping to keep things balanced. Throw on a huge diamond necklace and earrings to take it to upscale dinner at Larimer Square or keep it simple for a night out with the girls.

This cape ensemble from New Friends Colony will really get people taking and should be reserved for a special night out. Take it to the White Rose Gala at the Ellie Caulkins opera house for a night of 20s inspired fun by throwing on a head band and pearls, or go all out with New Years at Union Station. Or party at the Great Gatsby Mansion party in Denver with your girls by dancing the night away. The best part about this three piece look is its versatility. The sheer slit pants keep things interesting while the high waist lets your legs look long and lean. The sparkles are especially festive and gives some good texture to the black.

Dinner Moment

Make sure your New Years dinner look is anything but basic. Stay away for your tendencies to just throw on last year’s dress and do something fresh to ring in the new year. Going out to a nice dinner at one of Denver’s top restaurants? Why not try out this 100 percent silk jumpsuit by Bless’ed are the Meek. The soft grey color works on just about any skin tone and can be dressed up or down. The look is made in the details, ruffles utilized to the max as an accent piece rather than a center piece. Dress it up like we did here with sky high booties and a statement cuff. Or dress it down by throwing on a pair of chunky heels and your favorite necklace.

Going somewhere a bit more fun? We picked out this two piece look from C/Meo Collective that is certainty not for the faint at heart. The nude peach color palette isn’t for everyone, so be sure to choose wisely. This look is ideal for a restaurant with a dance floor, where this ensemble can be see in full swing. We love this look for its wide leg pant, which will make any wearer look long and lean. The long length demands a high heel to keep the silhouette in proportion. The fringe top is especially fun for its use of texture and movement, perfect for the dinner or the dance floor. Style it with a high pony to show off the fringe and keep the long lines of the look consistent.

Concert Moment

A good concert with your favorite local band is arguably, one of the best ways to count down to midnight. So we’re serving up two looks you can draw inspiration from. Heading to a rock inspired concert? We’re keeping up with the hot velvet trend of 2017 and doing it in red. These red velvet leggings by Benjamin Jay wont only make you stand out from the crowd, but will also keep you comfortable though out the night. We paired it back to this Benjamin Jay vest that can be worn in multiple ways and added these Anita K brackets and choker for some shine. Throw on a tee underneath or keep things cool by wearing it as a top paired back to this multi chain choker. Chunky heeled boots can make things sexy, or keep it casual with some black chucks.

Our next concert look applies to the R & B style. This two-piece, grey wool ensemble from Finders Keepers will keep you looking fresh and up to date among other concert goers at the venue. We love the simple construction and exposed silver buttons, giving the piece a very easy look. Yet, at the same time, the details make it look as if you spent a pay check on the outfit. Going to a bit more upscale venue for jazz? Throw on this beige fur coat from Elliatt and cuff from Hespera too add some class to your look. The basic composition of the look can handle the fur, while not looking overdone. The best part about this fur jacket is the stretch style, which uses shaved fur keeping it cruelty-free.

Resort Moment

It’s become a hot trend lately to travel out of state during the holiday season to escape the frigid cold. Places with a warm climate such as Hawaii and Mexico are especially popular. But just because you’re on vacation in a hot place does not mean you have to celebrate New Year’s in a tee shirt and flip flops. We also picked up a few colorful looks from Ily Iley for you jet setters. Our first pick is a hot pink dress from C/Meo Collective, complete with a mid length bell sleeve which adds some much needed drama. We love the simplicity of this look, which can be easily elevated with some sparkly jewelry. We paired it back to some black suede boots to give off a ’70s feel.

Next up is button down peach dress perfect to take from dinner to the dance floor. The folded crepe along the V neck line adds a nice touch of detail and texture. The dress, also from C/Meo Collective, features a trail of exposed black buttons along the left side of the dress, following the leg line and accenting length. The A line cut is fun and flirty and gives some great movement. We paired it back to this Heather Kahn choker and Hespera ring for a day look, but can be taken to night with some dark makeup and silver jewelry.

Ily Iley is located at 2525 15th St #1c, Denver, Colorado

Models: Morgan English and Amanda Ta

Photography by Canada Albin

Happy New Year!