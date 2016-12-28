With 2016 finally wrapping up (thank God), the new year is upon us. The 303 is full of fun, lively and unique events to ring in 2017, especially since New Year’s eve falls on a Saturday night. Let’s explore what’s going on in Denver this New Year’s weekend to celebrate 2016 and usher in a welcoming 2017.

Thursday, December 29

The Jazz Monsters

When: Thursday, December 29 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe – 2199 California St. Denver

Cost: Classes are $10 each, or $15 for both classes and Jazz Monsters entry.

The Lowdown: Get your hips moving and shake off some of that holiday gluttony at the Mercury Cafe this Thursday. Denver’s supergroup of swing, the Jazz Monsters, comprised of members Joe Smith, David Lawrence and Jeremy Mohney are ready to provide the tunes to swing away 2016 and welcome in the new year. Lessons will be available for a beginner’s Lindy Hop class at 6 p.m., with an intermediate class starting at 7 p.m., and the Jazz Monsters starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Law & Disorder – Season 2, Episode 2 out of 3

When: Friday, December 30 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse – 1260 22nd St. Denver

Cost: $5 – $8. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch and participate in a live improvisational comedy show that spins off of the popular TV series “Law and Order.” The audience will get to suggest a crime, as the improv comedians take on the suggestion and create a story out of it. The audience will get to play the jury, as well as the executioner, in a fun and interactive Law & Disorder comedy series at the Voodoo Comedy Playhouse.

The Rocky Harry Potter Show

When: Friday, December 30 from 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Where: Esquire Theatre – 590 Downing St. Denver

Cost: $9. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join as the magical world of Harry Potter merges with the outlandish Rocky Horror Picture Show this Friday at the Esquire Theatre. You may be confused on how these two movies can be combined into one performance but it’s quite simple. The shadow cast will be dressing as Harry Potter characters while performing out the Rocky Horror Picture Show live. Break out your sexy witch’s outfit for an evening of movie and performance fun!

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Burlesque Show

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Irish Snug – 1201 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $10 cover.

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate the end of 2016 than with a burlesque show in the booming burlesque community home to the 303? The Irish snug will be hosting a fun and fabulous night of burlesque to bring in the New Year. The event will have a New Year’s appropriate black and white theme, with drink specials all night and a champagne toast at midnight.

Guilty Pleasures NYE Y2K 2.0

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver – 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Guilty Pleasures will be a hosting a New Year’s party that you might think would be ringing in the new Millenium. Y2K is a ’90s inspired dance party at Denver’s Hi-Dive that encourages you to break out those old denim and ’90s outfits to embrace the future but celebrate the past. Anything and everything will be spinning, so be prepared to dance.

NYE: Secret Guest at Club Vinyl

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Club Vinyl – 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Though there isn’t much info on the event, the NYE party at Club Vinyl is sure to be a blast. TheHundred will be hosting a New Year’s party that will have a special guest(s). The guest(s) will not be revealed until the party gets going, so join in on the suspense and fun at one of Denver’s hottest clubs, as it’s sure to be quite a party.

New Year’s Eve at Fado Irish Pub Denver

When: Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Fadó Irish Pub – 1735 19th St, Denver

Cost: $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the end of what was either a good or just terrible year with a masquerade party at the Fadó Irish Pub. There will not only be a midnight champagne toast, but an all-you-can-drink-menu to provide you with some lively spirits to bring in 2017. DJ Rockstar Aaron will be providing the tunes all night to keep you going. Don’t forget to wear your decorative and unique mask.

15th White Rose Gala

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House – 1385 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $80 – $140. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Blast back to the 1920s and enjoy an elegant, high-end New Year’s Eve Party and charity event at the beautiful Ellie Caulkins Opera House. There will be flapper inspired dresses, lots of sequins and plenty of ’20s inspired clothing to make you question whether or not your actually in the the 21st century. A roaring ’20s themed dress code is required. There will be entertainment with 40+ performers, music by a live band and DJ’s in multiple rooms, and a ton of lively spirits. Don’t miss out on what the Denver Post calls one of the top 10 New Year’s parties in Denver.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

When: Saturday December 31 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 16th Street Pedestrian Mall

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the New Year at the 16th Street Mall as downtown is illuminated with fireworks. Interactive costumed entertainers, ranging from magicians, mascots balloon artists and much more will be frolicking around the mall between the two firework shows. The first show starts at 9 p.m. to bring one last blast to 2016, with a New Year’s firework celebration beginning at midnight. This is a family fun free event!

