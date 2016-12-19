While the weather outside is frightful, the Denver music scene is delightful. This week enjoy all the best local bands and venues Denver has to offer. Do not let the snow keep you inside with so much fun stuff happening this week.
Monday, December 19
Recommended: Funkma$ter @ Appaloosa Grill
Get down with local fan favorite Funkma$ter at Appaloosa Grill on Monday night. Funkma$ter’s sets are a mixture of many influences including reggae, soul, blues and more. Appaloosa provides an intimate venue in downtown Denver and the shows are lively and free. Do not forget your dancing shoes for this one.
[Free Admission]
Also See:
Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi Dive
Monday Night Menagerie @ Cervantes Other Side
Tuesday, December 20
Recommended: The Dirty Few @ Larimer Lounge
Get down Tuesday night with local pop and party punk band The Dirty Few. No strangers to a dingy venue and a rowdy crowd, The Dirty Few have been playing shows in Denver for the past five years. The Dirty Few have played along side many major names in the garage punk scene, such as Ty Segall and FIDLAR and their messy sound is sure to please. Settle in with a cheap beer and enjoy.
[Free Admission]
Also See:
Big Hoodoo @ Herman’s Hideaway
Brent’s Place Toy Drive @ The Moon Room
Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair
The Lituation @ The Hi Dive
Wednesday, December 21
Recommended: Magic Cyclops @ Lost Lake Lounge
Magic Cyclops, who some may remember from a very weird American Idol audition, has been messing with the heads of Denver fans for the past 16 years. Cyclops, aka Scott Fuller, is a Denver staple and his shows have been known to somewhat blur a line between music, comedy and aggressive strange antics. With the holidays in full swing, break up the routine and check out Magic Cyclops at intimate east Colfax venue Lost Lake this Wednesday.
Also See:
You Can’t Come @ Larimer Lounge
Kev Evan @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, December 22
Recommended: Rebirth Brass Band @ The Bluebird
Grammy winners Rebirth Brass Band are coming to the Bluebird for two great shows this week. The eight person New Orleans style ensemble is a real treat live with years of experience and appearances in venues, television and movies. The group’s music is layered with nuanced influences including hip-hop and funk and can easily be enjoyed both Thursday and Friday.
Also See:
Deck The Hall @ Summit Music Hall
Sliver @ Lost Lake Lounge
SF1 @ Larimer Lounge
Tokyo Rodeo @ Lion’s Lair
El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
For The Love of Locals 12 @ The Marquis
Friday, December 23
Recommended: DMX @ Cervantes Masterpiece
Hip-hop powerhouse DMX will be at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Friday night. The legendary rapper, producer and actor has many accomplishments under his belt. With any luck, DMX will bring to the stage new material off his eight studio album releases as well as the greatest hits from the early 2000s.
Also See:
Rubedo’s Holiday Spectacular @ Lost Lake Lounge
Caskey @ Larimer Lounge
Rebirth Brass Band @ The Bluebird
Tonight We Rise @ The Marquis
Rocksissity @ The Moon Room
Time Scale @ Lion’s Lair
Safe Boating is No Accident @ The Hi Dive
Saturday, December 24
Recommended: Danette Hollowell @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Danette Hollowell is the perfect person to enjoy Christmas Eve with and will be hosting a lineup of jazzy friends Saturday night at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Her smooth vocal talent and delightful personal style became of interest to 303 Magazine last year when we interviewed her about playing at the Riviera. Make sure not to miss this charming songstress and her friends live.
