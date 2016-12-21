The holiday weekend is upon us and there are plenty of unique things to do! Whether you’re looking for something to do with the family, or looking for an event to escape them, the calendar is full of events this weekend in Denver. From a “DMXmas” concert to a Sexy Circus and a DJ industry party, there’s something for everyone.

Thursday, December 22

Christmas Party with Kitty Crimes at Illegal Pete’s

When: Thursday, December 22 from 7-11 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s – 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Entry is free, with food and booze for sale.

The Lowdown: Enjoy some Christmas songs by Kitty Crimes & friends this Thursday. Some of the friends playing with Kitty Crimes are Midget Wizard (members from the Other Black), Sarah Slaton, Jen Korte and Maxwell Hughes. You can also sit on bad Santa’s lap, or Todd from Buffalo Exchange, and tell him what you want for Christmas, as well as take a picture. And of course, delicious food and booze will be served by Illegal Pete’s.

Crafts and Drafts

When: Thursday, December 22 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: 3 Kings Tavern – 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Entry is free, with food and booze for sale.

The Lowdown: Get crafty while enjoying some draft beers this Thursday at 3 Kings Tavern. The crafts and drafts event will be a perfect opportunity to get some last minute Holiday shopping finished while sipping some brews. There will be vintage wares, handmade crafts, jewelry, oddities, art and music by Cunnilingus, The Hacks and Kamikaze. Vendors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 10 p.m.

Drink for Pink

When: Thursday, December 22 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Entry is free, with food and booze for sale.

The Lowdown: Celebrate Ratio Beerwork’s 12 Days of Giving to drink for pink, an event aimed at helping to raise money to find a cure for breast cancer. The 12 Days of Giving series has been aimed at supporting local non-profits, and this night’s event could help make a change in not only our community, but our world. Ratio Beerworks will be donating $1 from every pint bought.

Gingerbread House Making at Grandma’s House Bar

When: Thursday, December 22 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House – 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Urban Peak $10 donation to

The Lowdown: Come to Grandma’s House this Thursday to soak up a little Holiday cheer. You can build your own gingerbread house and help benefit a great local cause, Urban Peak, which helps combat youth homelessness. A $10 donation is asked, but upon arrival, all of your gingerbread house supplies will be provided.

DJ’s Day-Off

When: Thursday, December 22 from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Lincoln St. Station Bar & Grill – 776 Lincoln St. Denver

Cost: $7. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get down with the DJs of the Mile High city at the second DJ’s Day off. This is an evening filled with local DJs showcasing the industry home to the 303, and this month will include a toy drive for Safehouse Denver. Two separate stages, the showcase and the dance stage, will host a variety of DJs providing some tunes. There will be ridiculous bar games and contests as well. 21+ to enter.

Friday, December 23

DMX: “A Very DMXmas Show”

When: Friday, December 23 from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Cervante’s Masterpiece Ballroom – 2635 Welton St. Denver

Cost: $33-$35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate the Holidays than a Christmas inspired rap concert with the legendary DMX? Party up (in here) Friday at Cervante’s as DMX, One Shot Dot, Proximity and P.i. Dub throw down a DMXmas show to get you in the Holiday spirit. Tickets are $33 if bought in advance, and $35 day of show. Don’t miss this unique holiday concert because X gonna give to ya Christmas style!

The Grawlix Returns!

When: Friday, December 23 – doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $12. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy both local and national comedians this Friday at the Bug Theatre for the return of The Grawlix. The one-night event is a sort of homecoming for comedians Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy who started their comedy careers in the Mile High city. The show will be a fundraiser for the Mental Health Center of Denver.

Sexy Circus

When: Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapaho St. Denver

Cost: $20-$30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Spice up the holiday weekend at the Sexy Circus. There will be soaring aerial performances, contortionist twisting things up, as well as burlesque and boylesque performances to heighten your senses. Also, there will be magicians, drag performers and much more.