New Year’s Eve with Union Station

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station – 1701 Wynkoop St. Denver

Cost: $20 – $100. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Union Station will be hosting three New Year’s Eve parties to ring in the New Year. There will be a gallery level Speakeasy party that will flash you back into the past with a prohibition era-themed party. A Great Hall silent DJ party will also be taking place, as three DJ’s from New York’s Sound Off will be spinning silent disco tunes. A Cooper Lounge party will also take place for a romantic evening. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, and prices vary depending upon the party you will be attending. Learn more info here.

NYE Keg Drop At Ratio Beerworks

When: Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Watch as the ball drops, as well as the keg, this NYE at Ratio Beerworks. Dress sharply so you are prepared for a night to end 2016 once and for all. The Mystery Sisters DJ duo will be spinning tunes that are punk and dance inspired, so make sure “to put on your red shoes and dance.”

In Our Element NYE

When: Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre – 2009 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $10 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Roux Black is partnering with Originate Clothing to host a NYE party with some hip-hop that embodies MC’s, live art, DJs and fashion. There will be over seven DJs playing, as well as live paintings. Originate Clothing will have a pop-up shop available too if the event inspires you to bring in the New Year with a new outfit.

Great Gatsby Mansion Party

When: Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Lumber Baron Inn – 2555 W. 37th Ave, Denver

Cost: $75. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ring in the New Year Great Gatsby style, old sport. The Lumber Baron Inn will be a hosting a Gatsby inspired mansion party with jazz music, swing dancing, drinks and delicious food. There will be a dress code enforced, so put on your dapper clothing and dress like you’re heading back into the flapper era.

Sunday, January 1

Day One’sies Annual New Years Day Party

When: Sunday, January 1 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Pearl’s – 608 E. 13th Ave, Denver

Cost: $15 – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Break out your comfy and ridiculous one’sies and celebrate the New Year at the 6th annual Day One’sie party! This marathon party will sure keep the energy up from the night before with 10 hours of non-stop music with a three hour Dirty Bird’s Christian Martin set, with music also by local electronic badasses. The party will break in the all new Boom Boom Room at Pearl’s in Cap Hill, with the bar opening at 7 a.m. and the music going all day long.

New Years Day Decomp

When: Sunday, January 1 from 4:20 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Savory at Curtis Park – 2700 Arapaho St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Decompress from the New Year’s eve parties and start 2017 with some tranquility with a sound-healing, Yoga-Nidra and crystal session. This multi-sensory event will enlightened your senses and heightened your vibes for the New Year. It is asked that you arrive between 4-4:20 p.m. as the class will begin promptly at 4:20. Learn more information about this unique and powerful spiritual event here.

Evergreen Lake Plunge

When: Sunday, January 1 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Lake House – 29612 Upper Bear Creek Rd, Evergreen

Cost: $35-$45. Get tickets and register here.

The Lowdown: Cleanse off 2016 and make a splash into the new year at Evergreen’s Lake Plunge. A 10-by-10 foot hole will be cut into the ice with a platform you to dive into the cold, but welcoming waters. There will be a safety team member from the Evergreen Fire Rescue in the water as well to ensure everyone’s safety. The event is raising money for Drive Smart and ERPD’s SpecialNeeds Program.

First Day Hikes

When: Sunday, January 1 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 27 Colorado State Parks

Cost: State Parks daily parking pass is $7 , and $70 for season. Free if you have valid State Park pass.

The Lowdown: Start 2017 off on the right foot by getting your first hike in of the year. There are 27 state parks participating in group first day hikes for people to get outside and truly enjoy the beauty Colorado offers. All First Day Hikes will be led by rangers, with hikes ranging in difficulty and milage. To find out a full list of the participating parks, look here.

Mark Your Calendars

Off the Clock: Vintage Victorian

When: January 6 from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens

Cost: $15 – $18. Get tickets here.

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea

When: Through January 16

Where: Denver Zoo

Cost: Zoo Admission Fee

Grease at the Black Box

When: January 13 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box

Cost: Free 21+, $5 18+

50 First Jokes

When: Saturday, June 7

Where: Bug Theatre

Cost: $10 – $15.