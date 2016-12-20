Have you been searching for the perfect ugly sweater this holiday season? You know, the one that’s the optimal level of cozy and absurd. Well, we have the place for you – Buffalo Exchange on Broadway (51 Broadway Street, Denver) is filled with the perfect collection of ugly sweaters. Don’t believe me? Take a look for yourself with our Ugly Sweater Style Guide.
We dug through the racks of Buffalo Exchange to find the sexiest, sleaziest and down-right suave sweaters that will have your friends and ugly sweater party-goers wondering where they can get one, but hurry in because the rack will be taken down on January 1.
If something a bit more high fashion is your speed, check out our chic Holiday Lookbook here.
This cozy and chic ensemble not only makes a great ugly sweater party shirt, but the lightweight material is comfy enough to sleep in. ($6)
Looking for that stunna Santa look? Buffalo has you covered. Sunglasses also in stock. ($24)
Nothing says holiday party like a dirty joke and this one will ensure you’re the the belle of the ball – pun intended. ($15)
This sweatshirt might make you look like you have a heart made of ice, but luckily it’ll keep you warm and cozy. ($14)
This subtle sweater will make a great fit for company ugly sweater parties or when you want to be a little more modest. ($19)
Pizza – ’nuff said. Your sweater will be the biggest hit there because let’s face it, who doesn’t like pizza? ($32)
This sexy santa sweater is great for ugly sweater parties, just don’t get mistaken for supplying the gifts. ($45)
This look is elfin’ cute. It’s adorable and the perfect amount of playful that even our star Prince can’t help but smile. ($18.50)
Rock this off-the-shoulder “Merry Christmas Bitches” sweater day or night during the holiday season. ($23)
This look screams you’re here for the party. Additional pants optional. ($32)
This homemade getup is perfect for any party this season. ($16)
BONUS
This may not be an ugly sweater, but I’m sure you can get away with wearing this sultry strapless dress if you’re looking to get on the naughty list this year. ($17)
Photography by Kiddest Metaferia
Styling by Abby Hackmann
Model: Lauren Lombardi
Leave a Reply