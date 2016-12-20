Have you been searching for the perfect ugly sweater this holiday season? You know, the one that’s the optimal level of cozy and absurd. Well, we have the place for you – Buffalo Exchange on Broadway (51 Broadway Street, Denver) is filled with the perfect collection of ugly sweaters. Don’t believe me? Take a look for yourself with our Ugly Sweater Style Guide.

We dug through the racks of Buffalo Exchange to find the sexiest, sleaziest and down-right suave sweaters that will have your friends and ugly sweater party-goers wondering where they can get one, but hurry in because the rack will be taken down on January 1.

If something a bit more high fashion is your speed, check out our chic Holiday Lookbook here.

BONUS

Photography by Kiddest Metaferia

Styling by Abby Hackmann

Model: Lauren Lombardi