While the weather outside is frightful, the Denver music scene is delightful. This week enjoy all the best local bands and venues Denver has to offer. Do not let the snow keep you inside with so much fun stuff happening this week.

Monday, December 19

Recommended: Funkma$ter @ Appaloosa Grill

Get down with local fan favorite Funkma$ter at Appaloosa Grill on Monday night. Funkma$ter’s sets are a mixture of many influences including reggae, soul, blues and more. Appaloosa provides an intimate venue in downtown Denver and the shows are lively and free. Do not forget your dancing shoes for this one.

[Free Admission]

Also See:

Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi Dive

Monday Night Menagerie @ Cervantes Other Side

Tuesday, December 20

Recommended: The Dirty Few @ Larimer Lounge

Get down Tuesday night with local pop and party punk band The Dirty Few. No strangers to a dingy venue and a rowdy crowd, The Dirty Few have been playing shows in Denver for the past five years. The Dirty Few have played along side many major names in the garage punk scene, such as Ty Segall and FIDLAR and their messy sound is sure to please. Settle in with a cheap beer and enjoy.

[Free Admission]

Also See:

Big Hoodoo @ Herman’s Hideaway

Brent’s Place Toy Drive @ The Moon Room

Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair

The Lituation @ The Hi Dive

Wednesday, December 21

Recommended: Magic Cyclops @ Lost Lake Lounge

Magic Cyclops, who some may remember from a very weird American Idol audition, has been messing with the heads of Denver fans for the past 16 years. Cyclops, aka Scott Fuller, is a Denver staple and his shows have been known to somewhat blur a line between music, comedy and aggressive strange antics. With the holidays in full swing, break up the routine and check out Magic Cyclops at intimate east Colfax venue Lost Lake this Wednesday.

Get Tickets Here.

Also See:

You Can’t Come @ Larimer Lounge

Kev Evan @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, December 22

Recommended: Rebirth Brass Band @ The Bluebird

Grammy winners Rebirth Brass Band are coming to the Bluebird for two great shows this week. The eight person New Orleans style ensemble is a real treat live with years of experience and appearances in venues, television and movies. The group’s music is layered with nuanced influences including hip-hop and funk and can easily be enjoyed both Thursday and Friday.

Get Tickets Here.

Also See:

Deck The Hall @ Summit Music Hall

Sliver @ Lost Lake Lounge

SF1 @ Larimer Lounge

Tokyo Rodeo @ Lion’s Lair

El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

For The Love of Locals 12 @ The Marquis

Friday, December 23

Recommended: DMX @ Cervantes Masterpiece

Hip-hop powerhouse DMX will be at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Friday night. The legendary rapper, producer and actor has many accomplishments under his belt. With any luck, DMX will bring to the stage new material off his eight studio album releases as well as the greatest hits from the early 2000s.

Get Tickets Here.

Also See:

Rubedo’s Holiday Spectacular @ Lost Lake Lounge

Caskey @ Larimer Lounge

Rebirth Brass Band @ The Bluebird

Tonight We Rise @ The Marquis

Rocksissity @ The Moon Room

Time Scale @ Lion’s Lair

Safe Boating is No Accident @ The Hi Dive

Saturday, December 24

Recommended: Danette Hollowell @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Danette Hollowell is the perfect person to enjoy Christmas Eve with and will be hosting a lineup of jazzy friends Saturday night at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Her smooth vocal talent and delightful personal style became of interest to 303 Magazine last year when we interviewed her about playing at the Riviera. Make sure not to miss this charming songstress and her friends live.

Get Tickets Here.