Silverton Mountain is about to celebrate their 15th birthday at the start of 2017. Along with the anniversary, Silverton will kick off the year by opening for their 2017 winter season on New Year’s Eve along with a party to celebrate.

The San Juan Mountains near Silverton have the power to turn you into a Colorado queen or king. The legendary tales that surround these mountains will tempt you with untouched lines and steep couloirs. They are the stories that make people the powder-crazed Coloradans you hear so much about.

This means all of the snow that Colorado has been hit with over the past three weeks has been accumulating, untouched, at Silverton and now it’s waiting for you to slay it.

The terrain at Silverton Mountain is the steepest that Colorado has to offer. So if you are still searching for plans this New Year’s Eve, don’t look any further. Head away from the I-70 madness and go south to Silverton and take advantage of Silverton’s opening day and book one of the three New Year’s Eve Special Packages.

To ski or ride at Silverton Mountain each skier/rider must have a beacon, shovel and probe. Preferably, you would also know how to adeptly use all of this equipment. Your friends will be counting on you, should anything severe happen.

Simply put Silverton is going to be the best way to ring in the New Year. It could be the most quintessential Colorado trip you take all year. Silverton Mountain is offering three NYE Packages to celebrate their 15th Birthday.

High Mountain Roller

Starting at $729

Includes guided skiing with lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Three nights at the Grand Imperial Hotel

Plus après drinks and VIP Party Access

Serious Slider

Starting at $679

Includes guided skiing with lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Three nights at the Grand Imperial Hotel

Plus après drinks

Local Love

Starting at $529

Includes guided skiing with lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Plus après drinks and VIP Party Access

All photos courtesy of Silvertonmoutain.com