12th Annual Kris Kringle Colfax Crawl

When: Friday, December 23 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Starts at Sanchos Broken Arrow.

Cost: Free with food and booze for sale. Canned food donations accepted.

The Lowdown: Crawl for a cause at the 12th annual Kris Kringle Colfax Crawl this Friday. Starting at Sancho’s Broken Arrow proceeding to 15 of Colfax’s coveted bars, this event supports and raise money for the Saint Joseph Food Bank to help those in need. To learn more information about the event, look here.

Celebrate the Saison

When: Friday, December 23, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $35 VIP session. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What better way to celebrate the season than with Saison? Come enjoy and celebrate the Saison with Black Shirt Brewing Co. If you purchase a VIP ticket, you will receive pours of six aged Saisons, a gourmet cheese pairing and a face-to-face discussion with the brewers about their beer. Not only do you get to celebrate the in-house experience, but you will go home with a limited edition 500ml bottle of each of the brews.

Saturday, December 24

Huge Comic & Toy Auction

When: Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Comics – 4600 Jason St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you’ve waited until the last minute to get some shopping done, don’t stress. The Comic & Toy Auction at Mile High Comics will be a perfect stop to pick up something unique. Kids are welcome, as there are auction items catered to just them, as well as cookies. The auction will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Jason Street location.

Ascension: A Dark Clubnite

When: Saturday, December 24 from 9:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar Alley Entrance Behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free before 10 p.m. $5 after 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you enjoy the darker parts of the holidays, come to Milk Bar for an evening filled of progressive electronic music. Get down to witch house, wave, future bass, minimal synth, dream pop, chillwave, trip hop and IDM hosted by DJ E.D Gain. The show will be in the Green Room of the Milk Bar.

Chinese American Bagel Pop-up

When: Saturday, December 24, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels, 725 E 26th Ave., Denver

Price: $60 per person (all inclusive food and full bar, $30 for food and no drink). Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s Bagel, a stronghold for east coast bagel lovers, will hold its second annual Jewish Christmas pop-up at the Five Points location on Christmas Eve. The menu will feature Chinese American favorites like egg rolls, lo mein and General Tso’s chicken as well as some Jewish remixes with items like smoked salmon rangoons and kung pao pastrami. Holiday favorites National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Hebrew Hammer will air to complete the holiday experience.

Family Meal at Black Eye

When: Friday, December 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Black Eye Coffee, 800 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Black Eye Coffee in CapHill will serve up a family dinner for those who need a home away from home. As a bonus this meal will come $15 pours of some of the world’s most coveted whiskey — Pappy Van Winkle. Bring a coat or some old winter clothing to donate on behalf of the Denver Rescue Mission.

Sunday, December 25

Christmas Day Après Yoga

When: Sunday, December 25 from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company – 1505 Ogden St. Denver

Cost: Free & BYOB(eer).

The Lowdown: This might not be under your Christmas tree, but it’s quite the present! Join Après Yoga’s founder Denelle Numis for a Christmas day special of Breathe, Bend & Brew at Alpine Dog Brewing. The class will take place in the brewery space, and you’re invited to bring your own beer. The tap house will open after the class at noon, so you’re welcome to stay and enjoy some of Alpine Dog Brewing Company’s delectable beers. Normally, the class and beer flight would be $20, but Après Yoga is feeling in the Christmas spirit for all of the yogis.

Food Truck Feeding the Homeless on Christmas Day

When: Sunday, December 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Denver Rescue Mission – 1130 Park Ave. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The North of the Border food truck will be back again this year to help feed the less fortunate and those in needs this Christmas Sunday. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food truck invites you to volunteer and/or donate clothing, food, drinks, snacks, gift bags, money or anything you would like to donate for those who are really in need. They are inviting volunteers, who can sign up on the Facebook page here. This is a great way to give a gift or your time for a wonderful cause.

